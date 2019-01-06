TEMPLE
Alston, Temple rally late to beat Wichita St 85-81 in OT

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 06, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points, Nate Pierre-Louis added 21 and Temple rallied to beat Wichita State 85-81 in overtime Sunday in its American Athletic Conference home debut.

Pierre-Louis made the go-ahead layup (78-76) with 2:39 left in overtime and Temple (11-3, 1-1) led the rest of the way.

After Alston's long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock made it 83-79 with 48.4 seconds left, Samajae Haynes-Jones made a layup and got fouled. He missed the free throw but followed with the offensive rebound. After working the ball, Erik Stevenson drove the right baseline but lost the ball and Temple recovered.

Near the end of regulation, Markis McDuffie made a 3 with 3:35 left and Wichita State (7-7, 0-2) led 74-63. But the Shockers didn't score again and the Owls went on an 11-0 run to force overtime. Alston's jumper with 37 seconds left tied it at 74. Dexter Dennis missed a potential game-winning 3-point attempt with four seconds left.

Wichita State led 45-32 at halftime before Temple outscored the Shockers 20-8 and shaved the deficit to 53-52 on a Quinton Rose layup with 12:22 remaining. Rose finished with 17 points.

McDuffie scored 24, Haynes-Jones 22, Dennis 14 and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 12.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
S. Haynes-Jones
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
39.5 Field Goal % 36.0
36.8 Three Point % 33.3
91.7 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II 1.0
  Dexter Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Ricky Torres 5.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Shizz Alston Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Erik Stevenson 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Erik Stevenson, stolen by Quinton Rose 18.0
  Offensive rebound by Samajae Haynes-Jones 41.0
  Samajae Haynes-Jones missed free throw 41.0
  Shooting foul on Ernest Aflakpui 41.0
Team Stats
Points 85 81
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 31-63 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 17-28 (60.7%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 33 42
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 22 29
Team 4 3
Assists 10 10
Steals 13 5
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 11 21
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
Temple
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
N. Pierre-Louis
Q. Rose
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. - 22 3 3 1 1 3 2 8/18 2/9 4/4 1 2
N. Pierre-Louis - 21 7 1 3 0 3 2 8/17 0/4 5/9 0 7
Q. Rose - 17 3 4 5 0 2 4 7/19 0/3 3/7 2 1
E. Aflakpui - 7 7 0 2 3 0 1 2/2 0/0 3/6 1 6
D. Perry - 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
S. Alston Jr.
N. Pierre-Louis
Q. Rose
E. Aflakpui
D. Perry
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Alston Jr. 0 22 3 3 1 1 3 2 8/18 2/9 4/4 1 2
N. Pierre-Louis 0 21 7 1 3 0 3 2 8/17 0/4 5/9 0 7
Q. Rose 0 17 3 4 5 0 2 4 7/19 0/3 3/7 2 1
E. Aflakpui 0 7 7 0 2 3 0 1 2/2 0/0 3/6 1 6
D. Perry 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
D. Moore
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
J. Hamilton
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Moore II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moorman II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 85 29 10 13 7 11 19 31/65 6/21 17/28 7 22
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
R. Torres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie - 24 8 1 1 0 7 2 7/17 3/7 7/8 2 6
S. Haynes-Jones - 22 4 3 1 0 2 2 10/18 2/6 0/1 1 3
D. Dennis - 14 8 3 1 1 1 3 5/10 1/4 3/3 5 3
J. Echenique - 4 2 0 1 1 2 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Torres - 2 7 1 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 6
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
D. Dennis
J. Echenique
R. Torres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 0 24 8 1 1 0 7 2 7/17 3/7 7/8 2 6
S. Haynes-Jones 0 22 4 3 1 0 2 2 10/18 2/6 0/1 1 3
D. Dennis 0 14 8 3 1 1 1 3 5/10 1/4 3/3 5 3
J. Echenique 0 4 2 0 1 1 2 4 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
R. Torres 0 2 7 1 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 6
Bench
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
J. Burton
E. Stevenson
M. Udeze
T. Allen
R. Brown
B. Bush
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
C. Moore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Stevenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 0 81 39 10 5 2 21 19 31/63 6/21 13/17 10 29
