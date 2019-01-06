WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points, Nate Pierre-Louis added 21 and Temple rallied to beat Wichita State 85-81 in overtime Sunday in its American Athletic Conference home debut.

Pierre-Louis made the go-ahead layup (78-76) with 2:39 left in overtime and Temple (11-3, 1-1) led the rest of the way.

After Alston's long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock made it 83-79 with 48.4 seconds left, Samajae Haynes-Jones made a layup and got fouled. He missed the free throw but followed with the offensive rebound. After working the ball, Erik Stevenson drove the right baseline but lost the ball and Temple recovered.

Near the end of regulation, Markis McDuffie made a 3 with 3:35 left and Wichita State (7-7, 0-2) led 74-63. But the Shockers didn't score again and the Owls went on an 11-0 run to force overtime. Alston's jumper with 37 seconds left tied it at 74. Dexter Dennis missed a potential game-winning 3-point attempt with four seconds left.

Wichita State led 45-32 at halftime before Temple outscored the Shockers 20-8 and shaved the deficit to 53-52 on a Quinton Rose layup with 12:22 remaining. Rose finished with 17 points.

McDuffie scored 24, Haynes-Jones 22, Dennis 14 and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 12.

