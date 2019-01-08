AF
COLOST

No Text

Carvacho, Moore lead Colorado State over Air Force 87-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 08, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho scored 27 points, Kendle Moore added 23 and Colorado State cruised to an 87-64 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night.

Colorado State (6-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) snapped a five-game skid while Air Force (5-10, 0-3) has lost five of its last six.

Carvacho was one-point shy of his career best and finished 12-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Moore was 9 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Kris Martin added 12 points and J.D. Paige had 10 for the Rams, who shot 56.5 percent from the floor.

Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan chipped in with 10 for Air Force. The Falcons shot 52 percent (27 of 52) from the field, but missed 10 3-pointers and had 16 turnovers.

Colorado State had a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the first half and built a 44-32 advantage at the break. An 11-0 run stretched the Rams' lead to 73-48 with 8:21 remaining.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Scottie
N. Carvacho
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
47.0 Field Goal % 60.5
30.0 Three Point % 0.0
57.4 Free Throw % 54.3
  Defensive rebound by Zo Tyson 18.0
  Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 2 Robbie Berwick made driving layup 29.0
+ 2 Chris Joyce made jump shot, assist by Bryce Hughes 59.0
+ 2 Sam Bannec made dunk 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Sam Bannec 1:15
  Robbie Berwick missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards 1:24
  Abe Kinrade missed jump shot 1:26
+ 1 Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:37
+ 1 Kris Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:37
Team Stats
Points 64 87
Field Goals 27-52 (51.9%) 35-62 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 8-25 (32.0%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 28
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 17 16
Team 3 3
Assists 7 25
Steals 4 15
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 16 7
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
L. Scottie F
20 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
27 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Air Force 5-10 323264
home team logo Colorado State 6-10 444387
COLOST -4.5, O/U 140
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
COLOST -4.5, O/U 140
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 5-10 66.8 PPG 35.8 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Colorado State 6-10 74.7 PPG 37.5 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
12
L. Scottie F 12.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.3 APG 45.5 FG%
32
N. Carvacho F 15.5 PPG 12.9 RPG 1.5 APG 58.9 FG%
Top Scorers
12
L. Scottie F 20 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
32
N. Carvacho F 27 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
51.9 FG% 56.5
28.6 3PT FG% 32.0
75.0 FT% 90.0
Air Force
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 31 20 5 1 1 0 2 1 8/12 2/3 2/2 0 5
R. Swan 23 10 6 1 1 0 6 5 4/10 0/1 2/2 4 2
A. Walker 33 8 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 1/2 0 0
K. Van Soelen 28 7 2 1 1 0 3 1 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 2
S. Tomes 29 4 4 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 3
Starters
L. Scottie
R. Swan
A. Walker
K. Van Soelen
S. Tomes
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Scottie 31 20 5 1 1 0 2 1 8/12 2/3 2/2 0 5
R. Swan 23 10 6 1 1 0 6 5 4/10 0/1 2/2 4 2
A. Walker 33 8 0 0 0 0 1 1 3/6 1/2 1/2 0 0
K. Van Soelen 28 7 2 1 1 0 3 1 3/6 0/1 1/2 0 2
S. Tomes 29 4 4 1 0 0 2 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 3
Bench
P. Louder
A. Akaya
C. Joyce
A. Kinrade
B. Hughes
L. Brown
C. Morris
N. Wells
J. Edwards
C. O'Briant
Z. Couper
N. Rene
I. Monson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Louder 22 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 1
A. Akaya 15 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Joyce 12 4 3 2 0 0 0 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 1 2
A. Kinrade 5 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Hughes 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Wells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Briant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Couper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Rene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Monson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 23 7 4 0 16 11 27/52 4/14 6/8 6 17
Colorado State
Starters
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
J. Paige
A. Thistlewood
A. Masinton-Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 29 27 9 4 1 1 1 2 12/16 0/0 3/4 4 5
K. Moore 32 23 0 5 4 0 0 2 9/13 3/6 2/2 0 0
J. Paige 32 10 0 5 2 1 1 0 4/10 2/6 0/0 0 0
A. Thistlewood 33 5 7 2 3 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 4
A. Masinton-Bonner 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
N. Carvacho
K. Moore
J. Paige
A. Thistlewood
A. Masinton-Bonner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 29 27 9 4 1 1 1 2 12/16 0/0 3/4 4 5
K. Moore 32 23 0 5 4 0 0 2 9/13 3/6 2/2 0 0
J. Paige 32 10 0 5 2 1 1 0 4/10 2/6 0/0 0 0
A. Thistlewood 33 5 7 2 3 0 1 1 2/5 1/4 0/0 3 4
A. Masinton-Bonner 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
K. Martin
H. Edwards
R. Berwick
S. Bannec
L. Ryan
Z. Tyson
J. Schoemann
L. Jenkins
D. James
J. Sabino II
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 30 12 1 4 2 0 1 2 4/7 2/5 2/2 0 1
H. Edwards 22 6 4 4 3 0 3 2 2/6 0/2 2/2 1 3
R. Berwick 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Bannec 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Ryan 9 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Tyson 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Schoemann 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sabino II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 25 25 15 2 7 13 35/62 8/25 9/10 9 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores