Carvacho, Moore lead Colorado State over Air Force 87-64
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho scored 27 points, Kendle Moore added 23 and Colorado State cruised to an 87-64 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night.
Colorado State (6-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) snapped a five-game skid while Air Force (5-10, 0-3) has lost five of its last six.
Carvacho was one-point shy of his career best and finished 12-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Moore was 9 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Kris Martin added 12 points and J.D. Paige had 10 for the Rams, who shot 56.5 percent from the floor.
Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan chipped in with 10 for Air Force. The Falcons shot 52 percent (27 of 52) from the field, but missed 10 3-pointers and had 16 turnovers.
Colorado State had a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the first half and built a 44-32 advantage at the break. An 11-0 run stretched the Rams' lead to 73-48 with 8:21 remaining.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|15.5
|Pts. Per Game
|15.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|12.9
|Reb. Per Game
|12.9
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|60.5
|30.0
|Three Point %
|0.0
|57.4
|Free Throw %
|54.3
|Defensive rebound by Zo Tyson
|18.0
|Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|+ 2
|Robbie Berwick made driving layup
|29.0
|+ 2
|Chris Joyce made jump shot, assist by Bryce Hughes
|59.0
|+ 2
|Sam Bannec made dunk
|1:08
|Offensive rebound by Sam Bannec
|1:15
|Robbie Berwick missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:17
|Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|1:24
|Abe Kinrade missed jump shot
|1:26
|+ 1
|Kris Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:37
|+ 1
|Kris Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|87
|Field Goals
|27-52 (51.9%)
|35-62 (56.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|8-25 (32.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|17
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|7
|25
|Steals
|4
|15
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Air Force 5-10
|66.8 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Colorado State 6-10
|74.7 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|12.7 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
32
|N. Carvacho F
|15.5 PPG
|12.9 RPG
|1.5 APG
|58.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Scottie F
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|N. Carvacho F
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.9
|FG%
|56.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|32.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|31
|20
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8/12
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|R. Swan
|23
|10
|6
|1
|1
|0
|6
|5
|4/10
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|2
|A. Walker
|33
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|0
|K. Van Soelen
|28
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|S. Tomes
|29
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|29
|27
|9
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|12/16
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|5
|K. Moore
|32
|23
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9/13
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|0
|J. Paige
|32
|10
|0
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4/10
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Thistlewood
|33
|5
|7
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|4
|A. Masinton-Bonner
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Martin
|30
|12
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|1
|H. Edwards
|22
|6
|4
|4
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|3
|R. Berwick
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Bannec
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Ryan
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Tyson
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Schoemann
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sabino II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|25
|25
|15
|2
|7
|13
|35/62
|8/25
|9/10
|9
|16
