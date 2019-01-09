PURDUE
No. 6 Michigan State shakes off bad start, tops Purdue 77-59

  • Jan 09, 2019

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston shook off a slow start and took over when No. 6 Michigan State needed him most against Purdue.

Winston began with a 16-plus-minute scoreless stretch but finished with 23 points, helping the Spartans pull away to beat the Boilermakers 77-59 on Tuesday night.

''That's what great players do,'' Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) had won their previous three games by a combined total of 55 points.

Purdue got off to a strong start, rattling Michigan State with pressure defense and taking an early 9-2 lead.

The Spartans cut down on their turnovers and held together as Winston, their leading scorer, made his first shot with 3:52 left in the first half. The junior point guard closed the half with nine points, putting Michigan State ahead 39-26.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards had a season-low 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 13 from the 3-point line. Ryan Cline, the Boilermakers' second-leading scorer, had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting.

Edwards entered the game averaging 25.5 points to rank among the nation's leading scorers.

''He's a very confident and talented player, but at times he doesn't let things come to him,'' coach Matt Painter said. ''He has such high peaks sometimes he'll have a game like this because he wants it so bad that he starts pressing.

''Basketball means something to him, so he'll respond to this.''

Edwards had five points in a 27-second span midway through the second half to pull Purdue within four points, matching his scoring from the first 28 minutes of the game.

Winston, though, scored three of the Spartans' next five points to push their lead to nine.

''He's crafty, breaking you down and scoring for himself and creating for his teammates,'' Painter said.

Michigan State's Nick Ward scored 16 points and Xavier Tillman had 11 points.

Purdue's Evan Boudreaux, a key player early in the game, was limited to 10 minutes in the first half and didn't play after halftime because of a groin injury after scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and making a steal.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edwards had his worst game of the season, struggling to get his shot off against a defense geared to slow him down. When the junior guard did have an open look, he often missed.

''They're a good team, a good defensive team,'' he said. ''They have good guys, but the shots didn't fall. I got the looks I usually get.''

Michigan State: The Spartans are winning without one of their top players, junior guard Joshua Langford. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. The players filling in for him have made the most of the opportunity, including freshman Aaron Henry, who was a part of the defensive effort against Edwards.

''Everybody's stepping up and playing big roles,'' Winston said.

BRIGHT SPOT

Freshman Trevion Williams had season highs with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers off the bench.

''Our silver lining is him,'' Painter said. ''He was the only guy I felt could get rebounds against Michigan State. In this league, you need guys like that. I'm excited about him.''

TRENT TRIBUTE

Michigan State players and fans signed a banner honoring Tyler Trent , a Purdue student who died recently at age 20 after battling bone cancer.

''My heart goes out to the family and everyone in the Purdue family,'' Izzo said.

UP NEXT

Purdue: At Wisconsin on Friday night.

Michigan State: At Penn State on Sunday, starting a stretch with four or five games on the road.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

Key Players
R. Cline
14 G
C. Winston
5 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
17.7 Pts. Per Game 17.7
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
2.3 Reb. Per Game 2.3
41.9 Field Goal % 49.0
38.7 Three Point % 45.7
80.0 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 17.0
  Nojel Eastern missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Conner George 17.0
  Nojel Eastern missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on Marcus Bingham Jr. 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Sasha Stefanovic 28.0
  Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Aaron Wheeler made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
  Marcus Bingham Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Aaron Wheeler missed 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Kithier 47.0
Team Stats
Points 59 77
Field Goals 20-64 (31.3%) 26-58 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 7-31 (22.6%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-22 (54.5%) 16-19 (84.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 47
Offensive 18 14
Defensive 15 26
Team 1 7
Assists 12 20
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 17 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
50
T. Williams F
13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Purdue 9-6 263359
home team logo 6 Michigan State 14-2 393877
MICHST -7, O/U 152
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
MICHST -7, O/U 152
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Purdue 9-6 78.9 PPG 38.7 RPG 15.1 APG
home team logo 6 Michigan State 14-2 87.1 PPG 46.8 RPG 21.3 APG
Key Players
50
T. Williams F 3.3 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.3 APG 60.7 FG%
5
C. Winston G 17.7 PPG 2.3 RPG 7.6 APG 48.9 FG%
Top Scorers
50
T. Williams F 13 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
5
C. Winston G 23 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
31.3 FG% 44.8
22.6 3PT FG% 33.3
54.5 FT% 84.2
Purdue
Starters
R. Cline
C. Edwards
N. Eastern
G. Eifert
E. Boudreaux
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cline 31 12 2 3 1 0 0 0 4/12 4/10 0/0 1 1
C. Edwards 36 11 0 0 0 0 4 1 3/16 2/13 3/4 0 0
N. Eastern 28 7 4 2 0 0 2 2 3/9 0/0 1/6 1 3
G. Eifert 27 6 6 2 2 0 2 2 1/3 0/1 4/4 3 3
E. Boudreaux 10 5 2 0 1 0 0 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 2 0
Bench
T. Williams
M. Haarms
A. Wheeler
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Williams 20 13 12 2 1 1 1 3 6/10 0/0 1/2 7 5
M. Haarms 10 4 3 3 0 1 0 4 1/4 0/0 2/4 3 0
A. Wheeler 13 1 3 0 2 0 0 0 0/4 0/4 1/2 1 2
S. Stefanovic 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 33 12 7 2 9 17 20/64 7/31 12/22 18 15
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
M. McQuaid
K. Goins
K. Ahrens
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Winston 36 23 6 5 1 0 5 2 7/14 4/7 5/7 1 5
N. Ward 23 16 9 1 0 3 2 4 5/9 0/0 6/6 3 6
M. McQuaid 29 9 1 1 0 0 2 3 3/8 3/6 0/0 1 0
K. Goins 32 7 11 6 2 3 1 3 2/6 1/4 2/2 4 7
K. Ahrens 25 4 3 4 0 0 1 1 2/7 0/5 0/0 1 2
Bench
X. Tillman
A. Henry
G. Brown
C. George
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
M. Bingham Jr.
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Tillman 23 11 5 1 1 0 1 4 4/8 0/2 3/4 4 1
A. Henry 22 4 3 1 1 1 0 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
G. Brown 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
C. George 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Kithier 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
F. Loyer 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bingham Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 40 20 5 7 13 23 26/58 9/27 16/19 14 26
NCAA BB Scores