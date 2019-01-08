TENN
3 Tennessee
Volunteers
13-1
87
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Tue Jan. 8
7:00pm
BONUS
63
TF 8
MIZZOU
Missouri
Tigers
9-4
TENN
No. 3 Tennessee cruises to road rout of Missouri 87-63

  • Jan 08, 2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri 87-63 Tuesday, the Vols' second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.

Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.

Freshman Xavier Pinson scored 14 points and Jordan Geist had 12 - all in the first half - for Missouri (9-4, 0-1 SEC).

The Tigers were playing for just the second time since Dec. 22, and they began with a flurry. Led by the scoring and passing of Geist, they took a 28-17 lead when Geist made a nifty feed to Kevin Puryear for a dunk with 7:04 left in the first half.

The Volunteers dominated from there. They silenced a once boisterous Mizzou Arena crowd when Derrick Walker swatted Pinson's shot and Bowden scooped up the loose ball and sprinted downcourt for an emphatic dunk with a minute left in the first half. Tennessee led 42-31 at halftime.

The Volunteers expanded the lead early in the second half and were not seriously challenged. Tennessee shot 53.4 percent from the field and held Missouri to 36.8-percent shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers like to run their offense through Jeremiah Tilmon in the post, but his inability to stay on the floor because of foul trouble makes that a dicey proposition. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward committed an offensive foul trying to bull through a double team with 17:45 left in the first half and compounded the mistake with an angry reaction that drew a technical foul. He sat the rest of the first half. He committed his third foul 46 seconds into the second half and finished with three points in nine minutes before fouling out.

Tennessee: The Volunteers got little production from SEC leading scorer Grant Williams. Williams, who entered the game averaging 19.9 points, scored just four points before fouling out. Fortunately for Tennessee, it has plenty of other options.

UP NEXT

Missouri: Visit South Carolina on Saturday.

Tennessee: Tries to stay perfect in the SEC on Saturday at Florida.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Williams
2 F
J. Geist
15 G
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
57.2 Field Goal % 40.0
40.0 Three Point % 37.0
80.2 Free Throw % 80.0
  Lost ball turnover on Admiral Schofield 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield 4.0
  Torrence Watson missed floating jump shot 6.0
+ 3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admiral Schofield 14.0
+ 1 Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Personal foul on Lamonte Turner 42.0
  Defensive rebound by K.J. Santos 51.0
  Admiral Schofield missed free throw 51.0
  Shooting foul on Torrence Watson 51.0
+ 2 Admiral Schofield made layup 51.0
Team Stats
Points 87 63
Field Goals 31-58 (53.4%) 21-57 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 27 14
Team 2 5
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 11 14
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 1 1
23
J. Bowden G
20 PTS, 1 REB
1
X. Pinson G
14 PTS, 2 REB
12T
Tennessee
Starters
J. Bone
A. Schofield
K. Alexander
G. Williams
Y. Pons
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bone 35 17 5 5 1 1 0 0 5/10 2/5 5/6 1 4
A. Schofield 31 16 9 4 2 0 5 3 6/11 1/3 3/5 1 8
K. Alexander 32 14 17 1 1 3 2 0 6/8 0/0 2/2 7 10
G. Williams 22 4 1 1 0 0 0 5 1/8 0/2 2/2 0 1
Y. Pons 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Bowden
L. Turner
J. Fulkerson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Bowden 26 20 1 0 1 1 1 0 7/12 0/4 6/6 0 1
L. Turner 29 9 2 1 0 0 2 5 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 2
J. Fulkerson 11 4 1 0 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Walker 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 36 12 5 6 11 19 31/58 7/19 18/21 9 27
Missouri
Starters
J. Geist
K. Puryear
Ma. Smith
J. Pickett
J. Tilmon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Geist 29 12 4 5 1 0 1 0 3/10 2/8 4/4 2 2
K. Puryear 22 9 5 1 0 0 2 2 4/9 1/2 0/1 3 2
Ma. Smith 25 8 5 2 0 0 1 3 3/8 2/3 0/0 1 4
J. Pickett 22 7 3 0 1 0 2 3 3/8 1/3 0/2 1 2
J. Tilmon 9 3 1 1 0 1 3 5 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
X. Pinson
K. Santos
R. Nikko
T. Watson
R. Suggs
Mi. Smith
C. VanLeer
A. Wolf
D. Smith
J. Porter
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
C. Guess
P. Braun
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
X. Pinson 20 14 2 0 0 0 0 1 3/7 1/2 7/8 2 0
K. Santos 26 7 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 3
R. Nikko 15 2 0 0 1 1 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
T. Watson 26 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 1/2 1 0
R. Suggs 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Mi. Smith 5 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. VanLeer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Guess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 24 12 3 3 14 19 21/57 8/22 13/20 10 14
