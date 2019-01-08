No. 3 Tennessee cruises to road rout of Missouri 87-63
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Kyle Alexander had 14 points and a career-high 17 rebounds as third-ranked Tennessee beat Missouri 87-63 Tuesday, the Vols' second straight blowout victory in Southeastern Conference play.
Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 20 points, Jordan Bone added 17 and Admiral Schofield finished with 16 for the Volunteers (13-1, 2-0 SEC), who beat Georgia by 46 points in their conference opener Saturday.
Freshman Xavier Pinson scored 14 points and Jordan Geist had 12 - all in the first half - for Missouri (9-4, 0-1 SEC).
The Tigers were playing for just the second time since Dec. 22, and they began with a flurry. Led by the scoring and passing of Geist, they took a 28-17 lead when Geist made a nifty feed to Kevin Puryear for a dunk with 7:04 left in the first half.
The Volunteers dominated from there. They silenced a once boisterous Mizzou Arena crowd when Derrick Walker swatted Pinson's shot and Bowden scooped up the loose ball and sprinted downcourt for an emphatic dunk with a minute left in the first half. Tennessee led 42-31 at halftime.
The Volunteers expanded the lead early in the second half and were not seriously challenged. Tennessee shot 53.4 percent from the field and held Missouri to 36.8-percent shooting.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: The Tigers like to run their offense through Jeremiah Tilmon in the post, but his inability to stay on the floor because of foul trouble makes that a dicey proposition. The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward committed an offensive foul trying to bull through a double team with 17:45 left in the first half and compounded the mistake with an angry reaction that drew a technical foul. He sat the rest of the first half. He committed his third foul 46 seconds into the second half and finished with three points in nine minutes before fouling out.
Tennessee: The Volunteers got little production from SEC leading scorer Grant Williams. Williams, who entered the game averaging 19.9 points, scored just four points before fouling out. Fortunately for Tennessee, it has plenty of other options.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Visit South Carolina on Saturday.
Tennessee: Tries to stay perfect in the SEC on Saturday at Florida.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|57.2
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|37.0
|80.2
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Lost ball turnover on Admiral Schofield
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield
|4.0
|Torrence Watson missed floating jump shot
|6.0
|+ 3
|Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Admiral Schofield
|14.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Personal foul on Lamonte Turner
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by K.J. Santos
|51.0
|Admiral Schofield missed free throw
|51.0
|Shooting foul on Torrence Watson
|51.0
|+ 2
|Admiral Schofield made layup
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|87
|63
|Field Goals
|31-58 (53.4%)
|21-57 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-19 (36.8%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|18-21 (85.7%)
|13-20 (65.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|29
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|27
|14
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|6
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|14
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|
|53.4
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|36.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|65.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bone
|35
|17
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|4
|A. Schofield
|31
|16
|9
|4
|2
|0
|5
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|8
|K. Alexander
|32
|14
|17
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|7
|10
|G. Williams
|22
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bone
|35
|17
|5
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5/10
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|4
|A. Schofield
|31
|16
|9
|4
|2
|0
|5
|3
|6/11
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|8
|K. Alexander
|32
|14
|17
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|7
|10
|G. Williams
|22
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1/8
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|Y. Pons
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bowden
|26
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|7/12
|0/4
|6/6
|0
|1
|L. Turner
|29
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Fulkerson
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Walker
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Woodson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|36
|12
|5
|6
|11
|19
|31/58
|7/19
|18/21
|9
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|29
|12
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Puryear
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|2
|Ma. Smith
|25
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Pickett
|22
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|2
|J. Tilmon
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Geist
|29
|12
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3/10
|2/8
|4/4
|2
|2
|K. Puryear
|22
|9
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/9
|1/2
|0/1
|3
|2
|Ma. Smith
|25
|8
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|4
|J. Pickett
|22
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|2
|J. Tilmon
|9
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Pinson
|20
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/2
|7/8
|2
|0
|K. Santos
|26
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|R. Nikko
|15
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|T. Watson
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|R. Suggs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Mi. Smith
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Guess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|24
|12
|3
|3
|14
|19
|21/57
|8/22
|13/20
|10
|14
-
PURDUE
6MICHST51
60
2nd 8:00 ESP2
-
BAMA
LSU61
70
2nd 6:40 SECN
-
14MISSST
SC72
68
2nd 4:56 ESPU
-
23OKLA
8TXTECH51
53
2nd 4:01 ESPW
-
12UNC
15NCST77
69
2nd 6:18 ESPN
-
FGC
NALAB29
24
2nd 16:42 ESP+
-
AF
COLOST64
87
2nd 0.0 ATSN
-
WYO
SDGST19
37
1st 3:48 CBSSN
-
TEXAS
OKLAST58
61
Final
-
OHIO
BGREEN63
82
Final
-
1DUKE
WAKE87
65
Final
-
MD
MINN82
67
Final
-
24STJOHN
NOVA71
76
Final
-
EMICH
BALLST84
82
Final/2OT
-
NILL
MIAOH83
70
Final
-
3TENN
MIZZOU87
63
Final
-
SKID
YALE59
88
Final
-
MANH
MARIST63
78
Final
-
WMICH
KENTST73
88
Final
-
MOST
INDST72
57
Final
-
TOLEDO
19BUFF80
110
Final
-
20IOWAST
BAYLOR70
73
Final
-
TEXAM
18UK74
85
Final
-
AKRON
CMICH86
88
Final/OT
-
BROWN
CAN97
90
Final/OT
-
MACUM
NCAT56
104
Final
-
NIOWA
ILLST69
70
Final
-
SILL
DRAKE70
82
Final
-
BRAD
VALPO50
61
Final
-
LOYCHI
EVAN48
67
Final
-
UNLV
NMEX0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm ESP2