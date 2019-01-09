UNLV
Clyburn scores career-high 25, UNLV beats New Mexico 80-69

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Kris Clyburn had a career-high 25 points and nine rebounds and UNLV held New Mexico without a field goal for six minutes down the stretch for an 80-69 victory on Tuesday night.

The Runnin' Rebels (9-6, 3-0 Mountain West) took advantage of a somewhat flat Lobos squad that struggled in its new zone defense, particularly in the second half when UNLV hit 57 percent from the field.

Perhaps the bigger story, though, was New Mexico (8-7, 2-1) going 6-for-25 in the second half as the Rebels recovered from a 42-35 halftime deficit.

But the Lobos only trailed 66-65 with after Corey Manigault made a put-back and Makuach Maluach hit two foul shots with five minutes left. New Mexico, however, would not score another bucket until the waning seconds.

Noah Robotham added 14 points and eight assists for UNLV, while Vance Jackson scored 14 to lead the Lobos.

BIG PICTURE

UNLV: This is the first time UNLV has started Mountain West Conference play at 3-0 and now the Rebels have sole possession of first place - at least until Wednesday when 2-0 Fresno State takes on Utah State.

New Mexico: The Lobos haven't started 3-0 in conference play since the 2015-16 season when they finished 10-8.

HONORS

Conference player of the week Anthony Mathis, who scored 27 points in the Lobos defeat of then-No. 6 Nevada on Saturday, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-14 shooting, including 2 of 10 on 3s. He came into the game shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

New Mexico next plays at Colorado State on Saturday. The Rams got their first conference win Tuesday.

UNLV remains on the road Saturday to play Air Force, one of three teams without a conference victory.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 80 69
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 23-55 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 4-18 (22.2%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 19-22 (86.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 29
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 20 17
Team 4 2
Assists 15 9
Steals 6 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 10 11
Fouls 19 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
1
K. Clyburn G
25 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
V. Jackson G
14 PTS, 4 REB
12T
UNLV
Starters
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
A. Hardy
J. Ntambwe
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 35 25 9 1 1 0 2 1 8/13 2/2 7/7 2 7
N. Robotham 36 14 1 8 2 0 1 1 4/7 1/2 5/5 1 0
A. Hardy 29 12 2 3 1 0 1 2 4/8 1/2 3/5 0 2
J. Ntambwe 30 12 5 1 2 0 0 3 4/15 1/4 3/4 2 3
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 20 4 6 0 0 0 4 5 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 2
Bench
B. Hamilton
C. Diong
N. Blair
B. Coupet Jr.
T. Beck
M. Coleman
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
L. Bangai
T. Woodbury
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Hamilton 12 9 1 0 0 1 1 3 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 0
C. Diong 13 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
N. Blair 9 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Coupet Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Beck 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Coleman 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Woodbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 30 15 6 1 10 19 28/56 6/13 18/21 10 20
New Mexico
Starters
C. Manigault
C. Bragg
M. Maluach
A. Mathis
D. Kuiper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Manigault 30 13 5 0 3 1 1 3 4/6 0/0 5/6 2 3
C. Bragg 21 12 7 0 1 0 2 2 5/10 0/1 2/2 2 5
M. Maluach 33 12 2 3 0 0 1 3 3/8 2/4 4/4 0 2
A. Mathis 38 9 3 4 0 0 5 2 3/14 2/10 1/2 2 1
D. Kuiper 32 2 3 2 1 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 2
Bench
V. Jackson
D. Drinnon
V. Pinchuk
K. Ezzeddine
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
K. McGee
J. Arroyo
T. Percy
C. Patterson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Jackson 27 14 4 0 1 1 1 3 4/9 0/2 6/7 1 3
D. Drinnon 7 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Pinchuk 8 3 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/1 2 1
K. Ezzeddine 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 27 9 6 2 11 20 23/55 4/18 19/22 10 17
