Griffin, Osunniyi lead St. Bonaventure past Saint Joseph's

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 09, 2019

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) LaDarien Griffin scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and freshman Osun Osunniyi had his second double-double of the season to help St. Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 73-47 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.

Osunniyi finished with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Nelson Kaputo added 12 points while Kyle Lofton and Courtney Stockard scored 11 apiece for St. Bonaventure (5-10, 1-1 Atlantic 10).

Kaputo scored seven points during a 17-1 opening run and the Bonnies never trailed. Saint Joseph's (7-8, 0-3) missed its first seven consecutive shots and committed four turnovers before Jared Bynum hit a jumper with 12:55 left before the break. The Hawks shot just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) and scored 12 points in the first half - both season lows for a half.

Lamarr Kimble had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on 5-of-9 shooting for Saint Joseph's. The rest of the Hawks made just 11 of 46 (23.9 percent) from the field.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Alpha Okoli 33.0
  Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Tshiefu Ngalakulondi 39.0
  Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure 48.0
  Alpha Okoli missed layup, blocked by Markell Lodge 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Alpha Okoli 59.0
  Chris Clover missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:01
+ 2 LaDarien Griffin made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton 1:22
+ 2 Chris Clover made layup 1:40
  Defensive rebound by Markell Lodge 1:48
  Kyle Lofton missed jump shot 1:50
Team Stats
Points 47 73
Field Goals 16-55 (29.1%) 29-55 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 5-25 (20.0%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 28 40
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 13 31
Team 5 4
Assists 8 18
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 9
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
L. Kimble G
16 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
15
L. Griffin F
19 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 7-8 123547
home team logo St. Bonaventure 5-10 393473
Reilly Center St. Bonaventure, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 7-8 71.9 PPG 37.6 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 5-10 66.4 PPG 34.9 RPG 11.6 APG
Key Players
0
L. Kimble G 16.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.6 APG 42.0 FG%
15
L. Griffin F 6.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.0 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
0
L. Kimble G 16 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
15
L. Griffin F 19 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
29.1 FG% 52.7
20.0 3PT FG% 25.0
71.4 FT% 76.9
Saint Joseph's
Starters
L. Kimble
T. Funk
C. Clover
J. Bynum
A. Longpre
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Kimble 16 0 2 5/9 4/6 2/3 1 33 1 0 1 0 0
T. Funk 7 5 1 3/10 1/6 0/0 3 30 1 0 0 3 2
C. Clover 6 2 0 2/7 0/4 2/4 4 27 0 0 2 1 1
J. Bynum 5 3 2 1/7 0/2 3/4 2 34 1 0 3 0 3
A. Longpre 2 6 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 1 1 5
St. Bonaventure
Starters
L. Griffin
N. Kaputo
C. Stockard
K. Lofton
O. Osunniyi
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Griffin 19 7 2 8/12 1/2 2/2 2 34 1 1 1 2 5
N. Kaputo 12 4 3 5/11 2/6 0/0 4 34 0 0 2 0 4
C. Stockard 11 3 4 2/6 0/3 7/9 3 26 1 0 3 0 3
K. Lofton 11 1 6 5/10 0/4 1/2 1 39 0 0 1 0 1
O. Osunniyi 10 12 2 5/8 0/0 0/0 1 30 1 1 0 3 9
NCAA BB Scores