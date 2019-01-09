Griffin, Osunniyi lead St. Bonaventure past Saint Joseph's
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) LaDarien Griffin scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and freshman Osun Osunniyi had his second double-double of the season to help St. Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 73-47 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game skid.
Osunniyi finished with 10 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Nelson Kaputo added 12 points while Kyle Lofton and Courtney Stockard scored 11 apiece for St. Bonaventure (5-10, 1-1 Atlantic 10).
Kaputo scored seven points during a 17-1 opening run and the Bonnies never trailed. Saint Joseph's (7-8, 0-3) missed its first seven consecutive shots and committed four turnovers before Jared Bynum hit a jumper with 12:55 left before the break. The Hawks shot just 18.5 percent (5 of 27) and scored 12 points in the first half - both season lows for a half.
Lamarr Kimble had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, on 5-of-9 shooting for Saint Joseph's. The rest of the Hawks made just 11 of 46 (23.9 percent) from the field.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Alpha Okoli
|33.0
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Tshiefu Ngalakulondi
|39.0
|Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|48.0
|Alpha Okoli missed layup, blocked by Markell Lodge
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Alpha Okoli
|59.0
|Chris Clover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|+ 2
|LaDarien Griffin made dunk, assist by Kyle Lofton
|1:22
|+ 2
|Chris Clover made layup
|1:40
|Defensive rebound by Markell Lodge
|1:48
|Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|47
|73
|Field Goals
|16-55 (29.1%)
|29-55 (52.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-25 (20.0%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|40
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|13
|31
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|8
|18
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|9
|Fouls
|14
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 7-8
|71.9 PPG
|37.6 RPG
|11.5 APG
|St. Bonaventure 5-10
|66.4 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|11.6 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|L. Kimble G
|16.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.6 APG
|42.0 FG%
|
15
|L. Griffin F
|6.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|41.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Kimble G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|L. Griffin F
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|29.1
|FG%
|52.7
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kimble
|16
|0
|2
|5/9
|4/6
|2/3
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Funk
|7
|5
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Clover
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|2/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Bynum
|5
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Longpre
|2
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Kimble
|16
|0
|2
|5/9
|4/6
|2/3
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Funk
|7
|5
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Clover
|6
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/4
|2/4
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Bynum
|5
|3
|2
|1/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|34
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Longpre
|2
|6
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|11
|4
|1
|4/13
|0/4
|3/3
|2
|32
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1
|M. Lodge
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|T. Holston
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Muggeo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|23
|8
|16/55
|5/25
|10/14
|14
|198
|3
|3
|9
|10
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Griffin
|19
|7
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|N. Kaputo
|12
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Stockard
|11
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|7/9
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Lofton
|11
|1
|6
|5/10
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|12
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Griffin
|19
|7
|2
|8/12
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|34
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|N. Kaputo
|12
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Stockard
|11
|3
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|7/9
|3
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|K. Lofton
|11
|1
|6
|5/10
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|10
|12
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|6
|3
|0
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Ikpeze
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Ngalakulondi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Okoli
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|M. Moreaux
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Poyser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Planutis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|36
|18
|29/55
|5/20
|10/13
|14
|198
|4
|2
|9
|5
|31
-
ARIZ
STNFRD73
70
2nd 3.0 PACN
-
CSFULL
HAWAII34
31
1st 0.0
-
VANDY
UGA63
82
Final
-
GTOWN
XAVIER75
81
Final
-
16OHIOST
RUT61
64
Final
-
WVU
KSTATE69
71
Final
-
DAYTON
GWASH72
66
Final
-
TULANE
SFLA48
66
Final
-
9VATECH
GATECH52
49
Final
-
LIB
STETSON71
53
Final
-
JVILLE
KENSAW90
70
Final
-
21MARQET
CREIGH106
104
Final/OT
-
CORN
TOWSON86
74
Final
-
17HOU
TEMPLE69
73
Final
-
LOYMD
LAFAY70
85
Final
-
UVM
MAINE73
49
Final
-
RI
RICH78
67
Final
-
DAVID
GMASON61
56
Final
-
UMBC
HARTFD64
66
Final/OT
-
COLG
BUCK81
84
Final
-
STJOES
STBON47
73
Final
-
MASLOW
NH64
68
Final
-
BING
STNYBRK46
59
Final
-
NAVY
AMER63
71
Final
-
LSALLE
VCU63
69
Final
-
ARMY
BU86
82
Final
-
11AUBURN
MISS67
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
HOLY99
94
Final/OT
-
UNF
LPSCMB66
81
Final
-
TXAMCC
NWST62
61
Final
-
ABIL
MCNSE73
72
Final
-
SFA
NICHST73
78
Final
-
SAMHOU
CARK78
69
Final
-
LVILLE
PITT86
89
Final/OT
-
FORD
DUQ61
66
Final
-
CLEM
CUSE53
61
Final
-
NORL
LAMAR78
71
Final/OT
-
BUTLER
SETON75
76
Final
-
FLA
ARK57
51
Final
-
FRESNO
UTAHST78
77
Final
-
ARIZST
CAL80
66
Final
-
IOWA
NWEST73
63
Final
-
25TCU
7KANSAS68
77
Final
-
UMASS
STLOU62
65
Final
-
MIAMI
13FSU62
68
Final
-
4UVA
BC83
56
Final
-
CSN
UCRIV84
83
Final
-
CPOLY
UCSB56
65
Final
-
SJST
10NEVADA53
92
Final