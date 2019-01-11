Thompson scores 34, Oregon St tops USC 79-74 in OT
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Oregon State's leading scorer and rebounder was injured and out for the game, so other players were challenged by the coaching staff to step up.
Mission accomplished.
''We have depth on our team. When one guy goes down, we can make it up in different ways,'' freshman point guard Antoine Vernon said.
Stephen Thompson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points with five 3-pointers and 10 rebounds as short-handed Oregon State beat Southern California 79-74 in overtime on Thursday night.
Ethan Thompson added 13 points and Gligorije Rakocevic had 10 points for the Beavers (10-4, 2-0 Pac-12).
''What do you say about Stevie? Just stepping up as a senior and willing our team to victory. Everybody else fed off of him,'' Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ''We showed a lot of guts and a lot of grit.''
Bennie Boatwright had a career-high 37 points with four 3-pointers and eight rebounds and Jonah Mathews added 13 points off the bench for the Trojans (9-7, 2-1).
''Both teams played hard, both played pretty well and they made a big shot. That was the difference in the game,'' Southern California coach Andy Enfield said.
In overtime, Boatwright sank a pull-up jumper with 1:30 left to put the Trojans up 74-72. Ethan Thompson responded with a 3-pointer on the Beavers' next possession.
Boatwright missed a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, and the Trojans were forced to foul. Stephen Thompson Jr. made one of two, and the Beavers led 76-74.
Kevin Porter Jr. attacked the rim for Southern California, but Kylor Kelley rejected his shot. Stephen Thompson Jr. gathered the rebound, was fouled, and made both free throws this time.
Tres Tinkle, who averages 20.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Beavers, was out with an injured ankle.
Oregon State went on an 18-0 run in the first half, holding the Trojans scoreless for nearly six minutes, to take a 32-25 lead with 5:33 before the break.
The Beavers went to halftime up 36-31.
Southern California was up 66-64 and had the ball with a minute left in regulation, but Nick Rakocevic's jumper was blocked by Kelley. On the Beavers' next possession, Warren Washington's shot was blocked by Nick Rakocevic, but Ethan Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound and made a lay-in.
Boatwright missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key on the last possession of regulation.
BIG PICTURE
Southern California: Rakocevic, the reigning Pac-12 player of the week after averaging 25 points and nine rebounds in home wins over California and Stanford, was held to just six points and seven rebounds. . The Trojans had won their last six meetings with the Beavers, including three last season.
Oregon State: Kelley, who came into the game leading the nation with 3.9 blocks per game, had five points and seven blocks. . Tinkle's injury opened up more playing time for other players, including freshman post Warren Washington, who had career highs with seven points and 26 minutes.
ANKLE UPDATE
Wayne Tinkle said his son could have played on Thursday, but would have only been about 70 percent, and his ankle would have deteriorated to only 60 percent for Sunday. But with rest, the coach was counting on Oregon State's star to play against UCLA. ''We can't make a decision for sure, but I'm banking on him playing until I hear something else. But we'll see,'' the coach said.
PLAYING TIME
Washington didn't play a minute against Oregon last week, but on Thursday he was getting plenty of time and checking Rakocevic. Wayne Tinkle said that Washington earned his playing time by working hard in practice after Christmas. ''We thought we could try this big lineup at some point,'' he added.
UP NEXT
Southern California plays at Oregon on Sunday.
Oregon State hosts UCLA on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|20.5
|Pts. Per Game
|20.5
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|8.6
|Reb. Per Game
|8.6
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|49.5
|31.6
|Three Point %
|31.1
|71.9
|Free Throw %
|75.7
|Defensive rebound by Bennie Boatwright
|3.0
|Kylor Kelley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Kylor Kelley missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Kevin Porter Jr.
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|4.0
|Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|11.0
|Kylor Kelley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Kylor Kelley made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Nick Rakocevic
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Kylor Kelley
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|79
|Field Goals
|28-66 (42.4%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|41
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|13
|17
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|5
|8
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|USC 9-7
|79.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Oregon St. 10-4
|73.9 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|B. Boatwright F
|17.4 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
1
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|15.6 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.6 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Boatwright F
|37 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|S. Thompson Jr. G
|34 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|
|42.4
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|37
|8
|2
|14/24
|4/9
|5/6
|2
|43
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Mathews
|13
|2
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|41
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Thornton
|7
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|6
|7
|3
|2/11
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|38
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|S. Aaron
|4
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|37
|8
|2
|14/24
|4/9
|5/6
|2
|43
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|J. Mathews
|13
|2
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|41
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Thornton
|7
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|6
|7
|3
|2/11
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|38
|1
|3
|3
|3
|4
|S. Aaron
|4
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Porter Jr.
|5
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|V. Uyaelunmo
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brooks
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Weaver
|0
|0
|3
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Usher
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|29
|13
|28/66
|9/25
|9/13
|19
|225
|6
|5
|8
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|34
|10
|5
|11/19
|5/11
|7/8
|2
|44
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|E. Thompson
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Kelley
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|28
|1
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Z. Reichle
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Hollins
|2
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Thompson Jr.
|34
|10
|5
|11/19
|5/11
|7/8
|2
|44
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|E. Thompson
|13
|4
|3
|5/11
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|K. Kelley
|5
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|28
|1
|7
|3
|1
|4
|Z. Reichle
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Hollins
|2
|5
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Rakocevic
|10
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|W. Washington
|7
|7
|2
|3/6
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|A. Vernon
|5
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Tinkle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Dastrup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Blaser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|36
|17
|27/56
|9/22
|16/23
|13
|225
|3
|8
|12
|7
|29
-
FURMAN
VMI89
57
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER73
76
Final
-
CINCY
TULSA70
65
Final/OT
-
MILW
OAK67
64
Final
-
WOFF
NCGRN72
43
Final
-
DEL
NCWILM82
69
Final
-
HOFSTRA
WMMARY93
90
Final/3OT
-
ORAL
IPFW69
94
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR65
61
Final
-
SFTRPA
LIU74
67
Final
-
RADFRD
USCUP79
72
Final
-
CHARLO
FIU66
69
Final
-
CLEVST
IUPUI74
90
Final
-
MNMTH
QUINN83
89
Final/2OT
-
CALBPTST
UMKC68
84
Final
-
WCAR
MERCER80
84
Final
-
PRESBY
HIGHPT58
74
Final
-
NCASHV
LONGWD62
67
Final
-
BRYANT
MOUNT66
59
Final
-
LALAF
GAST76
89
Final
-
ETNST
CIT98
73
Final
-
STPETE
FAIR57
60
Final
-
LAMON
GASOU78
79
Final
-
WINTHR
CAMP90
86
Final
-
CCTST
FDU103
96
Final/2OT
-
ODU
FAU73
80
Final
-
NEAST
ELON81
70
Final/OT
-
WISGB
DTROIT83
101
Final
-
DREXEL
CHARLS79
78
Final
-
SMU
UCONN64
76
Final
-
TXARL
APPST82
72
Final
-
CHARSO
HAMP82
94
Final
-
UAB
LATECH53
64
Final
-
MOREHD
BELMONT60
77
Final
-
TROY
ARKLR59
73
Final
-
CSBAK
TEXPA75
69
Final
-
WILL
NDAKST69
85
Final
-
NEBOM
NDAK92
91
Final
-
DENVER
SDAKST66
78
Final
-
RICE
TXSA79
95
Final
-
YOUNG
ILLCHI63
78
Final
-
SALAB
ARKST65
66
Final
-
MTSU
USM70
77
Final
-
2MICH
ILL79
69
Final
-
MURYST
TNMART98
77
Final
-
EILL
JAXST62
69
Final
-
PEAY
SEMO78
60
Final
-
EKY
TNST81
82
Final
-
SIUE
TNTECH69
78
Final/OT
-
WASHST
COLO60
92
Final
-
ROBERT
STFRAN52
49
Final
-
NTEXAS
UTEP58
51
Final
-
UCLA
OREG87
84
Final/OT
-
GC
NMEXST75
77
Final
-
PORT
BYU56
79
Final
-
ECU
MEMP72
78
Final
-
PSU
NEB64
70
Final
-
MNTNA
EWASH71
78
Final
-
WASH
UTAH69
53
Final
-
UCDAV
UCIRV69
71
Final/OT
-
MONST
IDAHO77
67
Final
-
USC
OREGST74
79
Final/OT
-
PEPPER
SNCLRA64
67
Final
-
UOP
5GONZAG36
67
Final