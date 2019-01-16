DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
11-6
away team logo
71
TF 13
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Wed Jan. 16
8:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 10
home team logo
VCU
VCU
Rams
12-5
ML: +156
VCU -4, O/U 135.5
ML: -179
DAYTON
VCU

Evans scores VCU's final 7, Rams end Dayton's 6-game streak

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans scored 17 points, including VCU's final seven points, and the Rams beat Dayton 76-71 on Wednesday night to end the Flyers' six-game winning streak.

Evans nailed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 72-69 lead with 33.8 remaining. Dayton missed a driving layup in traffic and Evans was fouled and hit two free throws with 22.9 to go.

Dayton got a tough break as a layup attempt rested on the back iron, giving possession to VCU with 14.5 left and Evans made two more free throws. Dayton finally ended its four-minute scoreless stretch with Josh Cunningham's layup just before the buzzer.

There were 22 ties and 12 lead changes.

De'Riante Jenkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for VCU (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Jordan Davis led Dayton (11-6, 3-1) with 17 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 and Josh Cunningham 13.

Saint Louis is now the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic 10 Conference play.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
I. Vann
27.9 Min. Per Game 27.9
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
43.2 Field Goal % 39.6
40.8 Three Point % 25.5
69.8 Free Throw % 77.6
+ 2 Josh Cunningham made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher 5.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Obi Toppin 11.0
  Defensive rebound by VCU 13.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed layup 15.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Trey Landers 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Issac Vann 25.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva 27.0
Team Stats
Points 71 76
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 4-16 (25.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 13-22 (59.1%)
Total Rebounds 32 39
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 23 26
Team 2 1
Assists 16 12
Steals 3 5
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 12 9
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
J. Davis G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. Evans G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Dayton
Starters
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
J. Cunningham
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Davis 17 2 2 6/13 2/4 3/3 1 35 1 0 0 0 2
J. Crutcher 14 4 6 4/13 2/6 4/6 1 38 1 0 3 0 4
J. Cunningham 13 8 0 5/6 0/0 3/7 3 30 0 0 5 1 7
R. Mikesell 11 8 2 5/9 0/3 1/1 2 35 1 2 1 3 5
T. Landers 7 2 4 3/7 0/2 1/2 5 27 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
O. Toppin
D. Cohill
F. Policelli
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 8 3 2 3/6 0/0 2/2 5 17 0 1 1 2 1
D. Cohill 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 2
F. Policelli 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 16 26/55 4/16 15/23 21 200 3 3 12 7 23
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
D. Jenkins
I. Vann
S. Mobley
M. Santos-Silva
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 17 4 2 6/13 1/4 4/4 4 28 1 0 0 1 3
D. Jenkins 13 7 3 5/7 3/4 0/0 1 31 0 1 3 0 7
I. Vann 9 7 4 3/12 1/3 2/3 3 26 2 0 0 3 4
S. Mobley 9 4 1 4/7 1/3 0/2 0 26 0 0 0 2 2
M. Santos-Silva 8 6 0 2/7 0/0 4/8 3 25 1 1 1 2 4
Bench
M. Simms
C. Douglas
M. Crowfield
V. Williams
P. Byrd
M. Gilmore
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Simms 7 1 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 1
C. Douglas 4 6 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 2 0 4 2
M. Crowfield 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
V. Williams 3 2 1 0/0 0/0 3/5 0 13 0 0 4 0 2
P. Byrd 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 0
M. Gilmore 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 1 0 1
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 38 12 27/59 9/19 13/22 19 200 5 4 9 12 26
NCAA BB Scores