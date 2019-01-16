Evans scores VCU's final 7, Rams end Dayton's 6-game streak
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans scored 17 points, including VCU's final seven points, and the Rams beat Dayton 76-71 on Wednesday night to end the Flyers' six-game winning streak.
Evans nailed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 72-69 lead with 33.8 remaining. Dayton missed a driving layup in traffic and Evans was fouled and hit two free throws with 22.9 to go.
Dayton got a tough break as a layup attempt rested on the back iron, giving possession to VCU with 14.5 left and Evans made two more free throws. Dayton finally ended its four-minute scoreless stretch with Josh Cunningham's layup just before the buzzer.
There were 22 ties and 12 lead changes.
De'Riante Jenkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for VCU (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10).
Jordan Davis led Dayton (11-6, 3-1) with 17 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 and Josh Cunningham 13.
Saint Louis is now the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic 10 Conference play.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.9
|Min. Per Game
|27.9
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|39.6
|40.8
|Three Point %
|25.5
|69.8
|Free Throw %
|77.6
|+ 2
|Josh Cunningham made layup, assist by Jalen Crutcher
|5.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Obi Toppin
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by VCU
|13.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Trey Landers
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Issac Vann
|25.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed layup, blocked by Marcus Santos-Silva
|27.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|76
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-16 (25.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-23 (65.2%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|39
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|16
|12
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|47.3
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|47.4
|
|
|65.2
|FT%
|59.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|17
|2
|2
|6/13
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Crutcher
|14
|4
|6
|4/13
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Cunningham
|13
|8
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|3/7
|3
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|R. Mikesell
|11
|8
|2
|5/9
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|T. Landers
|7
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Davis
|17
|2
|2
|6/13
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Crutcher
|14
|4
|6
|4/13
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|38
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Cunningham
|13
|8
|0
|5/6
|0/0
|3/7
|3
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|7
|R. Mikesell
|11
|8
|2
|5/9
|0/3
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|2
|1
|3
|5
|T. Landers
|7
|2
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|1/2
|5
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|8
|3
|2
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|D. Cohill
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Policelli
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|30
|16
|26/55
|4/16
|15/23
|21
|200
|3
|3
|12
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Jenkins
|13
|7
|3
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|I. Vann
|9
|7
|4
|3/12
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|S. Mobley
|9
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|8
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|1/4
|4/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Jenkins
|13
|7
|3
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|0
|7
|I. Vann
|9
|7
|4
|3/12
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|26
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|S. Mobley
|9
|4
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Santos-Silva
|8
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|25
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Simms
|7
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Douglas
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|11
|0
|2
|0
|4
|2
|M. Crowfield
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Williams
|3
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|3/5
|0
|13
|0
|0
|4
|0
|2
|P. Byrd
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Gilmore
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|38
|12
|27/59
|9/19
|13/22
|19
|200
|5
|4
|9
|12
|26
-
STBON
RI63
75
Final
-
CREIGH
STJOHN66
81
Final
-
KSTATE
20OKLA74
61
Final
-
23IOWA
PSU89
82
Final
-
CAMP
NCASHV70
53
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS68
63
Final
-
BU
LOYMD73
81
Final/OT
-
HAMP
PRESBY70
85
Final
-
UCONN
TULSA83
89
Final
-
LIB
KENSAW62
41
Final
-
LONGWD
WINTHR75
61
Final
-
LPSCMB
NJTECH70
52
Final
-
BC
LVILLE70
80
Final
-
UNF
STETSON87
77
Final
-
ALBANY
MASLOW72
84
Final
-
DUQ
RICH74
68
Final
-
USCUP
HIGHPT54
71
Final
-
BING
UMBC49
68
Final
-
HARTFD
MAINE75
76
Final
-
AMER
LEHIGH76
83
Final
-
14AUBURN
TEXAM85
66
Final
-
UVM
NH73
59
Final
-
NALAB
JVILLE91
88
Final
-
SC
VANDY74
71
Final
-
TEMPLE
ECU85
74
Final
-
NAVY
LAFAY85
77
Final
-
COLG
ARMY81
91
Final
-
TXAMCC
SAMHOU50
72
Final
-
NICHST
MCNSE75
86
Final
-
CARK
UIW77
60
Final
-
EVAN
MOST70
64
Final
-
INDST
NIOWA64
69
Final
-
LAMAR
SELOU69
76
Final
-
SDAKST
NDAK78
74
Final
-
HOUBP
ABIL68
75
Final
-
SFA
NORL61
68
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU71
76
Final
-
GWASH
LSALLE59
56
Final
-
DRAKE
BRAD69
52
Final
-
BUTLER
DEPAUL87
69
Final
-
21HOU
SMU69
58
Final
-
IOWAST
8TXTECH68
64
Final
-
MINN
ILL68
95
Final
-
NDAKST
DENVER65
80
Final
-
GATECH
CLEM60
72
Final
-
BAMA
MIZZOU70
60
Final
-
UCF
WICHST67
75
Final
-
LNGBCH
UCIRV80
70
Final
-
UTAHST
SJST81
63
Final
-
UNLV
AF88
106
Final