Duquesne gets 1st win at Richmond in 25 years
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Sincere Carry scored 21 points with six assists and Duquesne won at Richmond for the first time in over 25 years, taking a 74-68 victory over the Spiders on Wednesday night.
Frankie Hughes added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Marcus Weathers had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Dukes (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10), who won their third straight with their first victory at Richmond since Dec. 20, 1993, a span of 11 games. The Dukes had lost eight straight overall to Richmond and picked up just their second win over Richmond in 25 Atlantic 10 meetings.
A jumper by Carry and a straightaway banked-in 3-pointer by Hughes gave the Dukes a five-point lead with a minute left. Richmond cut it two with 28 seconds left but Tavian Dunn-Martin and Weathers sealed it with two free throws each.
Nathan Cayo scored a career-tying 23 points and Jacob Gilyard had 22 for Richmond, which shot 53 percent, but had just two 3-pointers to 10 for the Dukes.
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|68
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|28-53 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|2-11 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|12-14 (85.7%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|30
|Offensive
|8
|2
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|16
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|46.4
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Carry
|21
|4
|6
|7/13
|3/7
|4/5
|1
|37
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|F. Hughes
|15
|1
|2
|5/11
|5/10
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|M. Weathers
|12
|9
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|4/4
|4
|29
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|M. Hughes
|6
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|7
|E. Williams Jr.
|6
|4
|1
|3/11
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dunn-Martin
|7
|2
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|25
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|B. Wade
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Rotroff
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|L. Norman Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kelly
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Snyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lewis II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swingle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bizeau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|30
|15
|26/56
|10/29
|12/14
|16
|200
|6
|5
|13
|8
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|23
|7
|0
|9/12
|0/0
|5/9
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7
|J. Gilyard
|22
|1
|5
|9/16
|1/4
|3/5
|2
|38
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|G. Golden
|14
|8
|3
|6/15
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|A. Gustavson
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|30
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Wojcik
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|5
|3
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Grace
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Koureissi
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|25
|13
|28/53
|2/11
|10/18
|15
|200
|9
|0
|9
|2
|23
