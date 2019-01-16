DUQ
Duquesne
Dukes
12-5
away team logo
74
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP+
Wed Jan. 16
7:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 9
home team logo
RICH
Richmond
Spiders
7-10
ML: +124
RICH -2.5, O/U 145
ML: -143
DUQ
RICH

No Text

Duquesne gets 1st win at Richmond in 25 years

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Sincere Carry scored 21 points with six assists and Duquesne won at Richmond for the first time in over 25 years, taking a 74-68 victory over the Spiders on Wednesday night.

Frankie Hughes added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Marcus Weathers had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Dukes (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10), who won their third straight with their first victory at Richmond since Dec. 20, 1993, a span of 11 games. The Dukes had lost eight straight overall to Richmond and picked up just their second win over Richmond in 25 Atlantic 10 meetings.

A jumper by Carry and a straightaway banked-in 3-pointer by Hughes gave the Dukes a five-point lead with a minute left. Richmond cut it two with 28 seconds left but Tavian Dunn-Martin and Weathers sealed it with two free throws each.

Nathan Cayo scored a career-tying 23 points and Jacob Gilyard had 22 for Richmond, which shot 53 percent, but had just two 3-pointers to 10 for the Dukes.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Carry
J. Gilyard
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
49.5 Field Goal % 47.2
40.6 Three Point % 35.7
79.5 Free Throw % 75.5
+ 1 Marcus Weathers made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Marcus Weathers made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Andre Gustavson 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Weathers 1.0
  Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Golden 10.0
  Sincere Carry missed free throw 10.0
  Personal foul on Nathan Cayo 10.0
  Defensive rebound by Sincere Carry 10.0
  Jake Wojcik missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 74 68
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 28-53 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 8 2
Defensive 22 23
Team 2 5
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 9
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
35
S. Carry G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
4
N. Cayo F
23 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Duquesne 12-5 284674
home team logo Richmond 7-10 323668
RICH -2.5, O/U 145
Robins Center Richmond, VA
RICH -2.5, O/U 145
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 12-5 73.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Richmond 7-10 70.8 PPG 33.4 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
35
S. Carry G 11.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.6 APG 48.4 FG%
4
N. Cayo F 11.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.4 APG 60.5 FG%
Top Scorers
35
S. Carry G 21 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
4
N. Cayo F 23 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
46.4 FG% 52.8
34.5 3PT FG% 18.2
85.7 FT% 55.6
Duquesne
Starters
S. Carry
F. Hughes
M. Weathers
M. Hughes
E. Williams Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 21 4 6 7/13 3/7 4/5 1 37 2 0 1 0 4
F. Hughes 15 1 2 5/11 5/10 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 1
M. Weathers 12 9 1 4/6 0/1 4/4 4 29 1 0 2 4 5
M. Hughes 6 9 1 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 29 0 4 0 2 7
E. Williams Jr. 6 4 1 3/11 0/5 0/0 1 22 2 0 3 1 3
Starters
S. Carry
F. Hughes
M. Weathers
M. Hughes
E. Williams Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Carry 21 4 6 7/13 3/7 4/5 1 37 2 0 1 0 4
F. Hughes 15 1 2 5/11 5/10 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 0 1
M. Weathers 12 9 1 4/6 0/1 4/4 4 29 1 0 2 4 5
M. Hughes 6 9 1 3/5 0/0 0/1 2 29 0 4 0 2 7
E. Williams Jr. 6 4 1 3/11 0/5 0/0 1 22 2 0 3 1 3
Bench
T. Dunn-Martin
B. Wade
A. Rotroff
L. Norman Jr.
A. Kelly
Z. Snyder
K. Taylor
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
G. Bizeau
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 7 2 4 1/5 1/4 4/4 2 25 1 0 3 1 1
B. Wade 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 0
A. Rotroff 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 0 0 1
L. Norman Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bizeau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 30 15 26/56 10/29 12/14 16 200 6 5 13 8 22
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 23 7 0 9/12 0/0 5/9 3 34 0 0 3 0 7
J. Gilyard 22 1 5 9/16 1/4 3/5 2 38 3 0 3 0 1
G. Golden 14 8 3 6/15 0/1 2/2 2 35 1 0 1 1 7
A. Gustavson 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 30 3 0 0 1 2
J. Wojcik 0 3 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 0 3
Starters
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 23 7 0 9/12 0/0 5/9 3 34 0 0 3 0 7
J. Gilyard 22 1 5 9/16 1/4 3/5 2 38 3 0 3 0 1
G. Golden 14 8 3 6/15 0/1 2/2 2 35 1 0 1 1 7
A. Gustavson 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 30 3 0 0 1 2
J. Wojcik 0 3 1 0/4 0/4 0/0 1 27 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
N. Yates
J. Johnson
M. Grace
S. Koureissi
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
B. Schneider
T. Verbinskis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Yates 5 3 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 20 1 0 1 0 3
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 0 0
M. Grace 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Koureissi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schneider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 25 13 28/53 2/11 10/18 15 200 9 0 9 2 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores