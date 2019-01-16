RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Sincere Carry scored 21 points with six assists and Duquesne won at Richmond for the first time in over 25 years, taking a 74-68 victory over the Spiders on Wednesday night.

Frankie Hughes added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Marcus Weathers had 12 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for the Dukes (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10), who won their third straight with their first victory at Richmond since Dec. 20, 1993, a span of 11 games. The Dukes had lost eight straight overall to Richmond and picked up just their second win over Richmond in 25 Atlantic 10 meetings.

A jumper by Carry and a straightaway banked-in 3-pointer by Hughes gave the Dukes a five-point lead with a minute left. Richmond cut it two with 28 seconds left but Tavian Dunn-Martin and Weathers sealed it with two free throws each.

Nathan Cayo scored a career-tying 23 points and Jacob Gilyard had 22 for Richmond, which shot 53 percent, but had just two 3-pointers to 10 for the Dukes.

