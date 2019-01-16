Garza's 22 lead No. 23 Iowa over Penn State 89-82
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 23 Iowa edged Penn State 89-82 on Wednesday night.
Jordan Bohannon added 19 points, Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.
Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half but lost their fifth straight.
Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.
After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon added a 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.
THE BIG PICTURE
Iowa: Coming off arguably their best game of the season, the Hawkeyes came back to earth a bit. They struggled to keep up with Penn State's speed, especially early when the Nittany Lions posted nine of of their first 11 points on fastbreaks.
Penn State: The early portion of the Nittany Lions' conference schedule has been brutal with five losses to Top 25 teams already. It eases up a bit as their next three opponents are a combined 8-9 in conference play so far.
UP NEXT
Iowa hosts Illinois on Sunday.
Penn State visits Minnesota on Saturday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|18.6
|Pts. Per Game
|18.6
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|58.6
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|0.0
|Three Point %
|15.4
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|76.5
|+ 1
|Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Myles Dread
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp
|2.0
|Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Penn State
|9.0
|Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler
|19.0
|Ryan Kriener missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Myles Dread
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|82
|Field Goals
|32-64 (50.0%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|12-35 (34.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|7
|5
|Defensive
|27
|27
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|18
|23
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|11
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|23 Iowa 15-3
|81.7 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Penn State 7-11
|67.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|34.3
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|22
|12
|0
|9/17
|0/2
|4/5
|3
|30
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9
|J. Bohannon
|19
|3
|6
|6/10
|5/8
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Moss
|12
|0
|2
|4/6
|4/4
|0/0
|0
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wieskamp
|10
|7
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|31
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|N. Baer
|3
|5
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reaves
|16
|1
|7
|6/12
|4/9
|0/0
|4
|31
|4
|0
|5
|0
|1
|M. Dread
|14
|2
|1
|5/10
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Watkins
|11
|11
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|26
|2
|4
|0
|2
|9
|L. Stevens
|8
|8
|4
|4/18
|0/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|1
|1
|1
|7
|J. Wheeler
|5
|4
|7
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
