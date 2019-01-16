IOWA
23 Iowa
Hawkeyes
15-3
away team logo
89
TF 8
FINAL
End
2nd
BTN
Wed Jan. 16
7:00pm
BONUS
82
TF 12
home team logo
PSU
Penn State
Nittany Lions
7-11
ML: +111
PSU -2, O/U 142
ML: -131
IOWA
PSU

No Text

Garza's 22 lead No. 23 Iowa over Penn State 89-82

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 16, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 23 Iowa edged Penn State 89-82 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Bohannon added 19 points, Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.

Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half but lost their fifth straight.

Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.

After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon added a 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Coming off arguably their best game of the season, the Hawkeyes came back to earth a bit. They struggled to keep up with Penn State's speed, especially early when the Nittany Lions posted nine of of their first 11 points on fastbreaks.

Penn State: The early portion of the Nittany Lions' conference schedule has been brutal with five losses to Top 25 teams already. It eases up a bit as their next three opponents are a combined 8-9 in conference play so far.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Saturday.

Key Players
T. Cook
25 F
L. Stevens
11 F
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
58.6 Field Goal % 41.3
0.0 Three Point % 15.4
70.6 Free Throw % 76.5
+ 1 Joe Wieskamp made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Joe Wieskamp made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Myles Dread 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Wieskamp 2.0
  Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Penn State 9.0
  Jamari Wheeler missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Jamari Wheeler 19.0
  Ryan Kriener missed 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Ryan Kriener made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Myles Dread 19.0
Team Stats
Points 89 82
Field Goals 32-64 (50.0%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 12-35 (34.3%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 7 5
Defensive 27 27
Team 3 3
Assists 18 23
Steals 9 6
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 11 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
55
L. Garza F
22 PTS, 12 REB
home team logo
23
J. Reaves G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
12T
Key Players
55
L. Garza F 12.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.9 APG 52.1 FG%
13
R. Bolton G 11.8 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.5 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
55
L. Garza F 22 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
13
R. Bolton G 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
50.0 FG% 46.9
42.9 3PT FG% 34.3
72.2 FT% 76.9
Iowa
Starters
L. Garza
J. Bohannon
I. Moss
J. Wieskamp
N. Baer
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 22 12 0 9/17 0/2 4/5 3 30 0 0 4 3 9
J. Bohannon 19 3 6 6/10 5/8 2/2 2 34 0 0 1 1 2
I. Moss 12 0 2 4/6 4/4 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 0
J. Wieskamp 10 7 0 3/10 0/3 4/4 2 31 2 1 1 2 5
N. Baer 3 5 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 21 2 0 2 0 5
Bench
R. Kriener
M. Dailey
C. McCaffery
R. Till
T. Cook
C. Pemsl
A. Ash
J. Nunge
C. Fredrick
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Kriener 15 3 5 6/8 2/3 1/3 2 21 2 0 1 1 2
M. Dailey 3 2 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 2
C. McCaffery 3 2 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 1 25 2 0 1 0 2
R. Till 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pemsl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Fredrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 89 34 18 32/64 12/28 13/18 11 200 9 1 11 7 27
Penn State
Starters
J. Reaves
M. Dread
M. Watkins
L. Stevens
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reaves 16 1 7 6/12 4/9 0/0 4 31 4 0 5 0 1
M. Dread 14 2 1 5/10 4/9 0/0 3 33 0 0 2 0 2
M. Watkins 11 11 2 5/5 0/0 1/4 2 26 2 4 0 2 9
L. Stevens 8 8 4 4/18 0/5 0/0 2 37 0 1 1 1 7
J. Wheeler 5 4 7 1/4 1/3 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 0 4
Bench
R. Bolton
J. Harrar
D. Zemgulis
K. McCloskey
S. Pierce
G. Hazle
T. Buttrick
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 16 1 2 5/10 1/6 5/5 3 27 0 0 2 0 1
J. Harrar 6 5 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 3 14 0 0 0 2 3
D. Zemgulis 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
K. McCloskey 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Buttrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 32 23 30/64 12/35 10/13 20 200 6 5 12 5 27
