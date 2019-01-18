STJOES
Saint Joseph's
Hawks
8-10
away team logo
57
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Fri Jan. 18
7:00pm
BONUS
68
TF 9
home team logo
STLOU
Saint Louis
Billikens
14-4
ML: +365
STLOU -8, O/U 130.5
ML: -459
STJOES
STLOU

No Text

Saint Louis beats Saint Joseph's 68-57 for 6th straight win

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 18, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Dion Wiley and Javon Bess scored 20 points apiece and Hasahn French added a double-double to propel Saint Louis to a 68-57 victory over Saint Joseph's on Friday.

Wiley knocked down 6 of his 11 shots from 3-point range, while Bess buried 5 of 10 for the Billikens (14-4, 5-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), who ran their win streak to six and remained the lone unbeaten team in conference play. French finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

Jared Bynum led Saint Joseph's (8-10, 1-5) with 18 points, but he made just 5 of 15 shots as the Hawks shot just 29.5 percent from the floor (18 of 61) and made only 6 of 30 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Taylor Funk pitched in with 10 points, on 4-of-13 shooting, and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Saint Louis, which came in with the A-10's stingiest defense allowing 62.5 points per game, shut down the conference's leading scorer Charlie Brown Jr. Brown came in averaging 19.6 ppg, but he missed his first 10 shots before sinking a 3-pointer late. He hit all six of his free throws and scored nine.

The Hawks handed Davidson its first A-10 loss the last time out.

Key Players
J. Bynum
J. Bess
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
39.7 Field Goal % 42.5
29.8 Three Point % 38.9
73.0 Free Throw % 78.8
+ 3 Jared Bynum made 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Tramaine Isabell made free throw 7.0
  Shooting foul on Jared Bynum 7.0
+ 2 Tramaine Isabell made layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Bess 15.0
  Taylor Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Javon Bess made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Taylor Funk 23.0
+ 3 Charlie Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Bynum 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's 44.0
Team Stats
Points 57 68
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 6-30 (20.0%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 44
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 29 33
Team 3 1
Assists 11 16
Steals 8 5
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Bynum G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
4
D. Wiley G
20 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 8-10 70.5 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 14-4 67.2 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
3
J. Bynum G 11.7 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.1 APG 43.5 FG%
3
J. Bess G 15.4 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.8 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Bynum G 18 PTS 6 REB 8 AST
3
J. Bess G 20 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
29.5 FG% 38.6
20.0 3PT FG% 37.9
78.9 FT% 56.5
Bench
L. Edwards
M. Lodge
T. Holston
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Edwards 8 5 0 2/7 1/4 3/3 3 17 0 0 0 3 2
M. Lodge 6 7 1 3/4 0/0 0/2 2 27 0 1 0 1 6
T. Holston 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 1 1
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 38 11 18/61 6/30 15/19 19 200 8 2 9 9 29
Bench
D. Wiley
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
I. Gudmundsson
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiley 20 3 0 6/12 6/11 2/3 1 31 0 0 0 0 3
F. Thatch Jr. 1 2 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
D. Jacobs 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
K. Hankton 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Gudmundsson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 43 16 22/57 11/29 13/23 17 200 5 0 11 10 33
