Frampton knocks down 8 treys, Davidson clobbers Richmond
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Luke Frampton scored 24 points, knocking down eight 3-pointers, and Davidson clobbered Richmond 75-62 Saturday, defeating the Spiders for the first time in nearly three years.
Frampton made more 3s than Richmond, with six, did as a team. Half of Davidson's made field goals were from distance and the Wildcats shot 14 of 30 from behind the arc, 28 of 60 overall.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Davidson (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10) owned the boards, 43-27. Kellan Grady scored 13 and KiShawn Pritchett 12.
Frampton took a defensive rebound the other way and dropped in a 3-pointer to open scoring in the second half and, already up by 10, Davidson launched a 10-2 run, shooting 4-for-4 with a pair of Frampton 3s over the next 1:48. Until Luka Brajkovic ended the run with a hook, Frampton had scored 15 straight points spanning halftime.
Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo scored 16 each for Richmond (7-11, 1-4), which had won four straight against Davidson.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.2
|Min. Per Game
|35.2
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|6.5
|Reb. Per Game
|6.5
|47.1
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|35.2
|Three Point %
|33.0
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|83.5
|+ 2
|Nathan Cayo made driving layup
|27.0
|+ 1
|Bates Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Bates Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Bates Jones
|38.0
|Luke Frampton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Davidson
|1:07
|Noah Yates missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Andre Gustavson
|1:15
|+ 3
|Noah Yates made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:22
|Defensive rebound by Noah Yates
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|75
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|14-30 (46.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|2
|10
|Defensive
|24
|31
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|14
|20
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|9
|Fouls
|11
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|J. Gilyard G
|16.1 PPG
|2.7 RPG
|5.7 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
34
|L. Frampton G
|10.1 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|35.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Gilyard G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|5 AST
|L. Frampton G
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.6
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|46.7
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|16
|8
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Gilyard
|16
|2
|5
|7/15
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Golden
|14
|6
|3
|5/13
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Wojcik
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Cayo
|16
|8
|2
|6/7
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Gilyard
|16
|2
|5
|7/15
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Golden
|14
|6
|3
|5/13
|0/1
|4/7
|1
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|A. Gustavson
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Wojcik
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Yates
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Johnson
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Grace
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Koureissi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|26
|14
|24/55
|6/21
|8/13
|11
|200
|5
|1
|6
|2
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Frampton
|24
|5
|1
|8/15
|8/15
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|K. Grady
|13
|3
|4
|5/14
|3/8
|0/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Pritchett
|12
|4
|4
|5/5
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|12
|11
|7
|4/10
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|L. Brajkovic
|9
|8
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|22
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Frampton
|24
|5
|1
|8/15
|8/15
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|K. Grady
|13
|3
|4
|5/14
|3/8
|0/2
|2
|37
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Pritchett
|12
|4
|4
|5/5
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|J. Gudmundsson
|12
|11
|7
|4/10
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|37
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|L. Brajkovic
|9
|8
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|22
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Kovacevic
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Collins
|2
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Czerapowicz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Ekwu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Freundlich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wynter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Casey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|41
|20
|28/60
|14/30
|5/9
|14
|200
|2
|3
|9
|10
|31
-
LAFAY
AMER80
74
OT 36.0
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
2nd 30.0 CBS
-
NAVY
ARMY54
58
2nd 7:18 CBSSN
-
NILL
KENTST44
57
2nd 5:51 ESP3
-
RI
LSALLE67
53
2nd 2:06 NBCS
-
ARKLR
TXARL45
54
2nd 15:16 ESP+
-
SACST
SUTAH28
54
2nd 12:05
-
NDAK
NDAKST47
47
2nd 12:34 ESP3
-
GAST
TROY56
50
2nd 9:52 ESP+
-
LALAF
LAMON47
60
2nd 16:28 ESP+
-
STNFRD
WASHST59
52
2nd 8:56 PACN
-
MERCER
SAMFORD57
52
2nd 11:36 ESP3
-
FAU
WKY50
48
2nd 10:55
-
SFTRPA
CCTST34
39
1st 14.0
-
GASOU
SALAB15
15
1st 11:24 ESP+
-
NIOWA
VALPO5
14
1st 13:01 ESP3
-
LVILLE
GATECH9
2
1st 16:11
-
12UK
14AUBURN12
9
1st 11:45 ESPN
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY14
12
1st 11:41
-
ROBERT
BRYANT16
12
1st 11:46
-
NCGRN
ETNST17
11
1st 12:00 ESP3
-
LATECH
CHARLO7
9
1st 11:57
-
USM
ODU15
15
1st 10:40 ESP+
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA12
15
1st 11:51
-
PORTST
NAU16
11
1st 12:56
-
MOUNT
WAGNER13
7
1st 11:59
-
ELON
WMMARY21
18
1st 11:29
-
UCLA
USC4
12
1st 16:00 CBS
-
JVILLE
NJTECH11
12
1st 11:03 ESP+
-
WAKE
9VATECH11
13
1st 13:14
-
SACHRT
STFRAN8
9
1st 12:53
-
TCU
KSTATE10
15
1st 13:10 ESP2
-
SMU
MEMP0
13
1st 13:32 ESPU
-
LONGWD
PRESBY16
14
1st 10:29 ESP+
-
COPPST
NCCU0
0
1st 20:00
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM36
21
1st 0.0 SECN
-
AKRON
MIAOH30
30
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
YALE
BROWN37
33
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
HOW
SCST0
0153 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
SFA
UIW0
0134 O/U
+5.5
4:19pm ESP3
-
MORGAN
NCAT0
0148 O/U
-5
4:19pm
-
PEAY
EILL0
0144.5 O/U
+6
4:28pm ESP+
-
UMES
FAMU0
0118 O/U
-9.5
4:28pm
-
STETSON
NALAB0
0144.5 O/U
-7
4:29pm ESP+
-
CIT
CHATT0
0173.5 O/U
-2
4:30pm ESP3
-
WINTHR
USCUP0
0153.5 O/U
+8
4:30pm ESP+
-
FGC
KENSAW0
0138.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm ESP+
-
RADFRD
NCASHV0
0130.5 O/U
+16.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
DAYTON
STBON0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm NBCS
-
BALLST
CMICH0
0159.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm ESP3
-
FDU
LIU0
0152 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
STJOHN
BUTLER0
0150 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm FOX
-
DELST
BCU0
0143 O/U
-13.5
4:36pm
-
CAL
WASH0
0142.5 O/U
-16.5
5:00pm PACN
-
NICHST
CARK0
0149.5 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
PENN
TEMPLE0
0143 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm CBSSN
-
ARKST
TEXST0
0138 O/U
-10
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
EWASH0
0147.5 O/U
-4
5:05pm
-
CAMP
CHARSO0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
BOISE0
0140 O/U
-2
5:30pm ATSN
-
JACKST
PVAM0
0133 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm
-
UCIRV
CSN0
0146 O/U
+7
6:00pm
-
NORL
TXAMCC0
0128.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
NORFLK
SAV0
0162.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
OKLAST
IOWAST0
0141.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESPU
-
RICE
NTEXAS0
0147 O/U
-12
6:00pm ESP3
-
UTEP
MTSU0
0133 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
4UVA
1DUKE0
0136 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
SC
LSU0
0155 O/U
-9
6:00pm SECN
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR0
0125.5 O/U
+4
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALST
ALAM0
0129.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm
-
WYO
NMEX0
0147.5 O/U
-11.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0155 O/U
-17.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
UMASS
VCU0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
ARKPB
STHRN0
0137 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
MVSU
ALCORN0
0134.5 O/U
-2
6:30pm
-
TNMART
MOREHD0
0153 O/U
-6.5
6:35pm ESP+
-
TOWSON
DEL0
0133 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FURMAN
WOFF0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
OREGST
ARIZ0
0136 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm PACN
-
HAMP
GWEBB0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
EKY0
0162.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP+
-
FIU
MRSHL0
0177.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
FORD
GMASON0
0131.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
LIB0
0143 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MANH
RIDER0
0139 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NWST
ABIL0
0132.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
IUPUI
MILW0
0144.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ATSN
-
DEPAUL
SETON0
0147 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm FS1
-
21HOU
SFLA0
0131 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
HAWAII
UCRIV0
0131.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
WILL0
0155.5 O/U
+4
8:00pm
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP0
0148.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
20OKLA
TEXAS0
0137 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
TNTECH
JAXST0
0135 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CPOLY
UCDAV0
0127.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MURYST
SIUE0
0152.5 O/U
+14
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
UAB0
0143 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
GRAM
TEXSO0
0147.5 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
24MISSST
VANDY0
0147.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
PSU
MINN0
0139 O/U
-4
8:30pm BTN
-
NMEXST
UTVALL0
0143 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
COLOST
UTAHST0
0149.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0152 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
GC0
0139.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm ESP3
-
USD
MARYCA0
0138 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
OREG
ARIZST0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm PACN
-
AF
10NEVADA0
0141 O/U
-21.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
CSBAK0
0145.5 O/U
-20.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0142.5 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
IDAHO0
0142 O/U
+12
10:00pm
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH0
0147.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
UOP0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm
-
5GONZAG
PORT0
0151 O/U
+26.5
10:00pm ATSN
-
BYU
SANFRAN0
0153 O/U
-6.5
11:00pm