RICH
Richmond
Spiders
7-11
away team logo
62
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
NBCS
Sat Jan. 19
12:30pm
BONUS
75
TF 8
home team logo
DAVID
Davidson
Wildcats
13-5
ML: +409
DAVID -10, O/U 136.5
ML: -533
RICH
DAVID

No Text

Frampton knocks down 8 treys, Davidson clobbers Richmond

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Luke Frampton scored 24 points, knocking down eight 3-pointers, and Davidson clobbered Richmond 75-62 Saturday, defeating the Spiders for the first time in nearly three years.

Frampton made more 3s than Richmond, with six, did as a team. Half of Davidson's made field goals were from distance and the Wildcats shot 14 of 30 from behind the arc, 28 of 60 overall.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Davidson (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10) owned the boards, 43-27. Kellan Grady scored 13 and KiShawn Pritchett 12.

Frampton took a defensive rebound the other way and dropped in a 3-pointer to open scoring in the second half and, already up by 10, Davidson launched a 10-2 run, shooting 4-for-4 with a pair of Frampton 3s over the next 1:48. Until Luka Brajkovic ended the run with a hook, Frampton had scored 15 straight points spanning halftime.

Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo scored 16 each for Richmond (7-11, 1-4), which had won four straight against Davidson.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Gudmundsson
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
6.5 Reb. Per Game 6.5
47.1 Field Goal % 44.5
35.2 Three Point % 33.0
75.5 Free Throw % 83.5
+ 2 Nathan Cayo made driving layup 27.0
+ 1 Bates Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 36.0
  Bates Jones missed 1st of 2 free throws 36.0
  Personal foul on Jake Wojcik 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Bates Jones 38.0
  Luke Frampton missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Davidson 1:07
  Noah Yates missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on Jon Axel Gudmundsson, stolen by Andre Gustavson 1:15
+ 3 Noah Yates made 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Noah Yates 1:36
Team Stats
Points 62 75
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 14-30 (46.7%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 27 43
Offensive 2 10
Defensive 24 31
Team 1 2
Assists 14 20
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 11 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Cayo F
16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
34
L. Frampton G
24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 7-11 243862
home team logo Davidson 13-5 344175
John M. Belk Arena Davidson, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 7-11 70.6 PPG 33.5 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Davidson 13-5 72.2 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
0
J. Gilyard G 16.1 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.7 APG 47.2 FG%
34
L. Frampton G 10.1 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.6 APG 35.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Gilyard G 16 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
34
L. Frampton G 24 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
43.6 FG% 46.7
28.6 3PT FG% 46.7
61.5 FT% 55.6
Richmond
Starters
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
A. Gustavson
J. Wojcik
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Cayo 16 8 2 6/7 0/0 4/5 2 37 0 0 1 2 6
J. Gilyard 16 2 5 7/15 2/7 0/0 0 38 1 0 1 0 2
G. Golden 14 6 3 5/13 0/1 4/7 1 23 1 0 1 0 6
A. Gustavson 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 4 33 1 1 1 0 2
J. Wojcik 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 0 2
Davidson
Starters
L. Frampton
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
J. Gudmundsson
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Frampton 24 5 1 8/15 8/15 0/0 3 31 0 1 2 1 4
K. Grady 13 3 4 5/14 3/8 0/2 2 37 0 0 1 0 3
K. Pritchett 12 4 4 5/5 2/2 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 0 4
J. Gudmundsson 12 11 7 4/10 1/3 3/3 1 37 0 0 3 1 10
L. Brajkovic 9 8 3 4/8 0/0 1/2 3 22 1 2 1 4 4
