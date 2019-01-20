DUQ
Duquesne
Dukes
13-5
away team logo
91
TF 1
FINAL/OT
End
OT
NBCS
Sun Jan. 20
4:00pm
BONUS
85
TF 4
home team logo
GWASH
George Washington
Colonials
6-12
ML: -152
GWASH +3, O/U 137
ML: +132
DUQ
GWASH

No Text

Career game for M Hughes, Duquesne tops GW in OT 91-85

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Michael Hughes scored 21 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked seven shots - all career highs - and Duquesne defeated George Washington 91-85 in overtime on Sunday.

Hughes also scored the layup with 5.2 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77.

In overtime Sincere Carry opened the scoring and Frankie Hughes and Eric Williams Jr. nailed 3-pointers to put the Dukes up 85-77 midway through. The Colonials, who were just 3 of 14 in the extra session, got within 86-83 in the final minute and went for a quick layup but Michael Hughes blocked Maceo Jack with 24 seconds remaining.

Duquesne (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10) made 5 of 6 free throws to secure its fourth-straight win.

Carry finished with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Frankie Hughes, who had 10 points, added six assists as the Dukes had a season high 22 helpers on 32 baskets.

Javier Langarcia had 19 points with 10 rebounds and five blocks for George Washington (6-12, 2-3) and Justin Mazzula had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Carry
J. Mazzulla
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
48.1 Field Goal % 43.3
38.5 Three Point % 25.0
76.6 Free Throw % 65.8
+ 1 Frankie Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Frankie Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Justin Mazzulla 1.0
+ 2 Armel Potter made layup 3.0
+ 1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Justin Mazzulla 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Duquesne 9.0
  Maceo Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Defensive rebound by Maceo Jack 17.0
  Sincere Carry missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
Team Stats
Points 91 85
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 32-75 (42.7%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 7-27 (25.9%)
Free Throws 19-23 (82.6%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 44 39
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 28 24
Team 4 4
Assists 22 17
Steals 5 8
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
21
M. Hughes C
21 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
32
J. Langarica F
19 PTS, 10 REB
12OTT
away team logo Duquesne 13-5 45321491
home team logo George Wash. 6-12 3938885
GWASH +3, O/U 137
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
GWASH +3, O/U 137
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 13-5 73.9 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo George Wash. 6-12 63.7 PPG 36.1 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
21
M. Hughes C 11.6 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 66.7 FG%
32
J. Langarica F 4.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 0.4 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Hughes C 21 PTS 14 REB 1 AST
32
J. Langarica F 19 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
47.8 FG% 42.7
34.8 3PT FG% 25.9
82.6 FT% 70.0
Duquesne
Starters
M. Hughes
S. Carry
E. Williams Jr.
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes 21 14 1 8/13 0/0 5/5 2 37 0 7 7 4 10
S. Carry 19 6 8 6/15 2/7 5/8 3 42 0 1 2 1 5
E. Williams Jr. 15 9 3 5/12 2/3 3/4 2 37 1 0 2 3 6
M. Weathers 14 2 0 6/8 0/1 2/2 2 31 2 0 0 0 2
F. Hughes 10 4 6 3/9 2/7 2/2 0 35 1 0 1 1 3
Starters
M. Hughes
S. Carry
E. Williams Jr.
M. Weathers
F. Hughes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes 21 14 1 8/13 0/0 5/5 2 37 0 7 7 4 10
S. Carry 19 6 8 6/15 2/7 5/8 3 42 0 1 2 1 5
E. Williams Jr. 15 9 3 5/12 2/3 3/4 2 37 1 0 2 3 6
M. Weathers 14 2 0 6/8 0/1 2/2 2 31 2 0 0 0 2
F. Hughes 10 4 6 3/9 2/7 2/2 0 35 1 0 1 1 3
Bench
T. Dunn-Martin
G. Bizeau
A. Kelly
B. Wade
A. Rotroff
L. Norman Jr.
Z. Snyder
K. Taylor
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 8 1 4 2/5 2/5 2/2 1 19 1 0 1 0 1
G. Bizeau 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kelly 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 7 0 1 1 2 0
B. Wade 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
A. Rotroff 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 3 0 0 0 1 0
L. Norman Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 40 22 32/67 8/23 19/23 20 225 5 9 15 12 28
George Wash.
Starters
J. Langarica
J. Mazzulla
M. Jack
D. Williams
T. Nolan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Langarica 19 10 0 7/14 1/5 4/4 4 40 0 5 0 3 7
J. Mazzulla 16 7 8 7/17 1/4 1/1 5 42 2 0 1 4 3
M. Jack 15 6 0 6/15 3/9 0/0 0 35 1 0 1 1 5
D. Williams 14 7 2 5/15 0/5 4/6 3 41 2 0 4 2 5
T. Nolan Jr. 5 0 0 1/3 1/2 2/4 4 15 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
J. Langarica
J. Mazzulla
M. Jack
D. Williams
T. Nolan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Langarica 19 10 0 7/14 1/5 4/4 4 40 0 5 0 3 7
J. Mazzulla 16 7 8 7/17 1/4 1/1 5 42 2 0 1 4 3
M. Jack 15 6 0 6/15 3/9 0/0 0 35 1 0 1 1 5
D. Williams 14 7 2 5/15 0/5 4/6 3 41 2 0 4 2 5
T. Nolan Jr. 5 0 0 1/3 1/2 2/4 4 15 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Potter
J. Williams
M. Littles
M. Offurum
S. Brown
L. Sasser
A. Mitola
A. Toro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Potter 14 0 5 5/10 1/2 3/5 0 33 2 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 2 5 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 1 4
M. Littles 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 1 0 0 1 0 0
M. Offurum 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
S. Brown 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mitola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 35 17 32/75 7/27 14/20 20 225 8 5 10 11 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores