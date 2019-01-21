BAYLOR
Mason scores 29, Baylor defeats West Virginia 85-73

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 21, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Makai Mason scored 29 points and Baylor cruised to an 85-73 win over West Virginia on Monday night.

The Bears (12-6, 4-2 Big 12) survived a second-half comeback attempt to grab their fourth win in five games.

Baylor got out to as much as a 17-point lead in the first half behind big 3-point plays by Devonte Bandoo. The Bears extended their lead to 59-38 with just under 16 minutes left.

Then freshman Brandon Knapper started to turn the tide for the Mountaineers (9-10, 1-6), leading his team to a quick 13-2 run to cut the Baylor lead to 10 with just under 11 minutes to go.

After a back-and-forth battle between the two teams for the next few minutes, Mario Kegler hit a layup and a trio of free throws to put the Bears back up 13. West Virginia wouldn't be able to close the gap.

Kegler scored 18 points and Bandoo added 13 points for the Bears. King McClure had eight rebounds.

James ''Beetle'' Bolden led the Mountaineers with 22 points. Brandon Knapper added a career-high 15 and Derek Culver had eight rebounds.

WVU center Sagaba Konate missed his 10th straight game with a knee injury.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears have won four of their last five games, including a near-win against then-No. 7 Kansas on Jan. 12. Despite being unable to put away West Virginia, Baylor seems to be heating up at the right time.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers exhibited their classic ''Press Virginia'' style of play, forcing - Baylor turnovers in the second half, prompting a serious comeback to keep them in the game. That kind of ferocious press is exactly what WVU will need in hopes to upset No. 1 Tennessee and No. 24 Iowa State.

UP NEXT

Baylor returns home to host Alabama in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

West Virginia heads to Knoxville to take on top-ranked Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. on Saturday.

Key Players
K. McClure
E. Ahmad
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
41.3 Field Goal % 45.5
38.2 Three Point % 23.1
72.7 Free Throw % 68.2
  Defensive rebound by King McClure 19.0
  Esa Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Mario Kegler made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Brandon Knapper 26.0
+ 2 Chase Harler made layup, assist by Brandon Knapper 38.0
+ 1 Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
  Jared Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Chase Harler 46.0
+ 1 Brandon Knapper made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
Team Stats
Points 85 73
Field Goals 29-58 (50.0%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 19-31 (61.3%) 21-34 (61.8%)
Total Rebounds 45 35
Offensive 13 14
Defensive 27 18
Team 5 3
Assists 17 11
Steals 7 11
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 26 26
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
10
M. Mason G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bolden G
22 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Baylor 12-6 463985
home team logo West Virginia 9-10 314273
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 12-6 71.4 PPG 41.5 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo West Virginia 9-10 74.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
10
M. Mason G 14.7 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.8 APG 41.7 FG%
3
J. Bolden G 12.2 PPG 2.8 RPG 2.6 APG 41.6 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Mason G 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
3
J. Bolden G 22 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 38.7
29.6 3PT FG% 23.5
61.3 FT% 61.8
Baylor
Starters
M. Mason
M. Kegler
K. McClure
J. Butler
M. Vital
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mason 29 4 4 10/16 2/8 7/9 1 38 1 0 5 0 4
M. Kegler 18 7 1 6/9 1/4 5/5 3 27 1 0 2 1 6
K. McClure 8 8 0 4/10 0/3 0/3 4 31 1 0 5 2 6
J. Butler 8 4 2 2/6 2/4 2/4 4 22 0 0 3 1 3
M. Vital 2 4 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 4 15 2 0 1 2 2
Bench
D. Bandoo
F. Thamba
F. Gillespie
D. Allen
M. Mayer
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 13 1 4 4/9 3/6 2/2 2 28 1 0 1 0 1
F. Thamba 5 6 2 2/2 0/0 1/4 3 16 0 0 1 3 3
F. Gillespie 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 4 8 0 0 0 3 1
D. Allen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
M. Mayer 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/2 1 13 0 0 0 1 1
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 40 17 29/58 8/27 19/31 26 200 7 0 18 13 27
West Virginia
Starters
E. Ahmad
L. West
J. Haley
C. Harler
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Ahmad 9 7 3 3/6 0/1 3/4 3 31 1 1 4 3 4
L. West 4 2 0 1/3 0/1 2/4 1 17 2 0 1 1 1
J. Haley 4 4 2 2/5 0/1 0/2 4 21 0 0 2 2 2
C. Harler 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gordon 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 11 0 2 2 2 1
Bench
J. Bolden
B. Knapper
W. Harris
L. Routt
D. Culver
T. Doomes
J. McCabe
E. Matthews Jr.
S. Konate
T. Horton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bolden 22 2 3 5/11 2/4 10/10 5 26 1 0 1 1 1
B. Knapper 15 0 2 6/12 1/4 2/2 2 16 3 0 2 0 0
W. Harris 7 4 0 2/6 1/4 2/4 4 26 2 0 0 2 2
L. Routt 3 2 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 2 0
D. Culver 3 8 0 1/8 0/0 1/4 4 24 0 0 1 1 7
T. Doomes 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/1 0 5 2 0 0 0 0
J. McCabe 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Matthews Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 0
S. Konate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 32 11 24/62 4/17 21/34 26 200 11 4 13 14 18
