Blair scores career-high 26, UNLV beats New Mexico 74-58

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS (AP) Nick Blair scored a career-high 26 points to lead UNLV to a 74-58 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win at home.

UNLV (11-7, 5-1 Mountain West) rebounded from a 106-88 loss at Air Force last Wednesday with consecutive double-digit wins. The Rebels routed San Jose State 94-56 in their last outing, and are 5-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

Blair was 9 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers. Kris Clyburn added 14 points for UNLV. Noah Robotham had 11 points and Amauri Hardy added 10.

Vance Jackson scored 16 points for New Mexico (9-10, 3-4), which has lost four of its last five games including an 80-69 defeat at home to the Rebels on January 8. Carlton Bragg and Keith McGee chipped in with 12 points apiece. Bragg had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Rebels took the lead for good with about seven minutes left in the first half, closing on a 21-9 run for a 39-27 halftime advantage. New Mexico cut the deficit to eight points twice early in the second half but didn't get closer.

  Shot clock violation turnover on UNLV 5.0
+ 3 Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 3 Nick Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Kris Clyburn 1:08
  Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg 1:21
  Amauri Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:21
  Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:21
  Shooting foul on Carlton Bragg 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Kris Clyburn 1:45
  Amauri Hardy missed jump shot 1:47
Points 58 74
Field Goals 22-62 (35.5%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 14-25 (56.0%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 41
Offensive 14 11
Defensive 26 26
Team 2 4
Assists 6 16
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 1 0
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
C. Bragg
A. Mathis
D. Kuiper
M. Maluach
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Jackson 16 8 1 6/17 2/8 2/3 2 29 3 0 4 1 7
C. Bragg 12 12 2 5/10 0/0 2/4 4 28 1 1 2 5 7
A. Mathis 8 2 0 3/6 2/5 0/1 2 36 1 0 3 1 1
D. Kuiper 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 5 21 1 0 2 0 2
M. Maluach 0 3 0 0/6 0/2 0/2 1 22 0 1 1 0 3
Bench
K. McGee
C. Manigault
V. Pinchuk
T. Percy
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
D. Drinnon
C. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGee 12 1 0 5/12 2/5 0/0 2 23 1 1 0 0 1
C. Manigault 8 4 1 3/6 0/0 2/3 2 22 0 0 0 2 2
V. Pinchuk 2 8 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 12 0 1 2 5 3
T. Percy 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Drinnon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 40 6 22/62 6/23 8/15 20 200 7 4 14 14 26
UNLV
Starters
K. Clyburn
N. Robotham
A. Hardy
J. Ntambwe
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Clyburn 14 5 1 5/10 3/4 1/2 3 36 0 0 3 2 3
N. Robotham 11 0 9 4/9 3/4 0/2 1 36 2 0 3 0 0
A. Hardy 10 6 6 3/12 2/6 2/6 1 33 0 0 2 1 5
J. Ntambwe 5 11 0 1/4 1/3 2/4 4 34 1 1 0 2 9
J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 12 0 1 0 2 1
Bench
N. Blair
T. Woodbury
T. Beck
B. Hamilton
B. Coupet Jr.
C. Dembele
D. Sljivancanin
J. Green
S. Juiston
C. Diong
M. Coleman
L. Bangai
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blair 26 6 0 9/14 4/6 4/6 2 29 0 1 1 3 3
T. Woodbury 5 2 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 12 1 1 0 0 2
T. Beck 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
B. Hamilton 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 3 0 0 0 1 3
B. Coupet Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sljivancanin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bangai - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 37 16 25/57 14/25 10/23 15 200 4 4 10 11 26
NCAA BB Scores