Blair scores career-high 26, UNLV beats New Mexico 74-58
LAS VEGAS (AP) Nick Blair scored a career-high 26 points to lead UNLV to a 74-58 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday night for its fourth straight win at home.
UNLV (11-7, 5-1 Mountain West) rebounded from a 106-88 loss at Air Force last Wednesday with consecutive double-digit wins. The Rebels routed San Jose State 94-56 in their last outing, and are 5-1 in conference play for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Blair was 9 of 14 from the field with four 3-pointers. Kris Clyburn added 14 points for UNLV. Noah Robotham had 11 points and Amauri Hardy added 10.
Vance Jackson scored 16 points for New Mexico (9-10, 3-4), which has lost four of its last five games including an 80-69 defeat at home to the Rebels on January 8. Carlton Bragg and Keith McGee chipped in with 12 points apiece. Bragg had a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Rebels took the lead for good with about seven minutes left in the first half, closing on a 21-9 run for a 39-27 halftime advantage. New Mexico cut the deficit to eight points twice early in the second half but didn't get closer.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|10.8
|Pts. Per Game
|10.8
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.8
|Reb. Per Game
|8.8
|42.6
|Field Goal %
|44.3
|36.1
|Three Point %
|30.8
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|57.1
|Shot clock violation turnover on UNLV
|5.0
|+ 3
|Keith McGee made 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 3
|Nick Blair made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Kris Clyburn
|1:08
|Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|Defensive rebound by Carlton Bragg
|1:21
|Amauri Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Shooting foul on Carlton Bragg
|1:21
|Offensive rebound by Kris Clyburn
|1:45
|Amauri Hardy missed jump shot
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|74
|Field Goals
|22-62 (35.5%)
|25-57 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|14-25 (56.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|41
|Offensive
|14
|11
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|6
|16
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|20
|15
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 9-10
|77.3 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|14.3 APG
|UNLV 11-7
|75.8 PPG
|44.9 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|V. Jackson G
|12.6 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|43.3 FG%
|
20
|N. Blair F
|3.8 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|0.4 APG
|54.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|V. Jackson G
|16 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|N. Blair F
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.5
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|56.0
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|43.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Jackson
|16
|8
|1
|6/17
|2/8
|2/3
|2
|29
|3
|0
|4
|1
|7
|C. Bragg
|12
|12
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|28
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|A. Mathis
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/5
|0/1
|2
|36
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Kuiper
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|21
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Maluach
|0
|3
|0
|0/6
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|12
|1
|0
|5/12
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Manigault
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|V. Pinchuk
|2
|8
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|2
|5
|3
|T. Percy
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Drinnon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|40
|6
|22/62
|6/23
|8/15
|20
|200
|7
|4
|14
|14
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clyburn
|14
|5
|1
|5/10
|3/4
|1/2
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|N. Robotham
|11
|0
|9
|4/9
|3/4
|0/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Hardy
|10
|6
|6
|3/12
|2/6
|2/6
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Ntambwe
|5
|11
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|34
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blair
|26
|6
|0
|9/14
|4/6
|4/6
|2
|29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|T. Woodbury
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|T. Beck
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Hamilton
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Coupet Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dembele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sljivancanin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Juiston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bangai
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|37
|16
|25/57
|14/25
|10/23
|15
|200
|4
|4
|10
|11
|26
