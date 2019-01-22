WAKE
Guy, Huff lead No. 3 Virginia past Deacons, 68-45

  • Jan 22, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and No. 3 Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a 68-45 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

De'Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-70 loss at No. 2 Duke on Saturday. The victory was Virginia's seventh in a row in the series against Wake Forest and their 12th in a row overall at John Paul Jones Arena.

Brandon Childress led the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5) with 12 points, and Olivier Sarr had 11.

Virginia led 12-0 before Childress hit a 3-pointer for Wake Forest, their only basket in their first 13 attempts. After the Demon Deacons fell behind by 32-9, they outscored the Cavaliers 14-4 the rest of the half. Childress had eight points and Sharone Wright Jr. a pair of 3-pointers in the run for the Deacons.

In the second half, Ty Jerome started the scoring for Virginia with a 3-pointer, and Wake Forest never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons arrived among the national leaders in free-throw attempts with more than 26 per game but attempted none in the first half and just seven in the game, making five. Their offense also goes almost entirely through Childress, who leads them not only in scoring (16.8 points per game), but entered with more assists (71) than the next three top players combined (68) while playing an average of nearly 37 minutes.

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed off some offensive potential in racing to the early lead. Guy had just three of the 25 points and Jerome had none. Huff, a reserve center, had eight, and Hunter, the team's second-leading scorer, and Diakite each had seven in the blitz.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to face Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers go on the road at play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Key Players
B. Childress
0 G
T. Jerome
11 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
44.6 Field Goal % 42.1
43.1 Three Point % 40.0
78.4 Free Throw % 74.0
Team Stats
Points 45 68
Field Goals 17-55 (30.9%) 22-57 (38.6%)
3-Pointers 6-24 (25.0%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 17-21 (81.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 41
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 23 27
Team 4 2
Assists 10 14
Steals 5 6
Blocks 3 6
Turnovers 10 7
Fouls 19 15
Technicals 1 0
B. Childress G
12 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
K. Guy G
12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Wake Forest 8-10 232245
home team logo 3 Virginia 17-1 363268
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
away team logo Wake Forest 8-10 73.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 10.8 APG
home team logo 3 Virginia 17-1 74.0 PPG 37.2 RPG 14.5 APG
0
B. Childress G 16.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.2 APG 45.3 FG%
30
J. Huff F 4.9 PPG 2.4 RPG 0.2 APG 72.2 FG%
0
B. Childress G 12 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
30
J. Huff F 12 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
30.9 FG% 38.6
25.0 3PT FG% 33.3
71.4 FT% 81.0
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Childress
O. Sarr
S. Wright Jr.
J. Hoard
C. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Childress 12 6 3 4/12 3/9 1/2 3 32 0 0 4 2 4
O. Sarr 11 8 0 5/9 1/3 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 5 3
S. Wright Jr. 8 4 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 25 3 0 0 1 3
J. Hoard 6 6 1 3/12 0/3 0/0 0 35 1 1 1 1 5
C. Brown 0 1 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
T. Johnson
A. Spivey
I. Mucius
M. Wynn
A. Bilas
S. Okeke
B. Buchanan
I. Smart
A. White
M. Lester
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Johnson 2 3 4 0/1 0/0 2/3 1 17 0 0 3 0 3
A. Spivey 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
I. Mucius 2 2 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 0 2
M. Wynn 2 1 0 0/3 0/1 2/2 1 13 0 1 0 1 0
A. Bilas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Okeke 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 1 0 0 2
B. Buchanan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 33 10 17/55 6/24 5/7 19 200 5 3 10 10 23
Virginia
Starters
K. Guy
M. Diakite
D. Hunter
T. Jerome
J. Salt
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Guy 12 4 3 3/10 3/7 3/4 0 29 2 0 2 0 4
M. Diakite 11 7 0 4/9 0/0 3/3 3 22 1 1 2 6 1
D. Hunter 11 7 5 3/5 1/1 4/5 1 32 0 1 0 2 5
T. Jerome 10 3 5 4/13 2/5 0/0 2 34 1 0 0 0 3
J. Salt 7 8 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 19 1 1 1 2 6
Bench
J. Huff
B. Key
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
K. Clark
K. Stattmann
F. Caffaro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 12 2 0 4/6 1/1 3/3 2 13 0 2 0 0 2
B. Key 4 7 1 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 22 1 1 0 1 6
M. Anthony 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
F. Badocchi 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
A. Katstra 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
J. Nixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
K. Clark 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 17 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stattmann 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 39 14 22/57 7/21 17/21 15 200 6 6 7 12 27
