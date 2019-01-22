WICHST
SFLA

No Text

South Florida beats Wichita State 54-41

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 22, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and South Florida beat Wichita State 54-41 on Tuesday night after holding the Shockers to 15 first-half points, but scoring just 24 of their own in the second half.

It was the fewest points the Bulls have allowed in a first half since the 15 scored by Ohio on Nov. 16, 2018. Their 24 points were the fewest they have scored in a second half since scoring 27 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29, 2018.

LaQuincy Rideau scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for South Florida (13-6, 3-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 30 percent and made 6 of 19 3-pointers.

South Florida led 12-2 on T.J. Lang's 3 while the Shockers made just 1 of 12 shots on 8-percent shooting with 11:54 left. Rideau's free throws capped a 5-0 run for a 30-15 halftime lead.

The Shockers closed to 37-31 on Jamarius Burton's layup after an 11-0 run, but Alexis Yetna and Collins each hit 3s and the Bulls led 50-39 with 3:19 to go.

Markis McDuffie scored 11 points for Wichita State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost six of its last seven and has yet to win on the road this season.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Haynes-Jones
L. Rideau
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
36.4 Field Goal % 44.1
31.9 Three Point % 34.2
76.2 Free Throw % 54.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jamarius Burton 27.0
+ 1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 37.0
+ 1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 37.0
  Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna 1:01
  Markis McDuffie missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
  Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton 1:11
  Rod Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
  Rod Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Shooting foul on Alexis Yetna 1:11
  Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Markis McDuffie 1:17
Team Stats
Points 41 54
Field Goals 15-53 (28.3%) 15-50 (30.0%)
3-Pointers 2-18 (11.1%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 9-22 (40.9%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 43 41
Offensive 15 12
Defensive 24 23
Team 4 6
Assists 9 8
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 19 15
Fouls 25 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. McDuffie F
11 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wichita State 8-10 152641
home team logo South Florida 13-6 302454
SFLA -2.5, O/U 138.5
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
SFLA -2.5, O/U 138.5
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Wichita State 8-10 70.4 PPG 39.6 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo South Florida 13-6 73.9 PPG 43.1 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
1
M. McDuffie F 19.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 0.9 APG 43.7 FG%
0
D. Collins G 14.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.5 APG 39.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. McDuffie F 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
0
D. Collins G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
28.3 FG% 30.0
11.1 3PT FG% 31.6
40.9 FT% 75.0
Wichita State
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 11 2 0 4/12 2/9 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 0 2
S. Haynes-Jones 8 3 1 4/12 0/4 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 3
J. Burton 8 6 4 2/6 0/1 4/6 3 31 0 0 5 4 2
J. Echenique 6 6 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 2 4 2 4
D. Dennis 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
M. McDuffie
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Burton
J. Echenique
D. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McDuffie 11 2 0 4/12 2/9 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 0 2
S. Haynes-Jones 8 3 1 4/12 0/4 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 3
J. Burton 8 6 4 2/6 0/1 4/6 3 31 0 0 5 4 2
J. Echenique 6 6 1 3/9 0/0 0/0 3 18 0 2 4 2 4
D. Dennis 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 14 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
E. Stevenson
R. Brown
A. Midtgaard
M. Udeze
E. Farrakhan
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
T. Busse
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Poor Bear-Chandler 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 2 13 1 1 1 0 3
E. Stevenson 2 3 1 0/5 0/3 2/2 4 21 0 0 0 2 1
R. Brown 1 6 0 0/0 0/0 1/8 2 18 0 0 0 3 3
A. Midtgaard 0 4 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 0 1 3 1
M. Udeze 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 4
E. Farrakhan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Torres 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 1 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 39 9 15/53 2/18 9/22 25 200 3 3 19 15 24
South Florida
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
M. Durr
A. Yetna
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 13 6 1 2/8 2/3 7/8 1 38 0 0 3 2 4
L. Rideau 11 9 5 4/13 1/4 2/2 4 37 4 0 5 2 7
M. Durr 9 5 0 3/6 0/0 3/3 3 19 0 3 0 3 2
A. Yetna 6 5 0 2/5 1/1 1/2 4 25 0 0 4 2 3
J. Brown 3 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/1 2 20 0 1 1 1 0
Starters
D. Collins
L. Rideau
M. Durr
A. Yetna
J. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Collins 13 6 1 2/8 2/3 7/8 1 38 0 0 3 2 4
L. Rideau 11 9 5 4/13 1/4 2/2 4 37 4 0 5 2 7
M. Durr 9 5 0 3/6 0/0 3/3 3 19 0 3 0 3 2
A. Yetna 6 5 0 2/5 1/1 1/2 4 25 0 0 4 2 3
J. Brown 3 1 1 1/6 1/5 0/1 2 20 0 1 1 1 0
Bench
M. Kiir
T. Lang
A. Maricevic
X. Castaneda
N. Scekic
E. Dawson III
R. Lubin
R. Williams
M. Akec
M. Calleja
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kiir 7 4 1 1/3 0/1 5/7 1 18 1 0 1 0 4
T. Lang 3 3 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 4 14 0 0 0 1 2
A. Maricevic 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 1 1 1 0
X. Castaneda 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 14 0 0 0 0 1
N. Scekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dawson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Akec - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Calleja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 35 8 15/50 6/19 18/24 23 200 6 5 15 12 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores