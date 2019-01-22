South Florida beats Wichita State 54-41
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds and South Florida beat Wichita State 54-41 on Tuesday night after holding the Shockers to 15 first-half points, but scoring just 24 of their own in the second half.
It was the fewest points the Bulls have allowed in a first half since the 15 scored by Ohio on Nov. 16, 2018. Their 24 points were the fewest they have scored in a second half since scoring 27 against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 29, 2018.
LaQuincy Rideau scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four steals for South Florida (13-6, 3-4 American Athletic Conference), which shot 30 percent and made 6 of 19 3-pointers.
South Florida led 12-2 on T.J. Lang's 3 while the Shockers made just 1 of 12 shots on 8-percent shooting with 11:54 left. Rideau's free throws capped a 5-0 run for a 30-15 halftime lead.
The Shockers closed to 37-31 on Jamarius Burton's layup after an 11-0 run, but Alexis Yetna and Collins each hit 3s and the Bulls led 50-39 with 3:19 to go.
Markis McDuffie scored 11 points for Wichita State (8-10, 1-5), which has lost six of its last seven and has yet to win on the road this season.
|31.4
|Min. Per Game
|31.4
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|5.6
|Ast. Per Game
|5.6
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|44.1
|31.9
|Three Point %
|34.2
|76.2
|Free Throw %
|54.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Jamarius Burton
|27.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|37.0
|+ 1
|David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|37.0
|Shooting foul on Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Alexis Yetna
|1:01
|Markis McDuffie missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Offensive rebound by Jamarius Burton
|1:11
|Rod Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Rod Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Shooting foul on Alexis Yetna
|1:11
|Lost ball turnover on Laquincy Rideau, stolen by Markis McDuffie
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|54
|Field Goals
|15-53 (28.3%)
|15-50 (30.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|9-22 (40.9%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|41
|Offensive
|15
|12
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|9
|8
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|19
|15
|Fouls
|25
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 8-10
|70.4 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|13.5 APG
|South Florida 13-6
|73.9 PPG
|43.1 RPG
|13.8 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. McDuffie F
|19.6 PPG
|5.2 RPG
|0.9 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.5 APG
|39.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. McDuffie F
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|D. Collins G
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|30.0
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|40.9
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McDuffie
|11
|2
|0
|4/12
|2/9
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|S. Haynes-Jones
|8
|3
|1
|4/12
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|J. Burton
|8
|6
|4
|2/6
|0/1
|4/6
|3
|31
|0
|0
|5
|4
|2
|J. Echenique
|6
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|2
|4
|2
|4
|D. Dennis
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|E. Stevenson
|2
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Brown
|1
|6
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/8
|2
|18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|A. Midtgaard
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|M. Udeze
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Farrakhan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|39
|9
|15/53
|2/18
|9/22
|25
|200
|3
|3
|19
|15
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|13
|6
|1
|2/8
|2/3
|7/8
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|L. Rideau
|11
|9
|5
|4/13
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|37
|4
|0
|5
|2
|7
|M. Durr
|9
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|19
|0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|A. Yetna
|6
|5
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|J. Brown
|3
|1
|1
|1/6
|1/5
|0/1
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kiir
|7
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|5/7
|1
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Lang
|3
|3
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|A. Maricevic
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|X. Castaneda
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Scekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lubin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|35
|8
|15/50
|6/19
|18/24
|23
|200
|6
|5
|15
|12
|23
