Bane's 17, Noi's double-double carry TCU past Texas 65-61
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Desmond Bane and the TCU Horned Frogs have figured out the home formula in the Big 12. Now it's time to work on the road part.
Bane scored 17 points, Kouat Noi had his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds after missing a game with an illness and TCU beat Texas 65-61 on Wednesday night.
Freshman Kevin Samuel matched his season high with 13 rebounds as the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) won their seventh straight Big 12 home game going back to last season. It's the longest home conference winning streak in 18 years for TCU, which is 0-3 on the road in league play.
''If we want to do what we want to do, it's going to be very important,'' Bane, who had seven rebounds, said of getting road victories. ''Going into these road environments, it's tough. But I'm sure down the road we're going to be able to get some wins on the road.''
Noi secured his first double-double with his 10th rebound on the offensive end with TCU ahead by two with less than six minutes remaining, leading to a pair of free throws from JD Miller.
Bane pushed the lead to eight at 62-54 with two nifty layups, including a sprawling reverse that glanced high off the glass and energized a late-arriving sellout crowd because of an early tipoff.
Kerwin Roach II scored 15 points for the Longhorns (11-8, 3-4), who couldn't follow up on a home win over then-No. 20 Oklahoma and dropped back below .500 in league play. Freshman Jaxson Hayes had a season-high five blocks for the second straight game.
Texas was down 12 early in the second half and trailed by eight with less than four minutes remaining yet still had a chance to tie down 64-61 in the final seconds after seldom-used Lat Mayen missed a free throw.
Elijah Mitrou-Long missed badly on a desperation 3-point try with time running out after the Horned Frogs disrupted the Longhorns' attempt to get a good look at a 3 by using two fouls they had to give without putting Texas in the bonus.
''They've got all those fouls to give, and that obviously challenged what we were trying to do,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said. ''We still need to get a better shot than that.''
Miller scored 11 for TCU while Courtney Ramey and Hayes had 10 points apiece for Texas. Dylan Osetkowski finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns did well to hang around when it appeared TCU would cruise in the second half. But the bottom line is Texas hasn't been able to build on the momentum of a league-opening blowout victory at Kansas State, which is now the Big 12 co-leader.
TCU: The Horned Frogs' last home win was their biggest in the Big 12 in seven seasons in the conference, a 31-point blowout of West Virginia. Coach Jamie Dixon isn't overly concerned about finding a way to win on the road in league play. Two of the road losses are to Kansas State and No. 9 Kansas, which currently shares the lead with the Wildcats.
''We've been right there and we've played the toughest of the tough,'' Dixon said. ''We're going to get better. In no way do I think we're the team we're going to be.''
HEALTHY AND ROLLING
Noi's illness kept him out of TCU's lowest-scoring game of the season, a 65-55 loss to Kansas State. Two games before that, he scored a career-high 30 in a two-point loss at Oklahoma. His 11 rebounds were a career high.
UP NEXT
Both teams are in the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday. Texas goes to Georgia, and TCU is home against Florida.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|7.9
|Ast. Per Game
|7.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|42.9
|Field Goal %
|46.1
|34.4
|Three Point %
|36.5
|70.8
|Free Throw %
|68.4
|+ 1
|JD Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|JD Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by JD Miller
|1.0
|Elijah Mitrou-Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Personal foul on Desmond Bane
|6.0
|Personal foul on Desmond Bane
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|22.0
|Lat Mayen missed 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes
|22.0
|+ 2
|Jaxson Hayes made jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|65
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-7 (57.1%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|42
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|26
|26
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|13
|13
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|14.1 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|42.9 FG%
|
1
|D. Bane G
|14.8 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|52.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Roach II G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|D. Bane G
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|15
|4
|3
|6/14
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Hayes
|10
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|32
|0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|C. Ramey
|10
|2
|5
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|9
|10
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|M. Coleman III
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|15
|4
|3
|6/14
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|J. Hayes
|10
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|5
|32
|0
|5
|1
|0
|6
|C. Ramey
|10
|2
|5
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|9
|10
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|4
|6
|M. Coleman III
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|7
|6
|0
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|E. Mitrou-Long
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Hepa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|33
|13
|24/58
|9/26
|4/7
|20
|200
|10
|5
|17
|7
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|17
|7
|3
|6/15
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|K. Noi
|15
|11
|0
|5/13
|1/4
|4/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|J. Miller
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|36
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Samuel
|8
|13
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|32
|2
|2
|1
|5
|8
|A. Robinson
|5
|2
|7
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bane
|17
|7
|3
|6/15
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|37
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|K. Noi
|15
|11
|0
|5/13
|1/4
|4/5
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|J. Miller
|11
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|1
|36
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Samuel
|8
|13
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|32
|2
|2
|1
|5
|8
|A. Robinson
|5
|2
|7
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davis
|7
|1
|0
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Nembhard
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|L. Mayen
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Barlow
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McWilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Archie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|39
|13
|24/59
|5/20
|12/18
|12
|200
|8
|3
|12
|13
|26
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET54
61
2nd 5:30 FS1
-
WISC
ILL38
31
2nd 15:58 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK45
48
2nd 12:03 SECN
-
OKLA
OKLAST49
54
2nd 11:38 ESPU
-
LOYCHI
MOST28
50
2nd 10:31 CBSSN
-
SJST
WYO30
42
2nd 8:42
-
UCRIV
CPOLY9
14
1st 12:11
-
LNGBCH
CSN18
16
1st 9:09 ESP3
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
+2
12:00am