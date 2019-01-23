Rhode Island holds off VCU 71-65 in defensive battle
KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell scored 19 points, Jermaine Harris made a key shot in the closing seconds and Rhode Island beat VCU 71-65 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory in the series.
Russell made URI's first 3-pointer of the game, in nine attempts, with four minutes left to avoid its first shutout from distance since Nov. 27, 2011.
Harris sank a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line with 33.5 seconds left for a 67-63 lead and Christion Thompson drew a charge at the other end. Tyrese Martin made two free throws for a six-point lead and Jeff Dowtin made a steal at 16.5 to seal it.
Dowtin finished with 14 points for Rhode Island (11-7, 4-2 Atlantic 10).
Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and seven rebounds and De'Riante Jenkins scored 16 for VCU (13-6, 4-2).
URI and VCU combined to make just 3 of 21 from 3-point range but went 39 for 51 at the free-throw line (76 percent).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|48.3
|26.2
|Three Point %
|31.4
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|75.4
|+ 2
|Marcus Evans made driving layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Evans
|16.0
|Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|19.0
|+ 1
|Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Mike'L Simms
|25.0
|Turnover on Marcus Evans
|28.0
|Offensive foul on Marcus Evans
|28.0
|+ 2
|Jermaine Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|34.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|71
|Field Goals
|22-51 (43.1%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-25 (76.0%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|38
|Offensive
|8
|13
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|7
|9
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|9
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|23
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 13-6
|69.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Rhode Island 11-7
|71.1 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|8.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|0.7 APG
|58.8 FG%
|
1
|F. Russell G
|15.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.8 APG
|32.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Santos-Silva F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|F. Russell G
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.1
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|76.0
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|17
|7
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|22
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|D. Jenkins
|16
|2
|1
|6/13
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|31
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|M. Evans
|13
|5
|6
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|4
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|I. Vann
|6
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Mobley
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|17
|7
|0
|6/10
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|22
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|D. Jenkins
|16
|2
|1
|6/13
|0/3
|4/4
|2
|31
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|M. Evans
|13
|5
|6
|4/8
|2/5
|3/4
|4
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|I. Vann
|6
|3
|0
|1/6
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|32
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|S. Mobley
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|C. Douglas
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|11
|0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|M. Crowfield
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Byrd
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Gilmore
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Simms
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|32
|7
|22/51
|2/12
|19/25
|23
|192
|8
|9
|18
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|19
|6
|1
|7/16
|1/1
|4/4
|4
|36
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|14
|3
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Martin
|12
|7
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|29
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|C. Langevine
|10
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|J. Harris
|8
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Russell
|19
|6
|1
|7/16
|1/1
|4/4
|4
|36
|2
|0
|5
|2
|4
|J. Dowtin
|14
|3
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Martin
|12
|7
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|2/3
|2
|29
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|C. Langevine
|10
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/0
|4/6
|5
|26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|J. Harris
|8
|7
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Tate
|6
|4
|2
|3/7
|0/3
|0/1
|4
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|R. Preston
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Thompson
|0
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|M. Tertsea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Leviton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Silverio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|36
|9
|25/61
|1/9
|20/26
|21
|196
|6
|4
|13
|13
|23
