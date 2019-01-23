VCU
Rhode Island holds off VCU 71-65 in defensive battle

  • Jan 23, 2019

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) Fatts Russell scored 19 points, Jermaine Harris made a key shot in the closing seconds and Rhode Island beat VCU 71-65 on Wednesday night for its fifth straight victory in the series.

Russell made URI's first 3-pointer of the game, in nine attempts, with four minutes left to avoid its first shutout from distance since Nov. 27, 2011.

Harris sank a turnaround jumper from the free-throw line with 33.5 seconds left for a 67-63 lead and Christion Thompson drew a charge at the other end. Tyrese Martin made two free throws for a six-point lead and Jeff Dowtin made a steal at 16.5 to seal it.

Dowtin finished with 14 points for Rhode Island (11-7, 4-2 Atlantic 10).

Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and seven rebounds and De'Riante Jenkins scored 16 for VCU (13-6, 4-2).

URI and VCU combined to make just 3 of 21 from 3-point range but went 39 for 51 at the free-throw line (76 percent).

Key Players
I. Vann
J. Dowtin
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
39.5 Field Goal % 48.3
26.2 Three Point % 31.4
79.7 Free Throw % 75.4
+ 2 Marcus Evans made driving layup 12.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Jeff Dowtin made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Marcus Evans 16.0
  Bad pass turnover on Issac Vann, stolen by Jeff Dowtin 19.0
+ 1 Tyrese Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
+ 1 Tyrese Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Mike'L Simms 25.0
  Turnover on Marcus Evans 28.0
  Offensive foul on Marcus Evans 28.0
+ 2 Jermaine Harris made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin 34.0
Team Stats
Points 65 71
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 1-9 (11.1%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 38
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 24 23
Team 1 2
Assists 7 9
Steals 8 6
Blocks 9 4
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
M. Santos-Silva F
17 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
1
F. Russell G
19 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 13-6 254065
home team logo Rhode Island 11-7 215071
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, RI
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 13-6 69.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Rhode Island 11-7 71.1 PPG 42.7 RPG 11.8 APG
Key Players
14
M. Santos-Silva F 8.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.7 APG 58.8 FG%
1
F. Russell G 15.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.8 APG 32.5 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Santos-Silva F 17 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
1
F. Russell G 19 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
43.1 FG% 41.0
16.7 3PT FG% 11.1
76.0 FT% 76.9
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
I. Vann
S. Mobley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 17 7 0 6/10 0/0 5/8 4 22 0 2 1 2 5
D. Jenkins 16 2 1 6/13 0/3 4/4 2 31 2 3 2 1 1
M. Evans 13 5 6 4/8 2/5 3/4 4 33 2 0 3 0 5
I. Vann 6 3 0 1/6 0/1 4/4 2 32 3 0 3 0 3
S. Mobley 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
V. Williams
C. Douglas
M. Crowfield
P. Byrd
M. Gilmore
M. Simms
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
K. Curry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Williams 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 2 18 1 1 3 2 2
C. Douglas 4 4 0 1/4 0/0 2/3 2 11 0 3 2 2 2
M. Crowfield 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 2
P. Byrd 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
M. Gilmore 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 2
M. Simms 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 1
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 32 7 22/51 2/12 19/25 23 192 8 9 18 8 24
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
J. Dowtin
T. Martin
C. Langevine
J. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 19 6 1 7/16 1/1 4/4 4 36 2 0 5 2 4
J. Dowtin 14 3 2 5/12 0/2 4/4 0 37 1 0 1 1 2
T. Martin 12 7 0 5/9 0/2 2/3 2 29 2 1 2 2 5
C. Langevine 10 6 1 3/8 0/0 4/6 5 26 0 2 2 2 4
J. Harris 8 7 2 2/5 0/0 4/6 2 22 0 1 1 3 4
Bench
D. Tate
R. Preston
C. Thompson
M. Tertsea
E. Dadika
W. Leviton
O. Silverio
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tate 6 4 2 3/7 0/3 0/1 4 20 0 0 0 1 3
R. Preston 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Thompson 0 3 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 2 1
M. Tertsea - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Leviton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Silverio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 9 25/61 1/9 20/26 21 196 6 4 13 13 23
NCAA BB Scores