MEMP
Memphis
Tigers
12-7
76
FINAL
Thu Jan. 24
7:00pm
85
home team logo
TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
15-4
Rose leads Temple to 85-76 win over Memphis

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored a season-high 26 points, Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 and Temple beat Memphis 85-76 on Thursday night.

Temple (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), winners of five of their last six, saw Shizz Alston Jr., De'Vondre Perry and Alani Moore II each scored 10 points. The Owls raced to a 14-4 lead with Rose scoring nine. Later, Rose added a pair of 3-pointers, Pierre-Louis added a 3 and a layup and Alston made three free throws midway through the first half for a 28-8 lead

Temple never trailed.

Jeremiah Martin scored a season-high 28 points -he shot 12 of 15 from the foul line - and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2). Kareem Brewton Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds and Raynere Thornton had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

J. Martin
S. Alston Jr.
Points 76 85
Field Goals 27-68 (39.7%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 1-23 (4.3%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 21-30 (70.0%) 25-34 (73.5%)
Total Rebounds 46 34
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 29 24
Team 4 5
Assists 12 17
Steals 9 11
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
J. Martin G
28 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
Q. Rose G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
Memphis
Starters
J. Martin
K. Brewton Jr.
R. Thornton
K. Davenport
A. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Martin 28 7 3 8/18 0/5 12/15 3 37 1 2 3 1 6
K. Brewton Jr. 15 8 3 6/11 0/5 3/4 4 22 0 0 3 4 4
R. Thornton 14 8 1 6/9 0/1 2/3 0 28 0 0 0 4 4
K. Davenport 7 9 0 2/8 0/3 3/6 4 27 2 0 5 2 7
A. Jones 0 5 2 0/3 0/1 0/1 1 21 0 0 2 1 4
Bench
T. Harris
A. Lomax
I. Maurice
M. Parks Jr.
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
E. Olds
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 7 0 2 3/12 1/7 0/0 3 26 5 0 1 0 0
A. Lomax 5 1 1 2/5 0/0 1/1 3 19 1 0 2 0 1
I. Maurice 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 0 2 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 1 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Olds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 42 12 27/68 1/23 21/30 21 200 9 2 17 13 29
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
N. Pierre-Louis
S. Alston Jr.
D. Perry
E. Aflakpui
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Rose 26 3 5 9/17 5/9 3/5 2 36 0 0 4 0 3
N. Pierre-Louis 15 5 1 5/9 1/3 4/4 4 28 1 0 5 1 4
S. Alston Jr. 10 4 3 2/13 1/7 5/5 2 38 2 0 1 0 4
D. Perry 10 2 3 3/3 1/1 3/4 3 26 4 0 0 0 2
E. Aflakpui 7 8 1 2/3 0/0 3/6 5 15 0 0 2 3 5
Bench
A. Moore II
J. Hamilton
J. Moorman II
Q. Jackson Jr.
D. Moore
T. Lowe
M. Scott
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moore II 10 0 1 2/6 2/6 4/4 0 22 3 0 1 0 0
J. Hamilton 6 2 0 2/2 0/0 2/4 5 13 0 1 0 0 2
J. Moorman II 1 3 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 0 1 1 2
Q. Jackson Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0
D. Moore 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 1 0 0 0 2
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 29 17 25/56 10/27 25/34 25 200 11 2 14 5 24
