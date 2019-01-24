Rose leads Temple to 85-76 win over Memphis
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Quinton Rose scored a season-high 26 points, Nate Pierre-Louis scored 15 and Temple beat Memphis 85-76 on Thursday night.
Temple (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), winners of five of their last six, saw Shizz Alston Jr., De'Vondre Perry and Alani Moore II each scored 10 points. The Owls raced to a 14-4 lead with Rose scoring nine. Later, Rose added a pair of 3-pointers, Pierre-Louis added a 3 and a layup and Alston made three free throws midway through the first half for a 28-8 lead
Temple never trailed.
Jeremiah Martin scored a season-high 28 points -he shot 12 of 15 from the foul line - and had seven rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2). Kareem Brewton Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds and Raynere Thornton had 14 points and eight rebounds.
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.1
|Min. Per Game
|37.1
|18.9
|Pts. Per Game
|18.9
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|37.8
|28.8
|Three Point %
|36.1
|69.0
|Free Throw %
|91.4
|Defensive rebound by Shizz Alston Jr.
|2.0
|Jeremiah Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Memphis
|10.0
|Tyler Harris missed driving layup
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Kareem Brewton Jr.
|11.0
|Raynere Thornton missed tip-in
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by Raynere Thornton
|17.0
|Jeremiah Martin missed running Jump Shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyvon Davenport
|29.0
|De'Vondre Perry missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|29.0
|+ 1
|De'Vondre Perry made 1st of 2 free throws
|29.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|85
|Field Goals
|27-68 (39.7%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|1-23 (4.3%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|25-34 (73.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|34
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|29
|24
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|4.3
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|73.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Martin
|28
|7
|3
|8/18
|0/5
|12/15
|3
|37
|1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|K. Brewton Jr.
|15
|8
|3
|6/11
|0/5
|3/4
|4
|22
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4
|R. Thornton
|14
|8
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|K. Davenport
|7
|9
|0
|2/8
|0/3
|3/6
|4
|27
|2
|0
|5
|2
|7
|A. Jones
|0
|5
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|26
|3
|5
|9/17
|5/9
|3/5
|2
|36
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|15
|5
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|S. Alston Jr.
|10
|4
|3
|2/13
|1/7
|5/5
|2
|38
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Perry
|10
|2
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|26
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|7
|8
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/6
|5
|15
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
