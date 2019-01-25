BUTLER
Butler
Bulldogs
12-9
away team logo
61
TF 9
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Fri Jan. 25
8:45pm
BONUS
75
TF 10
home team logo
CREIGH
Creighton
Bluejays
12-8
ML: +131
CREIGH -2.5, O/U 155.5
ML: -151
BUTLER
CREIGH

No Text

Creighton beats Butler 75-61, splits season series

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 25, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 points to lead four Bluejays in double figures and Creighton won consecutive Big East games for the first time this season with a 75-61 win over Butler on Friday night.

Martin Krampelj scored 16 points with eight rebounds and two blocks, Davion Mintz added 14 points and six assists and Mitch Ballock had 13 points with three 3-pointers for the Bluejays (12-8, 3-4), who were coming off a win at Georgetown. The victory also gave Creighton a season split with the Bulldogs (12-9, 3-5), who won the Jan. 5 meeting 84-69.

Creighton led the entire second half and were up 12 with just under 12 minutes left. Four free throws from Jordan Tucker got Butler within five with 3:23 to go, but Mintz drove the lane, was fouled putting in a left-handed layup and completed the 3-point play. That began an 11-2 game-ending run, including six points from Alexander.

The Bluejays, the second-ranked team nationally in 3-point percentage at 43.1, made just 7 of 23 from distance for 30.4 percent but still shot 50 percent overall and outrebounded Butler 40-29, which helped them survive 18 turnovers.

Creighton shot 56 percent in the first half and used a late 9-0 run to go up 10 and went into halftime leading 40-34 behind 10 points from Ballock.

Kamar Baldwin scored 23 points, the only Butler player in double figures.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Baldwin
M. Ballock
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
45.0 Field Goal % 44.8
29.7 Three Point % 46.5
84.7 Free Throw % 76.7
  Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj 1.0
  Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
  Lost ball turnover on Martin Krampelj, stolen by Jordan Tucker 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Martin Krampelj 0.0
  Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Christian David 7.0
  Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Ty-Shon Alexander made layup 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz 45.0
  Jordan Tucker missed layup 47.0
+ 1 Ty-Shon Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 61 75
Field Goals 23-58 (39.7%) 27-54 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 14-18 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 40
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 24 33
Team 1 2
Assists 12 18
Steals 8 6
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
23 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Butler 12-9 342761
home team logo Creighton 12-8 403575
CREIGH -2.5, O/U 155.5
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
CREIGH -2.5, O/U 155.5
CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, NE
Team Stats
away team logo Butler 12-9 74.2 PPG 35.8 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Creighton 12-8 83.9 PPG 36.5 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
3
K. Baldwin G 17.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.9 APG 44.2 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 17.5 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.9 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Baldwin G 23 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
5
T. Alexander G 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
39.7 FG% 50.0
22.7 3PT FG% 30.4
66.7 FT% 77.8
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
J. Tucker
J. Brunk
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 23 2 3 8/12 2/4 5/6 3 36 1 0 5 0 2
J. Tucker 9 5 0 2/10 1/8 4/4 3 23 1 0 2 0 5
J. Brunk 8 4 0 4/8 0/0 0/1 2 15 0 0 1 2 2
S. McDermott 3 1 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 1
A. Thompson 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 20 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
K. Baldwin
J. Tucker
J. Brunk
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 23 2 3 8/12 2/4 5/6 3 36 1 0 5 0 2
J. Tucker 9 5 0 2/10 1/8 4/4 3 23 1 0 2 0 5
J. Brunk 8 4 0 4/8 0/0 0/1 2 15 0 0 1 2 2
S. McDermott 3 1 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 1
A. Thompson 0 3 3 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 20 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
C. David
H. Baddley
B. Golden
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
M. Hastings
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 6 5 2 3/12 0/3 0/0 1 23 1 0 0 1 4
N. Fowler 5 3 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 4 19 0 1 0 0 3
C. David 3 3 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 18 2 1 1 1 2
H. Baddley 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 18 3 0 0 0 2
B. Golden 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 28 12 23/58 5/22 10/15 20 200 8 2 12 4 24
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Krampelj
D. Mintz
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 19 4 1 5/10 2/5 7/9 3 38 2 0 2 0 4
M. Krampelj 16 8 1 7/9 0/1 2/3 1 29 2 2 2 0 8
D. Mintz 14 6 6 6/11 1/3 1/1 3 36 2 0 5 1 5
M. Ballock 13 7 4 4/7 3/6 2/2 4 33 0 0 4 0 7
M. Zegarowski 7 6 4 3/12 0/4 1/1 2 35 0 0 2 2 4
Starters
T. Alexander
M. Krampelj
D. Mintz
M. Ballock
M. Zegarowski
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Alexander 19 4 1 5/10 2/5 7/9 3 38 2 0 2 0 4
M. Krampelj 16 8 1 7/9 0/1 2/3 1 29 2 2 2 0 8
D. Mintz 14 6 6 6/11 1/3 1/1 3 36 2 0 5 1 5
M. Ballock 13 7 4 4/7 3/6 2/2 4 33 0 0 4 0 7
M. Zegarowski 7 6 4 3/12 0/4 1/1 2 35 0 0 2 2 4
Bench
K. Joseph
S. Froling
C. Cashaw
C. Bishop
J. Scurry
D. Jefferson
D. Mahoney
J. Epperson
J. Canfield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Joseph 3 3 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 1 2
S. Froling 3 3 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 10 0 0 1 1 2
C. Cashaw 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 1 0 1
C. Bishop 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Epperson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 38 18 27/54 7/23 14/18 18 200 6 2 18 5 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores