Boatwright's 3-pointer gives USC 69-67 win over Arizona St.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 17 points and made the game-winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lead USC to a 69-67 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.
Arizona State's Remy Martin missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing trip before Jonah Mathews got the rebound. Mathews missed the front end of a bonus and the Sun Devils called a timeout with 0.8 seconds remaining. Luguentz Dort missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
USC's Nick Rakocevic scored 15 points before fouling out with 1:35 remaining. Shaqquan Aaron added 13 and Mathews 11.
Romello White led Arizona State (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12) with 11 points and Kimani Lawrence, Zylan Cheatham and Martin scored 10 apiece.
A pair of Dort free throws gave Arizona State a 44-39 advantage when the Trojans (12-8, 5-2) scored 13 straight points. USC was 6 of 8 from the field and forced five turnovers as Thornton and Rakocevic scored four apiece. Rakocevic's layup off a Thornton assist gave the Trojans a 52-44 lead with 13:33 remaining.
USC led 62-57 with 6:31 remaining when the Sun Devils took the lead with eight straight points by Martin, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Arizona State led 38-35 at the half as there were six ties and five lead changes in the first 20 minutes.
BOTTOM LINE
Arizona State: The Sun Devils remain one of three Pac-12 teams that hasn't posted a road sweep since the conference expanded in 2011-12. They have not swept the Los Angeles portion of the trip since 1987.
USC: The Trojans have won three straight and find themselves among a group tied for second and two games behind Washington.
BATTLE OF THE BOARDS
The game was a matchup of the top two rebounders in the Pac-12. Cheatham, who came into the game leading the conference with 10.2 boards per game, finished with 14 and got his eighth double-double of the season while Rakocevic, who was second at 9.8, had eight.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: Begins a stretch of three straight home games against Arizona on Thursday.
USC: Hits the road for its next two, starting against Washington on Wednesday.
---
---
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|6.7
|Reb. Per Game
|6.7
|54.3
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|38.9
|Three Point %
|39.8
|61.3
|Free Throw %
|72.9
|Defensive rebound by Southern California
|0.0
|Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Full timeout called
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort
|3.0
|Jonah Mathews missed free throw
|3.0
|Personal foul on Luguentz Dort
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jonah Mathews
|3.0
|Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 3
|Bennie Boatwright made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Kevin Porter Jr.
|25.0
|Zylan Cheatham missed free throw
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|69
|Field Goals
|19-62 (30.6%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|22-25 (88.0%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|35
|Offensive
|13
|5
|Defensive
|34
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|5
|9
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Arizona St. 14-6
|79.4 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|14.4 APG
|USC 12-8
|78.1 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|R. White F
|8.8 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.4 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
25
|B. Boatwright F
|17.0 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.5 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. White F
|11 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|B. Boatwright F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|30.6
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|88.0
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. White
|11
|7
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|7/8
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Z. Cheatham
|10
|14
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|3
|11
|R. Martin
|10
|5
|7
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|L. Dort
|9
|6
|0
|2/13
|1/7
|4/4
|4
|30
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|R. Edwards
|6
|4
|0
|2/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boatwright
|17
|4
|2
|5/10
|2/3
|5/8
|4
|30
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|N. Rakocevic
|15
|9
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|S. Aaron
|13
|3
|2
|5/10
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Mathews
|11
|4
|2
|4/14
|2/9
|1/3
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|D. Thornton
|8
|3
|6
|4/10
|0/3
|0/1
|2
|36
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
