Boatwright's 3-pointer gives USC 69-67 win over Arizona St.

  • Jan 26, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Bennie Boatwright scored 17 points and made the game-winning 3-pointer with 14 seconds remaining to lead USC to a 69-67 victory over Arizona State on Saturday.

Arizona State's Remy Martin missed a 3-pointer on the ensuing trip before Jonah Mathews got the rebound. Mathews missed the front end of a bonus and the Sun Devils called a timeout with 0.8 seconds remaining. Luguentz Dort missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

USC's Nick Rakocevic scored 15 points before fouling out with 1:35 remaining. Shaqquan Aaron added 13 and Mathews 11.

Romello White led Arizona State (14-6, 5-3 Pac-12) with 11 points and Kimani Lawrence, Zylan Cheatham and Martin scored 10 apiece.

A pair of Dort free throws gave Arizona State a 44-39 advantage when the Trojans (12-8, 5-2) scored 13 straight points. USC was 6 of 8 from the field and forced five turnovers as Thornton and Rakocevic scored four apiece. Rakocevic's layup off a Thornton assist gave the Trojans a 52-44 lead with 13:33 remaining.

USC led 62-57 with 6:31 remaining when the Sun Devils took the lead with eight straight points by Martin, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Arizona State led 38-35 at the half as there were six ties and five lead changes in the first 20 minutes.

BOTTOM LINE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils remain one of three Pac-12 teams that hasn't posted a road sweep since the conference expanded in 2011-12. They have not swept the Los Angeles portion of the trip since 1987.

USC: The Trojans have won three straight and find themselves among a group tied for second and two games behind Washington.

BATTLE OF THE BOARDS

The game was a matchup of the top two rebounders in the Pac-12. Cheatham, who came into the game leading the conference with 10.2 boards per game, finished with 14 and got his eighth double-double of the season while Rakocevic, who was second at 9.8, had eight.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Begins a stretch of three straight home games against Arizona on Thursday.

USC: Hits the road for its next two, starting against Washington on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

Team Stats
Points 67 69
Field Goals 19-62 (30.6%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 22-25 (88.0%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 49 35
Offensive 13 5
Defensive 34 26
Team 2 4
Assists 10 14
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 15 10
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
R. White F
11 PTS, 7 REB
B. Boatwright F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. White 11 7 0 2/7 0/0 7/8 2 24 1 0 1 4 3
Z. Cheatham 10 14 1 5/9 0/0 0/1 3 30 0 0 1 3 11
R. Martin 10 5 7 3/8 2/5 2/2 2 36 1 0 2 1 4
L. Dort 9 6 0 2/13 1/7 4/4 4 30 0 1 4 1 5
R. Edwards 6 4 0 2/10 2/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 2 0 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Boatwright 17 4 2 5/10 2/3 5/8 4 30 0 0 1 1 3
N. Rakocevic 15 9 1 6/8 0/0 3/4 5 25 0 0 2 1 8
S. Aaron 13 3 2 5/10 3/6 0/0 1 36 3 0 0 2 1
J. Mathews 11 4 2 4/14 2/9 1/3 2 34 2 1 1 0 4
D. Thornton 8 3 6 4/10 0/3 0/1 2 36 3 0 2 1 2
