Beverly's 3 helps No. 21 NC State rally past Clemson 69-67

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly hit a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, capping No. 21 North Carolina State's rally in the final seconds to stun Clemson 69-67 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but Clemson missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar.

After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.

C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed upcourt with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a 3 on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore.

Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: The Tigers have been going in the wrong direction since league play began with four road games in the first six ACC matchups. Picked to finish sixth in the league, the Tigers' only win was at home against Georgia Tech, and they had lost all three road games by at least eight points. This one, however, was far worse - a game that looked headed for the win column.

N.C. State: There's been a simple pattern for N.C. State throughout the month of January: win one, lose one. There had been the loss to rival North Carolina after beating Miami, the loss to Wake Forest after beating Pittsburgh, and Thursday's loss at No. 23 Louisville after winning at Notre Dame. The pattern held in dramatic fashion. And N.C. State also got good news with the return of Markell Johnson after the junior guard had missed three straight games following a hard fall in the first half against Pitt. Johnson's three-point play with 19 seconds left made Beverly's winner possible.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: Third-ranked Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
T. Dorn
2 G
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
1.5 Ast. Per Game 1.5
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
45.9 Field Goal % 48.9
31.7 Three Point % 31.4
81.6 Free Throw % 63.9
+ 3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 1.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce 7.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Personal foul on Torin Dorn 7.0
+ 1 Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
+ 1 Braxton Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Clyde Trapp 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Lockett 13.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Marcquise Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
Team Stats
Points 67 69
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 24-54 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 0-7 (0.0%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 17-26 (65.4%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 26
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 23 19
Team 0 0
Assists 5 11
Steals 8 3
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Reed G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
M. Johnson G
16 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Clemson 11-8 244367
home team logo 21 NC State 16-4 303969
NCST -5, O/U 149.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
NCST -5, O/U 149.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Clemson 11-8 71.3 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.2 APG
home team logo 21 NC State 16-4 86.2 PPG 43.8 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 19.3 PPG 5.5 RPG 3.3 APG 47.3 FG%
11
M. Johnson G 11.6 PPG 1.9 RPG 4.1 APG 56.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 19 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
11
M. Johnson G 16 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
49.0 FG% 44.4
0.0 3PT FG% 37.5
65.4 FT% 92.3
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
S. Mitchell
A. Simms
D. Skara
Starters
M. Reed
E. Thomas
S. Mitchell
A. Simms
D. Skara
Bench
C. Trapp
J. Newman III
J. White
L. Davis
J. Baehre
M. William
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
P. Fox
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Trapp 7 6 1 3/5 0/0 1/2 4 24 1 0 3 4 2
J. Newman III 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 0 1
J. White 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 0 0
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 5 25/51 0/7 17/26 16 200 8 4 15 10 23
NC State
Starters
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
T. Dorn
E. Lockett
W. Walker
Starters
C. Bryce
B. Beverly
T. Dorn
E. Lockett
W. Walker
Bench
M. Johnson
D. Daniels
D. Funderburk
J. Hellems
S. Killeya-Jones
B. Harris
M. Bates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 16 0 2 6/10 3/6 1/1 3 23 0 0 3 0 0
D. Daniels 6 3 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 3
D. Funderburk 4 0 0 1/6 0/2 2/2 5 20 1 0 1 0 0
J. Hellems 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 1 0
S. Killeya-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 26 11 24/54 9/24 12/13 21 200 3 0 15 7 19
