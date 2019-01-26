RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly hit a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, capping No. 21 North Carolina State's rally in the final seconds to stun Clemson 69-67 on Saturday.

The Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but Clemson missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar.

After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.

C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed upcourt with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a 3 on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore.

Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.

Clemson: The Tigers have been going in the wrong direction since league play began with four road games in the first six ACC matchups. Picked to finish sixth in the league, the Tigers' only win was at home against Georgia Tech, and they had lost all three road games by at least eight points. This one, however, was far worse - a game that looked headed for the win column.

N.C. State: There's been a simple pattern for N.C. State throughout the month of January: win one, lose one. There had been the loss to rival North Carolina after beating Miami, the loss to Wake Forest after beating Pittsburgh, and Thursday's loss at No. 23 Louisville after winning at Notre Dame. The pattern held in dramatic fashion. And N.C. State also got good news with the return of Markell Johnson after the junior guard had missed three straight games following a hard fall in the first half against Pitt. Johnson's three-point play with 19 seconds left made Beverly's winner possible.

Clemson: The Tigers host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: Third-ranked Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Tuesday night.

