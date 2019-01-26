Beverly's 3 helps No. 21 NC State rally past Clemson 69-67
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly hit a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, capping No. 21 North Carolina State's rally in the final seconds to stun Clemson 69-67 on Saturday.
The Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but Clemson missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar.
After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.
C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed upcourt with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a 3 on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore.
Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.
BIG PICTURE
Clemson: The Tigers have been going in the wrong direction since league play began with four road games in the first six ACC matchups. Picked to finish sixth in the league, the Tigers' only win was at home against Georgia Tech, and they had lost all three road games by at least eight points. This one, however, was far worse - a game that looked headed for the win column.
N.C. State: There's been a simple pattern for N.C. State throughout the month of January: win one, lose one. There had been the loss to rival North Carolina after beating Miami, the loss to Wake Forest after beating Pittsburgh, and Thursday's loss at No. 23 Louisville after winning at Notre Dame. The pattern held in dramatic fashion. And N.C. State also got good news with the return of Markell Johnson after the junior guard had missed three straight games following a hard fall in the first half against Pitt. Johnson's three-point play with 19 seconds left made Beverly's winner possible.
UP NEXT
Clemson: The Tigers host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
N.C. State: Third-ranked Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.1
|Min. Per Game
|27.1
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|1.5
|Ast. Per Game
|1.5
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|45.9
|Field Goal %
|48.9
|31.7
|Three Point %
|31.4
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|63.9
|+ 3
|Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Bryce
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
|7.0
|Marcquise Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Marcquise Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Personal foul on Torin Dorn
|7.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|Braxton Beverly made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Clyde Trapp
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Eric Lockett
|13.0
|Marcquise Reed missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Marcquise Reed missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|69
|Field Goals
|25-51 (49.0%)
|24-54 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-7 (0.0%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|17-26 (65.4%)
|12-13 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|26
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|23
|19
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|5
|11
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|4
|0
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|16
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|M. Reed G
|19.3 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|11.6 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|4.1 APG
|56.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Reed G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|M. Johnson G
|16 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.0
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|65.4
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|19
|8
|2
|5/17
|0/2
|9/14
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|E. Thomas
|18
|6
|1
|8/11
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|S. Mitchell
|9
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Simms
|6
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Skara
|2
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|19
|8
|2
|5/17
|0/2
|9/14
|2
|37
|2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|E. Thomas
|18
|6
|1
|8/11
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|26
|0
|3
|3
|1
|5
|S. Mitchell
|9
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|29
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Simms
|6
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Skara
|2
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Trapp
|7
|6
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|24
|1
|0
|3
|4
|2
|J. Newman III
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. White
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|33
|5
|25/51
|0/7
|17/26
|16
|200
|8
|4
|15
|10
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|15
|7
|2
|5/8
|3/3
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|B. Beverly
|12
|4
|5
|3/10
|1/5
|5/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Dorn
|9
|3
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Lockett
|5
|5
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|W. Walker
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bryce
|15
|7
|2
|5/8
|3/3
|2/2
|0
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|B. Beverly
|12
|4
|5
|3/10
|1/5
|5/6
|2
|30
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Dorn
|9
|3
|0
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|E. Lockett
|5
|5
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|W. Walker
|0
|3
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|16
|0
|2
|6/10
|3/6
|1/1
|3
|23
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Daniels
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Funderburk
|4
|0
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|5
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hellems
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|S. Killeya-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|26
|11
|24/54
|9/24
|12/13
|21
|200
|3
|0
|15
|7
|19
-
NEAST
JMAD76
68
2nd 21.0
-
WMMARY
CHARLS57
72
2nd 1:00
-
IDST
MONST78
95
2nd 3:53
-
BCU
MORGAN48
56
2nd 7:30
-
UTAHST
NMEX61
62
2nd 5:07 CBSSN
-
ELON
NCWILM80
74
2nd 59.0
-
APPST
ARKLR67
58
2nd 4:20 ESP+
-
BUCK
AMER44
52
2nd 9:43
-
ODU
TXSA69
55
2nd 2:46 ESP+
-
FDU
BRYANT65
53
2nd 3:02
-
WYO
BOISE37
66
2nd 6:25
-
PORT
UOP46
54
2nd 6:52
-
BRAD
MOST32
46
2nd 5:52 ESP3
-
VANDY
OKLA55
82
2nd 2:19 ESP2
-
WINTHR
PRESBY80
86
2nd 2:16 ESP+
-
SFLA
ECU72
56
2nd 4:19 ESPU
-
DELST
HOW44
46
2nd 15:38
-
WASH
OREGST71
56
2nd 4:00 PACN
-
FRESNO
COLOST57
63
2nd 4:06 ATSN
-
WVU
1TENN44
62
2nd 8:28 ESPN
-
BC
WAKE61
61
2nd 1:08
-
OAK
ILLCHI55
38
2nd 9:23 ESP3
-
SELOU
NWST56
44
2nd 8:58
-
RUT
PSU40
41
2nd 12:24 BTN
-
WILL
SDAK37
43
2nd 12:12 ESP3
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN42
40
2nd 15:53 ESP+
-
CARK
ABIL34
46
2nd 15:51 ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU43
37
2nd 8:28
-
FAMU
COPPST47
52
2nd 8:10
-
SIUE
TNMART57
66
2nd 10:15 ESP+
-
LONGWD
USCUP26
50
2nd 14:11 ESP3
-
WKY
LATECH28
21
1st 3.60
-
NILL
AKRON25
24
1st 1:35 ESP+
-
MERCER
NCGRN27
41
1st 2:30
-
STFRAN
MOUNT39
27
1st 41.0
-
NEBOM
SDAKST20
17
1st 7:35 ESP3
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0
1st 19:51
-
GWEBB
CHARSO7
5
1st 13:58 ESP+
-
EILL
SEMO14
5
1st 14:41 ESP3
-
HOUBP
MCNSE31
44
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
BELMONT
PEAY40
50
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CSTCAR
ARKST40
27
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
WAGNER
ROBERT19
24
1st 0.0
-
MRSHL
USM31
48
1st 0.0
-
TEXST
GASOU28
33
1st 0.0
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
TULANE
SMU0
0140 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
14TXTECH0
0137 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0134 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
SCST
SAV0
0162 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
9KANSAS
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0130 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0152 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0126 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
WICHST
UCONN0
0144 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
25LSU
MIZZOU0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UMES
NORFLK0
0128.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
EKY0
0156 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
YOUNG
CLEVST0
0151 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UMKC0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
DENVER
IPFW0
0154.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
MILW
NKY0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0144 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0118 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT0
0117.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STJOES
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CORN
CLMB0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UVM
STNYBRK0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
0155.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
WCAR0
0142.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
10VATECH0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0138.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
EVAN
NIOWA0
0131 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
USC0
0152 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
NCOLO
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UNLV
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
ORAL0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0147 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST0
0149 O/U
+1
8:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
AF
SJST0
0133 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0135 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-7
12:00am