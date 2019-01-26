DAVID
Gudmundsson hits 2 FTs, Davidson edges Saint Louis 54-53

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP) Jon Axel Gudmundsson scored 27 points including two free throws with five seconds to go to give Davidson a 54-53 win over Saint Louis on Saturday.

The Wildcats (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) trailed 53-52 when Gudmundsson was fouled with five seconds remaining and hit both free throws to give Davidson the edge. Saint Louis' Javon Bess missed a 3-pointer at the other end and teammate Jordan Goodwin grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled as time expired. Goodwin then missed both of his free throws, leaving the Wildcats with the lead.

Gudmundsson was 9 of 12 from the field and made all six of his free throws for the Wildcats. Luke Frampton had nine points and four steals and Kellan Grady added eight points and six rebounds.

Hasahn French led the Billikens (14-6, 5-2) with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Goodwin finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists and Bess added 10 points and six boards.

Key Players
J. Gudmundsson
J. Bess
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.2 Reb. Per Game 7.2
45.5 Field Goal % 42.5
32.7 Three Point % 37.4
82.7 Free Throw % 79.6
  Defensive rebound by Jon Axel Gudmundsson 1.0
  Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
  Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Shooting foul on Kellan Grady 0.0
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin 1.0
  Javon Bess missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Jon Axel Gudmundsson made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin 6.0
+ 3 Dion Wiley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Bess 35.0
Team Stats
Points 54 53
Field Goals 17-43 (39.5%) 17-49 (34.7%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 13-20 (65.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 37
Offensive 4 14
Defensive 20 21
Team 2 2
Assists 14 12
Steals 7 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
J. Gudmundsson G
27 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
H. French F
12 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Davidson 15-5 243054
home team logo Saint Louis 14-6 213253
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 15-5 72.4 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 14-6 67.5 PPG 43.3 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
3
J. Gudmundsson G 15.6 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.4 APG 43.8 FG%
0
J. Goodwin G 10.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.5 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Gudmundsson G 27 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
0
J. Goodwin G 12 PTS 9 REB 6 AST
39.5 FG% 34.7
34.6 3PT FG% 27.3
84.6 FT% 65.0
Davidson
Starters
J. Gudmundsson
L. Frampton
K. Grady
K. Pritchett
L. Brajkovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gudmundsson 27 5 1 9/12 3/5 6/6 1 37 2 0 1 1 4
L. Frampton 9 2 3 3/8 3/7 0/1 3 31 4 1 1 0 2
K. Grady 8 6 0 2/7 2/7 2/2 1 37 0 0 2 0 6
K. Pritchett 2 2 2 0/5 0/4 2/2 4 26 1 0 0 1 1
L. Brajkovic 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 1 1 2
Bench
C. Collins
B. Jones
D. Kovacevic
N. Ekwu
C. Freundlich
M. Wynter
D. Czerapowicz
P. Casey
N. Boachie-Yiadom
M. Jones
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Collins 5 4 2 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 24 0 0 1 1 3
B. Jones 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 11 0 0 4 0 0
D. Kovacevic 1 2 4 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 17 0 0 2 0 2
N. Ekwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Freundlich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Czerapowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Casey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Boachie-Yiadom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 24 14 17/43 9/26 11/13 20 200 7 2 12 4 20
Saint Louis
Starters
H. French
J. Goodwin
J. Bess
T. Isabell
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. French 12 12 1 5/12 0/0 2/5 3 37 3 2 1 4 8
J. Goodwin 12 9 6 2/6 0/1 8/11 3 37 1 1 3 7 2
J. Bess 10 6 1 3/7 2/5 2/2 2 39 0 0 1 1 5
T. Isabell 9 6 3 3/9 2/7 1/2 2 36 1 0 3 2 4
D. Foreman 2 2 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
D. Wiley
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiley 5 0 0 2/6 1/5 0/0 2 17 0 1 1 0 0
F. Thatch Jr. 3 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 0
K. Hankton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 35 12 17/49 6/22 13/20 18 200 5 4 12 14 21
