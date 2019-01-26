DAYTON
Dayton
Flyers
13-7
75
FINAL
Sat Jan. 26
2:00pm
52
home team logo
FORD
Fordham
Rams
9-11
DAYTON
Cunningham's double-double leads Dayton to 75-52 victory

  • Jan 26, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Josh Cunningham had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Obadiah Toppin added 19 points to go with nine rebounds as Dayton sprinted to an early lead and coasted to a 75-52 win over Fordham on Saturday afternoon.

Jordan Davis and Jalen Crutcher contributed 10 points apiece with Crutcher dishing out six assists and Davis with five for the Flyers (13-7, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cunningham had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half.

Dayton shot 52 percent from the floor (29-56) while limiting Fordham to 18-of-61 shooting (30 percent). The Flyers also dominated the boards, 46-30.

A Toppin dunk with 12:37 remaining in the first half started the Flyers on a 14-0 run to go up 20-9 after Frankie Policelli drained a 3 at the 8:22 mark. Dayton coasted into the break with a 33-20 advantage and also won the second half 42-32.

Chuba Ohams had 10 points and eight rebounds to lead Fordham (9-11, 0-7), which is still looking for its first conference win. Antown Portley and Nick Honor also chipped in 10 point apiece.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Crutcher
N. Honor
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 2.0
  Nick Honor missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Perry 10.0
  Frankie Policelli missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Jalen Cobb made 3rd of 3 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Jalen Cobb made 2nd of 3 free throws 40.0
  Jalen Cobb missed 1st of 3 free throws 40.0
  Shooting foul on Camron Greer 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Ty Perry 45.0
  Dwayne Cohill missed layup 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Cohill 54.0
Team Stats
Points 75 52
Field Goals 29-56 (51.8%) 18-61 (29.5%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 46 30
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 32 19
Team 4 3
Assists 18 9
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 0
1
O. Toppin F
19 PTS, 9 REB
13
A. Portley G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Dayton 13-7
Fordham 9-11
Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Dayton 13-7 74.8 PPG 37 RPG 17.2 APG
home team logo Fordham 9-11 68.9 PPG 36.4 RPG 11.4 APG
Key Players
O. Toppin F 11.9 PPG 4.2 RPG 1.5 APG 68.7 FG%
N. Honor G 16.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 2.8 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
O. Toppin F 19 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
N. Honor G 10 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
51.8 FG% 29.5
33.3 3PT FG% 25.0
66.7 FT% 76.9
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
T. Landers
R. Mikesell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 15 11 1 6/10 0/0 3/5 0 23 0 0 1 4 7
J. Crutcher 10 3 6 4/6 0/2 2/2 2 30 1 0 2 0 3
J. Davis 10 1 5 3/5 1/2 3/4 0 33 0 0 2 0 1
T. Landers 6 9 2 3/11 0/3 0/0 1 19 1 0 4 2 7
R. Mikesell 5 4 2 2/2 1/1 0/2 2 26 2 0 1 1 3
Bench
O. Toppin
F. Policelli
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
C. Greer
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 19 9 0 7/11 1/1 4/5 1 20 0 0 2 2 7
F. Policelli 8 3 1 3/9 2/6 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 2
D. Cohill 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 26 0 2 0 0 2
J. Westerfield 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 42 18 29/56 5/15 12/18 11 200 4 2 12 10 32
Fordham
Starters
A. Portley
N. Honor
J. Cobb
D. Pekarek
J. Bunting
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Portley 10 3 1 4/11 2/6 0/0 3 33 0 0 2 0 3
N. Honor 10 0 4 4/18 1/6 1/2 2 37 1 0 2 0 0
J. Cobb 9 2 2 2/11 1/4 4/5 0 33 1 0 2 1 1
D. Pekarek 5 2 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 13 0 1 0 0 2
J. Bunting 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 0 0 1 2
Bench
C. Ohams
I. Raut
O. Eyisi
T. Perry
E. Gazi
C. Downing
P. Slanina
P. Burquest
M. Williams
C. Austin
L. Radovich
L. Skoric
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ohams 10 8 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 5 25 0 0 2 4 4
I. Raut 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 18 2 0 0 0 1
O. Eyisi 2 5 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 2 15 1 0 0 2 3
T. Perry 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 3
E. Gazi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Downing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Slanina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Burquest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Austin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Radovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Skoric - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 9 18/61 6/24 10/13 15 200 6 1 8 8 19
