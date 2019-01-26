Noi scores 22 for TCU in 55-50 SEC/Big 12 win over Florida
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) TCU never trailed after Kouat Noi scored the game's first seven points. When Florida got even in the second half after a horrendous start and bad shooting day all around, the lanky forward for the Horned Frogs put them ahead to stay.
Noi finished with 22 points, outscoring the Gators all by himself for most of the first half, and TCU held on to win 55-50 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.
''Being able to win ugly has been something we struggled with in the past, so we've won a couple close games, which is huge for us and our program,'' said Desmond Bane, whose 17 points included four free throws in the final 22 seconds.
The Frogs (15-4), who scored only 23 points with 12 turnovers after halftime, had their lowest-scoring victory in coach Jamie Dixon's three seasons. It came three days after what had been the lowest this season, 65-61 over Texas.
''Yeah, it was only 55 of them, so pretty much all (points) were at good times. We didn't have any to spare,'' Dixon said. ''We loaded up a bunch early, but it didn't finish out that way.''
Florida (11-8) started the game 1-of-15 shooting and was down 18-3 more than midway through the first half.
''A lot of TCU D, and lack of poise by us, lack of execution. Played rattled really and dug ourselves a hole, and then played more rattled and the hole got bigger,'' coach Mike White said. ''Very tough start, too hard to overcome on the road in the Big 12.''
KeVaughn Allen, coming off a game when he had eight 3-pointers, finished with 11 points for the Gators.
Florida tied the game for the first time at 34-34 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard, who then had a bounce pass to Kavarrius Hayes for a layup for a 36-all game. But Florida then went almost five minutes before scoring again.
Noi made a tiebreaking layup and then a 3-pointer from the right corner, at almost the same exact spot from where his cousin, Lat Mayen, then hit a 3.
''The first couple points started the momentum for the whole team, and everyone was looking for each other,'' Noi said. ''I give credit to my teammates for finding me when I was open.''
Noi outscored the Gators until Jalen Hudson's 3-pointer with 6:52 left in the first half got the Gators within 20-11. Noi had 11 points then, and Florida didn't have more until its next basket more than three minutes later.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: This was the Gators' first loss in four SEC/Big 12 Challenge games with White as their coach. They were back in North Texas, where last March they played in the NCAA Tournament.
TCU: The Frogs, 4-2 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, won their seventh consecutive home game despite shooting only 36 percent (18 of 50) and with only 10 assists.
''It's been an emphasis all throughout the year that we were going to have to win some games defensively,'' Bane said. ''You only hope to make every shot, but if your defense is consistent, you'll be able to win games even if your shot isn't falling like today.''
OFFENSIVE TURNAROUND
The 50 points and 30.6 field goal shooting (19 of 62) were both season lows for the Gators, three days after they made 18 3-pointers in an 81-72 win over Texas A&M.
''I don't want to sound like it's all things we didn't do,'' White said. ''TCU's really good defensively.''
UP NEXT
Florida has the first of two consecutive home games Wednesday night against Mississippi, White's alma mater.
TCU plays its next two games on the road in Texas, on Monday night at Texas Tech and next Saturday at Baylor.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|7.9
|Ast. Per Game
|7.9
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|34.5
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|31.7
|Three Point %
|34.5
|69.2
|Free Throw %
|66.3
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Noah Locke
|2.0
|+ 3
|Keyontae Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Nembhard
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Andrew Nembhard
|13.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed layup
|15.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Desmond Bane made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson
|21.0
|Defensive rebound by Desmond Bane
|22.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|55
|Field Goals
|19-62 (30.6%)
|18-50 (36.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-27 (29.6%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-5 (80.0%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|45
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|16
|26
|Team
|7
|10
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|8
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|15
|10
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|30.6
|FG%
|36.0
|
|
|29.6
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|11
|2
|5
|4/13
|2/9
|1/1
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|K. Hayes
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|N. Locke
|7
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Nembhard
|6
|4
|4
|2/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|11
|2
|5
|4/13
|2/9
|1/1
|1
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|9
|8
|1
|4/9
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|K. Hayes
|8
|4
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|28
|2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|N. Locke
|7
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|A. Nembhard
|6
|4
|4
|2/9
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hudson
|6
|0
|0
|2/10
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ballard
|3
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Bassett
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|M. Okauru
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|26
|14
|19/62
|8/27
|4/5
|15
|200
|7
|8
|9
|10
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Noi
|22
|6
|0
|8/17
|3/8
|3/5
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|D. Bane
|17
|6
|3
|4/13
|1/6
|8/8
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|5
|3/9
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|35
|3
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|K. Samuel
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Noi
|22
|6
|0
|8/17
|3/8
|3/5
|2
|35
|0
|0
|4
|2
|4
|D. Bane
|17
|6
|3
|4/13
|1/6
|8/8
|1
|36
|1
|2
|0
|1
|5
|A. Robinson
|7
|6
|5
|3/9
|0/3
|1/4
|2
|35
|3
|0
|5
|0
|6
|J. Miller
|2
|5
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|K. Samuel
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|0
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Mayen
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Davis
|2
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Nembhard
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R. Barlow
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. McWilliam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Arnette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Archie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Aschieris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|35
|10
|18/50
|5/20
|14/19
|10
|200
|5
|6
|14
|9
|26
-
NEAST
JMAD72
65
2nd 49.0
-
WMMARY
CHARLS57
64
2nd 3:13
-
IDST
MONST71
85
2nd 7:32
-
BCU
MORGAN40
46
2nd 11:46
-
UTAHST
NMEX59
56
2nd 6:53 CBSSN
-
ELON
NCWILM78
68
2nd 3:45
-
APPST
ARKLR64
55
2nd 5:11 ESP+
-
BUCK
AMER42
51
2nd 10:50
-
ODU
TXSA62
49
2nd 6:14 ESP+
-
FDU
BRYANT60
51
2nd 4:14
-
WYO
BOISE34
57
2nd 7:43
-
PORT
UOP40
51
2nd 9:56
-
BRAD
MOST30
43
2nd 7:39 ESP3
-
VANDY
OKLA46
75
2nd 5:23 ESP2
-
WINTHR
PRESBY78
79
2nd 4:31 ESP+
-
SFLA
ECU61
50
2nd 7:37 ESPU
-
WASH
OREGST67
47
2nd 6:54 PACN
-
FRESNO
COLOST51
62
2nd 5:41 ATSN
-
BC
WAKE58
61
2nd 3:24
-
WVU
1TENN35
52
2nd 12:41 ESPN
-
OAK
ILLCHI51
31
2nd 11:15 ESP3
-
SELOU
NWST51
39
2nd 11:31
-
RUT
PSU34
33
2nd 16:04 BTN
-
WILL
SDAK30
40
2nd 16:08 ESP3
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN39
36
2nd 17:57 ESP+
-
CARK
ABIL31
45
2nd 18:03 ESP+
-
BELMONT
PEAY34
41
1st 4:25 ESP+
-
NCAT
NCCU36
28
2nd 13:30
-
FAMU
COPPST42
47
2nd 11:04
-
SIUE
TNMART44
53
2nd 15:09 ESP+
-
LONGWD
USCUP23
39
2nd 18:13 ESP3
-
MRSHL
USM25
42
1st 2:39
-
WAGNER
ROBERT16
24
1st 1:51
-
STFRAN
MOUNT28
17
1st 5:31
-
NILL
AKRON24
22
1st 3:21 ESP+
-
TEXST
GASOU25
31
1st 3:33
-
WKY
LATECH23
21
1st 2:51
-
MERCER
NCGRN24
37
1st 3:58
-
CSTCAR
ARKST28
23
1st 4:49 ESP+
-
NEBOM
SDAKST15
11
1st 11:31 ESP3
-
EILL
SEMO14
5
1st 14:53 ESP3
-
HOUBP
MCNSE31
44
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
DELST
HOW34
38
1st 0.0
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
GWEBB
CHARSO0
0148 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0142 O/U
+7.5
5:30pm
-
9KANSAS
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0134 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
SCST
SAV0
0162 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
ARK
14TXTECH0
0136.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0130 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
STBON
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0152 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0126 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
WICHST
UCONN0
0144 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
25LSU
MIZZOU0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UMES
NORFLK0
0128.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
EKY0
0156 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
YOUNG
CLEVST0
0151 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UMKC0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
DENVER
IPFW0
0154.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
MILW
NKY0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0144 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0117.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT0
0117.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STJOES
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CORN
CLMB0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UVM
STNYBRK0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
0155.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
WCAR0
0142.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
10VATECH0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0138.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
EVAN
NIOWA0
0131 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
USC0
0152 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
NCOLO
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UNLV
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
ORAL0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0147 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST0
0149 O/U
+1
8:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
AF
SJST0
0133 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0134.5 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-7
12:00am