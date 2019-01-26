KSTATE
Mitchell rallies Texas A&M to 65-53 win over Kansas State

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Wendell Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points, all in the second half, and Texas A&M ran past Kansas State 65-53 on Saturday in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Wildcats (15-5) led 30-26 at halftime before the Aggies (8-10), in snapping a three-game losing streak, outscored their former Big 12 brethren 39-23 over the final 20 minutes. A&M relied on an 18-3 run in the second half to put away the Wildcats.

Mitchell, who started his college career at Baylor of the Big 12, made 7 of 9 shots in the second half, and 7 of 12 overall. Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 17 points and the Aggies' Savion Flagg led all rebounders with 12.

The Wildcats held a 16-14 advantage in points in the paint in the first half, but the Aggies wound up with a 32-20 edge in that category. A&M exited the Big 12 and entered the SEC in the summer of 2012.

BIG PICTURE

KSU: Coach Bruce Weber figured the Wildcats might step into a trap in College Station, and he was right. KSU ran into a desperate SEC team, although the Wildcats' five-game win streak in Big 12 play still stands. KSU was on the cusp of re-entering the Top 25, but that likely won't happen coming off a double-digit setback against a team with an overall losing record

A&M: Even if it's not SEC action, the Aggies needed this one in the worst way after dropping five of their first six league games. This was the first of three consecutive homes games for A&M, and a solid start to trying to get back on track in conference play before its too late.

UP NEXT

KSU: The Wildcats stay on the road at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2.

A&M: The Aggies stay home against LSU on Wednesday.

Key Players
B. Brown Jr.
S. Flagg
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
43.4 Field Goal % 47.9
28.6 Three Point % 30.2
72.5 Free Throw % 62.8
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell 15.0
  Pierson McAtee missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
  Turnover on Josh Nebo 37.0
  Personal foul on Cartier Diarra 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg 38.0
  Kamau Stokes missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg 1:05
  Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
+ 2 T.J. Starks made dunk, assist by Savion Flagg 1:17
+ 2 Barry Brown Jr. made jump shot 1:27
Team Stats
Points 53 65
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 25-49 (51.0%)
3-Pointers 7-31 (22.6%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 37
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 19 29
Team 2 3
Assists 15 14
Steals 12 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 14 20
Fouls 14 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
D. Wade F
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
W. Mitchell G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 15-5 302353
home team logo Texas A&M 8-10 263965
Reed Arena College Station, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 15-5 65.2 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 8-10 72.8 PPG 41.6 RPG 12.7 APG
Key Players
32
D. Wade F 13.3 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.8 APG 50.8 FG%
1
W. Mitchell G 11.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.1 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
32
D. Wade F 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
11
W. Mitchell G 22 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 51.0
22.6 3PT FG% 40.0
85.7 FT% 63.6
Kansas State
Starters
D. Wade
B. Brown Jr.
K. Stokes
X. Sneed
M. Mawien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wade 17 7 1 7/15 3/6 0/0 1 35 0 0 3 3 4
B. Brown Jr. 11 3 3 3/9 0/3 5/5 3 33 4 0 0 1 2
K. Stokes 8 2 6 3/11 2/9 0/0 2 35 1 1 1 0 2
X. Sneed 2 7 2 1/6 0/4 0/0 3 27 2 0 2 4 3
M. Mawien 0 2 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
C. Diarra
M. McGuirl
P. McAtee
P. Muldoon
J. Love III
N. Shadd
L. Stockard III
A. Trice
S. Neal-Williams
G. Kpegeol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Diarra 14 4 3 6/12 2/7 0/0 3 30 3 0 4 1 3
M. McGuirl 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 10 1 0 1 0 0
P. McAtee 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Muldoon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Love III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Shadd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Stockard III 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
A. Trice 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 2
S. Neal-Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0
G. Kpegeol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 28 15 20/61 7/31 6/7 14 200 12 1 14 9 19
Texas A&M
Starters
W. Mitchell
T. Starks
S. Flagg
B. Mahan
C. Mekowulu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Mitchell 22 3 1 7/12 4/6 4/4 2 24 4 0 4 1 2
T. Starks 12 1 6 5/12 1/4 1/2 0 25 0 0 4 0 1
S. Flagg 11 12 4 5/10 1/4 0/0 2 37 1 1 5 0 12
B. Mahan 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 2
C. Mekowulu 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 2 4 0 3
Bench
J. Nebo
J. Walker III
C. Collins
M. French
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
J. Chandler
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Z. Walker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nebo 6 7 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 1 30 0 1 1 3 4
J. Walker III 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/2 0 14 0 0 1 1 2
C. Collins 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 3
M. French 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 34 14 25/49 8/20 7/11 7 200 5 4 20 5 29
NCAA BB Scores