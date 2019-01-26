Mitchell rallies Texas A&M to 65-53 win over Kansas State
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Wendell Mitchell scored a game-high 22 points, all in the second half, and Texas A&M ran past Kansas State 65-53 on Saturday in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
The Wildcats (15-5) led 30-26 at halftime before the Aggies (8-10), in snapping a three-game losing streak, outscored their former Big 12 brethren 39-23 over the final 20 minutes. A&M relied on an 18-3 run in the second half to put away the Wildcats.
Mitchell, who started his college career at Baylor of the Big 12, made 7 of 9 shots in the second half, and 7 of 12 overall. Dean Wade led the Wildcats with 17 points and the Aggies' Savion Flagg led all rebounders with 12.
The Wildcats held a 16-14 advantage in points in the paint in the first half, but the Aggies wound up with a 32-20 edge in that category. A&M exited the Big 12 and entered the SEC in the summer of 2012.
BIG PICTURE
KSU: Coach Bruce Weber figured the Wildcats might step into a trap in College Station, and he was right. KSU ran into a desperate SEC team, although the Wildcats' five-game win streak in Big 12 play still stands. KSU was on the cusp of re-entering the Top 25, but that likely won't happen coming off a double-digit setback against a team with an overall losing record
A&M: Even if it's not SEC action, the Aggies needed this one in the worst way after dropping five of their first six league games. This was the first of three consecutive homes games for A&M, and a solid start to trying to get back on track in conference play before its too late.
UP NEXT
KSU: The Wildcats stay on the road at Oklahoma State on Feb. 2.
A&M: The Aggies stay home against LSU on Wednesday.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|28.6
|Three Point %
|30.2
|72.5
|Free Throw %
|62.8
|Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell
|15.0
|Pierson McAtee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Turnover on Josh Nebo
|37.0
|Personal foul on Cartier Diarra
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|38.0
|Kamau Stokes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg
|1:05
|Cartier Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 2
|T.J. Starks made dunk, assist by Savion Flagg
|1:17
|+ 2
|Barry Brown Jr. made jump shot
|1:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|65
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|25-49 (51.0%)
|3-Pointers
|7-31 (22.6%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|6-7 (85.7%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|37
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|15
|14
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|20
|Fouls
|14
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 15-5
|65.2 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Texas A&M 8-10
|72.8 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|12.7 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|D. Wade F
|13.3 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|2.8 APG
|50.8 FG%
|
1
|W. Mitchell G
|11.1 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Wade F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|W. Mitchell G
|22 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|51.0
|
|
|22.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|85.7
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|17
|7
|1
|7/15
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|B. Brown Jr.
|11
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|5/5
|3
|33
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Stokes
|8
|2
|6
|3/11
|2/9
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|X. Sneed
|2
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|M. Mawien
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wade
|17
|7
|1
|7/15
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|B. Brown Jr.
|11
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/3
|5/5
|3
|33
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|K. Stokes
|8
|2
|6
|3/11
|2/9
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|X. Sneed
|2
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|3
|M. Mawien
|0
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Diarra
|14
|4
|3
|6/12
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|30
|3
|0
|4
|1
|3
|M. McGuirl
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. McAtee
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Muldoon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Love III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Shadd
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Stockard III
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Trice
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Neal-Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Kpegeol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|28
|15
|20/61
|7/31
|6/7
|14
|200
|12
|1
|14
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Mitchell
|22
|3
|1
|7/12
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|24
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Starks
|12
|1
|6
|5/12
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. Flagg
|11
|12
|4
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|5
|0
|12
|B. Mahan
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Mekowulu
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Mitchell
|22
|3
|1
|7/12
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|24
|4
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Starks
|12
|1
|6
|5/12
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|S. Flagg
|11
|12
|4
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|5
|0
|12
|B. Mahan
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|C. Mekowulu
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nebo
|6
|7
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|J. Walker III
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Collins
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. French
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|34
|14
|25/49
|8/20
|7/11
|7
|200
|5
|4
|20
|5
|29
