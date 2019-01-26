Ohio State ends five-game skid with win over Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The shot clock was about to hit zero when Ohio State's Luther Muhammad launched a shot from behind the key. The ball hit the front of the rim, bounced off the backboard and dropped straight through.
''To be honest, every time I let it go I feel like it's good,'' Muhammad said. ''That one, that was a straight heat check. I just felt like, `Today's my day. God is on my side today.' "
That funky 3-pointer - Muhammad's third in a five-minute span of the second half - stemmed the momentum Nebraska was starting to generate and helped carry the Buckeyes to a 70-60 win that ended their longest losing streak in 21 years.
Muhammad scored 18 of his career-high 24 points in the second half, including two other 3s during a 20-5 run that propelled the Buckeyes (13-6, 3-5 Big Ten) to their first win in six games.
''This group has been pretty tied together even through as hard a stretch as any of us could have dreamed of,'' OSU coach Chris Holtmann said. ''They've stayed together, and finally some things went our way.''
James Palmer and Glynn Watson Jr. combined for 37 points to lead the Cornhuskers (13-7, 3-6), who have lost three straight games and five of seven. Nebraska played without Isaac Copeland for all but a minute of the second half after he landed awkwardly when colliding with an Ohio State player under the basket.
Ohio State started breaking open the game after Nebraska took its last lead, 38-36. The Buckeyes badly beat the Huskers on the boards, 45-31 overall and 14-7 on the offensive end.
''I think this shows what type of team we are when we play the full 40 minutes,'' guard C.J. Jackson said. ''We obviously know Nebraska is a good team. They've been struggling here late. They've been ranked this year. We just know once we play the full 40 minutes we can play with anybody.''
Disgruntled fans gave a sarcastic cheer when Nebraska got a long rebound of a missed Ohio State 3-pointer with about 6 1/2 minutes left. A good number of them walked out at the next timeout.
Nebraska went 6:19 without a field goal in the second half against Ohio State's 2-3 zone and without Copeland on the floor.
''I hear the groans. I'm groaning. It makes me sick,'' Huskers coach Tim Miles said.
C.J. Jackson and Andre Wesson scored 10 points apiece for the Buckeyes, and Kaleb Wesson had 11 rebounds to go with his seven points.
Palmer had 19 points and Watson had 18 for the Huskers, who shot 36.2 percent from the field.
''We're blowing opportunities,'' Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby said. ''We know every game is going to be tough. We're getting less and less opportunities to make a name for ourselves and make some momentum.''
BIG PICTURE
Ohio State: The Buckeyes played like a desperate team, bringing the game to the Huskers to end their longest losing streak since 1997-98. Muhammad played his best all-around game with six rebounds, two assists and three steals to go with his 24 points.
Nebraska: The Huskers are nothing like the team that won 11 of its first 14 and cracked the top 10 in the NET rankings. They put a lot of emotion into their home game against Michigan State last week, and that 70-64 loss seems to have resulted in a long hangover. A road loss to Rutgers on Monday and Saturday's loss to the Buckeyes made for a horrible week for coach Tim Miles.
COPELAND INJURY
Copeland injured his left knee a minute into the second half and was to have an MRI done late Saturday. The senior forward finished with eight points and is the second-leading scorer for the season, averaging 14.3 points per game.
HE SAID IT
''I didn't necessarily look at as whether you lose one game or five games. It's miserable. Obviously, the misery was compounded five times. I don't look at this as fun times are here again. We've got to continue to be tough-minded.'' - Holtmann, on the end of the losing streak.
UP NEXT
Ohio State visits No. 5 Michigan on Tuesday.
Nebraska hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.4
|Min. Per Game
|33.4
|19.4
|Pts. Per Game
|19.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|40.4
|Field Goal %
|39.2
|38.9
|Three Point %
|34.7
|79.4
|Free Throw %
|79.7
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Wesson
|10.0
|Nana Akenten missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Luther Muhammad made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Luther Muhammad made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|19.0
|+ 1
|Glynn Watson Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Glynn Watson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Personal foul on Kaleb Wesson
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson
|25.0
|Kaleb Wesson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Kaleb Wesson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|60
|Field Goals
|24-58 (41.4%)
|21-58 (36.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|13-18 (72.2%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|31
|Offensive
|12
|7
|Defensive
|30
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|8
|10
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ohio State 13-6
|74.6 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Nebraska 13-7
|77.2 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|L. Muhammad G
|9.1 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
0
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|19.4 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.3 APG
|39.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Muhammad G
|24 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|J. Palmer Jr. G
|19 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|41.4
|FG%
|36.2
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|72.2
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Muhammad
|24
|6
|2
|7/12
|3/4
|7/8
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|C. Jackson
|10
|4
|4
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|A. Wesson
|10
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Wesson
|7
|11
|1
|3/8
|1/1
|0/3
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|M. Jallow
|5
|4
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Muhammad
|24
|6
|2
|7/12
|3/4
|7/8
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|C. Jackson
|10
|4
|4
|4/9
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|3
|1
|A. Wesson
|10
|3
|0
|4/9
|1/5
|1/1
|2
|31
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Wesson
|7
|11
|1
|3/8
|1/1
|0/3
|4
|25
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|M. Jallow
|5
|4
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|9
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|J. LeDee
|3
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Washington Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Ahrens
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Hummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|42
|8
|24/58
|9/27
|13/18
|15
|200
|8
|1
|12
|12
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|19
|3
|4
|7/17
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|G. Watson Jr.
|18
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|7/7
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Copeland Jr.
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Roby
|7
|9
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|T. Allen
|5
|4
|1
|2/11
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|34
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Palmer Jr.
|19
|3
|4
|7/17
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|36
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|G. Watson Jr.
|18
|1
|1
|5/10
|1/4
|7/7
|2
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Copeland Jr.
|8
|1
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|I. Roby
|7
|9
|3
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|32
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8
|T. Allen
|5
|4
|1
|2/11
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|34
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Borchardt
|3
|8
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|25
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|N. Akenten
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Harris
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Heiman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Trueblood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Costello
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|29
|10
|21/58
|8/22
|10/12
|16
|200
|5
|1
|11
|7
|22
-
ELON
NCWILM74
63
2nd 5:47
-
BCU
MORGAN40
46
2nd 11:46
-
IDST
MONST67
74
2nd 9:40
-
NEAST
JMAD70
55
2nd 3:27
-
UTAHST
NMEX50
47
2nd 9:14 CBSSN
-
VANDY
OKLA43
69
2nd 7:56 ESP2
-
BC
WAKE52
57
2nd 6:31
-
WVU
1TENN35
52
2nd 13:03 ESPN
-
WINTHR
PRESBY76
76
2nd 6:37 ESP+
-
WMMARY
CHARLS51
57
2nd 7:09
-
APPST
ARKLR60
53
2nd 6:32 ESP+
-
FDU
BRYANT56
45
2nd 7:08
-
HOUBP
MCNSE31
43
1st 39.0 ESP+
-
ODU
TXSA59
47
2nd 8:04 ESP+
-
SFLA
ECU61
48
2nd 8:48 ESPU
-
WYO
BOISE34
51
2nd 9:19
-
BUCK
AMER34
46
2nd 14:52
-
BRAD
MOST28
40
2nd 10:51 ESP3
-
PORT
UOP40
51
2nd 9:56
-
NORL
UIW61
52
2nd 0.0
-
WASH
OREGST63
45
2nd 8:51 PACN
-
FRESNO
COLOST48
62
2nd 7:30 ATSN
-
OAK
ILLCHI47
29
2nd 13:27 ESP3
-
SELOU
NWST49
37
2nd 12:30
-
BELMONT
PEAY30
36
1st 7:37 ESP+
-
WILL
SDAK26
34
2nd 18:58 ESP3
-
RUT
PSU32
29
2nd 17:00 BTN
-
NCAT
NCCU36
26
2nd 16:14
-
FAMU
COPPST40
42
2nd 13:51
-
SIUE
TNMART42
39
2nd 18:16 ESP+
-
MRSHL
USM20
38
1st 6:13
-
TEXST
GASOU23
29
1st 4:55
-
CSTCAR
ARKST24
21
1st 6:59 ESP+
-
WKY
LATECH21
20
1st 4:41
-
MERCER
NCGRN22
32
1st 5:52
-
WAGNER
ROBERT7
12
1st 8:00
-
STFRAN
MOUNT24
12
1st 7:49
-
NILL
AKRON24
15
1st 5:10 ESP+
-
NEBOM
SDAKST13
9
1st 12:17 ESP3
-
DELST
HOW34
38
1st 0.0
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN39
32
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
CARK
ABIL29
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
LONGWD
USCUP19
36
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
PVAM
MVSU0
0142 O/U
+7.5
5:30pm
-
GWEBB
CHARSO0
0148 O/U
-2
5:30pm ESP+
-
EILL
SEMO0
0140.5 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
9KANSAS
8UK0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
TULANE
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm ESPU
-
ARK
14TXTECH0
0136.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm ESP2
-
JACKST
GRAM0
0126 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
SCST
SAV0
0162 O/U
+1
6:00pm
-
MTSU
NTEXAS0
0134 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm ESP3
-
STBON
RICH0
0133.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP+
-
CAMP
HAMP0
0152 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WICHST
UCONN0
0144 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ALCORN
ALST0
0130 O/U
-10
6:00pm
-
25LSU
MIZZOU0
0142.5 O/U
+5.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UMES
NORFLK0
0128.5 O/U
-15
6:30pm
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU0
0138.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm ESP3
-
TNTECH
EKY0
0156 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
YOUNG
CLEVST0
0151 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STHRN
ALAM0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UMKC0
0141.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
DENVER
IPFW0
0154.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
MILW
NKY0
0140.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm ESP+
-
FAU
FIU0
0160 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
WOFF0
0144 O/U
-18
7:00pm
-
MANH
SIENA0
0117.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT0
0117.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm ESP+
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STJOES
PENN0
0140.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
CORN
CLMB0
0141.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
UVM
STNYBRK0
0137 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
GWASH
GMASON0
0137.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO0
0157.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
0155.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
WCAR0
0142.5 O/U
+11.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
CUSE
10VATECH0
0135.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0138.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
EVAN
NIOWA0
0131 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARIZST
USC0
0152 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP2
-
UTAH
CAL0
0145.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm ESPU
-
TROY
LALAF0
0159.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
NCOLO
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
UNLV
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
DRAKE
VALPO0
0138 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP3
-
TNST
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MARYCA
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
NDAKST
ORAL0
0145 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP3
-
UAB
RICE0
0144.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0147 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST0
0149 O/U
+1
8:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
AF
SJST0
0133 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0149.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0137.5 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0134.5 O/U
-4
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0133 O/U
-7
12:00am