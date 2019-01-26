Baker's 20 lead Rutgers over Penn State 64-60
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Rutgers players have vowed to avoid another last place finish in the Big Ten. They took another step toward that goal by holding off a team that's headed in the opposite direction.
Geo Baker scored 20 points and the Scarlet Knights (10-9, 3-6 Big Ten) beat Penn State 64-60 on Saturday to put a three-game cushion between themselves and the conference cellar, where they've finished every season since joining the Big Ten in 2014.
''This is the toughest league in the country, especially on the road,'' Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. ''We were a couple of points better.''
That was the case for much of the second half when Rutgers controlled the latter portion of the game, taking the lead for good on a 3-pointer from Baker that made it 57-53 with 3:26 to play.
The Nittany Lions (7-13, 0-9) pulled within a point less than two minutes later on a layup from Mike Watkins but wouldn't get any closer as the Scarlet Knights shot 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.
Eugene Omoruyi and Montez Mathis chipped in 11 points apiece, and Shaq Carter pulled down a team-best seven rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who won their second in a row.
''They jumped on us early and we kind of settled down after a timeout and played some good basketball,'' Pikiell said.
Lamar Stevens scored 21 points while Myles Dread and Rasir Bolton each added 11 for the Nittany Lions, who lost their seventh in a row. Bolton missed a potential tying 3-pointer with less than a second left.
Penn State had opportunities early. The Nittany Lions led midway through the first half and opened the second half with a 7-2 run after trailing 30-26 at halftime.
''They go up and we fight back,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''We get it to one point and I just love the team's grit. We're this close to breaking through. I'm more optimistic walking out of this arena than I was a week ago.''
BAKER'S FINISH
Baker potted seven of his points in the final 4:29 where he was 4-for-6 shooting from the line. He added three assists, three steals and a pair of rebounds.
''(Baker) made some big plays for us ... made four free throws down the stretch,'' Pikiell said. ''When he plays that way, it helps us a great deal and gives our younger guys confidence.''
FINDING MOTIVATION
Less than 10 months from a convincing NIT championship win, the Nittany Lions didn't expect to be winless in the conference and looking up at everyone else. Disappointment was noticeable as the Nittany Lions silently shuffled into their locker room.
''I hope and pray that as athletes and competitors, that even though you're in this situation, you want to feel that winning feeling again,'' Chambers said. ''I can't wait to get to work tomorrow morning. I can't wait to watch this film tonight. I'm fired up.''
THE BIG PICTURE
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights won just their second road game against a Big Ten team since joining the conference in 2014. They're 2-38 overall with both wins inside the Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions are off to their first 0-9 start in conference play since 2012-13 when they lost 14 Big Ten games in a row.
UP NEXT
Rutgers hosts Indiana on Wednesday.
Penn State hosts Purdue on Thursday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|18.5
|Pts. Per Game
|18.5
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|36.2
|Three Point %
|20.3
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|76.2
|+ 1
|Montez Mathis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Montez Mathis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Kyle McCloskey
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Montez Mathis
|0.0
|Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Trent Buttrick
|11.0
|Geo Baker missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Geo Baker made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Josh Reaves
|11.0
|+ 1
|Rasir Bolton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|60
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|20-57 (35.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|14-20 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|39
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|26
|22
|Team
|4
|7
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|0
|7
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Rutgers 10-9
|67.4 PPG
|42.2 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Penn State 7-13
|67.8 PPG
|39.1 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|G. Baker G
|13.1 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|4.1 APG
|35.8 FG%
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|18.5 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|41.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Baker G
|20 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|L. Stevens F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|35.1
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|20
|2
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Mathis
|11
|5
|0
|4/15
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|R. Harper Jr.
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|S. Carter
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|S. Doorson
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Baker
|20
|2
|3
|7/15
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|36
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Mathis
|11
|5
|0
|4/15
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|R. Harper Jr.
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/2
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|S. Carter
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|S. Doorson
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Omoruyi
|11
|4
|2
|2/9
|0/1
|7/8
|4
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|P. Kiss
|5
|3
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|C. McConnell
|4
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Johnson
|2
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|4
|1
|I. Thiam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Downes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nathan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Doucoure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|37
|9
|21/60
|7/16
|15/21
|21
|200
|9
|0
|12
|11
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|21
|8
|1
|7/16
|1/4
|6/8
|3
|39
|2
|2
|4
|1
|7
|M. Dread
|11
|3
|1
|4/14
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Watkins
|7
|9
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
|J. Reaves
|5
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|J. Wheeler
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stevens
|21
|8
|1
|7/16
|1/4
|6/8
|3
|39
|2
|2
|4
|1
|7
|M. Dread
|11
|3
|1
|4/14
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Watkins
|7
|9
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|28
|0
|2
|4
|1
|8
|J. Reaves
|5
|5
|1
|2/7
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|27
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|J. Wheeler
|0
|0
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Bolton
|11
|2
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|27
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|J. Harrar
|3
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. McCloskey
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T. Buttrick
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brockington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kasatkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|32
|9
|20/57
|6/24
|14/20
|19
|200
|8
|7
|14
|10
|22
-
JACKST
GRAM60
57
2nd 1:07
-
25LSU
MIZZOU81
78
OT 1:35 SECN
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU57
64
2nd 54.0 ESP3
-
CAMP
HAMP43
48
2nd 8:32 ESP+
-
TNTECH
EKY51
56
2nd 14:21
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT50
49
2nd 7:30 ESP+
-
MILW
NKY38
50
2nd 13:07 ESP+
-
WISGB
WRIGHT44
57
2nd 13:20 ESP3
-
CORN
CLMB46
55
2nd 10:26 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO53
53
2nd 9:36 ESP3
-
ETNST
WCAR61
38
2nd 14:57 ESP3
-
UVM
STNYBRK45
28
2nd 16:33 ESP3
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA56
52
2nd 7:43
-
STJOES
PENN46
56
2nd 11:37
-
GWASH
GMASON33
44
2nd 9:42 ESP+
-
SEATTLE
UMKC43
35
2nd 10:03
-
DENVER
IPFW52
65
2nd 11:25
-
CHATT
WOFF56
67
2nd 7:36
-
FAU
FIU59
45
2nd 13:31
-
MANH
SIENA26
38
2nd 9:48 ESP3
-
YOUNG
CLEVST31
44
2nd 13:32 ESP+
-
UNLV
SDGST8
14
1st 14:37 CBSSN
-
UTAH
CAL24
20
1st 8:49 ESPU
-
TROY
LALAF20
16
1st 10:23 ESP+
-
EVAN
NIOWA11
12
1st 12:44 ESP+
-
UAB
RICE26
27
1st 8:24 ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD20
13
1st 8:48 FS1
-
MARYCA
PEPPER15
15
1st 11:55
-
DRAKE
VALPO15
11
1st 11:56 ESP3
-
NCOLO
NAU19
5
1st 11:06
-
NMEXST
TEXPA11
9
1st 10:12
-
NDAKST
ORAL9
8
1st 13:14 ESP3
-
ARIZST
USC13
13
1st 12:38 ESP2
-
CUSE
10VATECH9
14
1st 12:02 ESPN
-
STHRN
ALAM35
38
1st 0.0
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
IDST
MONST84
104
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR77
73
Final
-
BUCK
AMER68
76
Final
-
WMMARY
CHARLS59
74
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD78
68
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM89
82
Final
-
BCU
MORGAN71
77
Final
-
BRAD
MOST37
55
Final
-
PORT
UOP70
74
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT78
63
Final
-
SFLA
ECU77
57
Final
-
ODU
TXSA73
74
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
WYO
BOISE52
77
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX68
66
Final
-
VANDY
OKLA55
86
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
80
Final
-
WASH
OREGST79
69
Final
-
FRESNO
COLOST65
74
Final
-
BC
WAKE65
61
Final
-
WINTHR
PRESBY91
99
Final
-
WVU
1TENN66
83
Final
-
OAK
ILLCHI80
67
Final
-
SELOU
NWST69
53
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN75
73
Final
-
RUT
PSU64
60
Final
-
WILL
SDAK65
59
Final
-
CARK
ABIL56
79
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU51
48
Final
-
FAMU
COPPST72
70
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART69
85
Final
-
LONGWD
USCUP63
80
Final
-
BELMONT
PEAY96
92
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE73
79
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU58
74
Final
-
MRSHL
USM51
101
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN81
88
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT74
67
Final
-
NILL
AKRON65
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKST77
64
Final
-
WKY
LATECH50
62
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT51
57
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAKST73
83
Final
-
GWEBB
CHARSO60
74
Final
-
EILL
SEMO59
64
Final
-
PVAM
MVSU89
78
Final
-
TULANE
SMU75
85
Final
-
ARK
14TXTECH64
67
Final
-
MTSU
NTEXAS53
70
Final
-
9KANSAS
8UK63
71
Final
-
WICHST
UCONN60
80
Final
-
STBON
RICH66
57
Final
-
ALCORN
ALST59
74
Final
-
SCST
SAV88
92
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK60
88
Final
-
TNST
MURYST0
0147.5 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
8:30pm
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST0
0149 O/U
+1
8:30pm SECN
-
AF
SJST0
0132 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0150.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0139 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0135 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0132 O/U
-7.5
12:00am