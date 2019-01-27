UCF
MEMP

No Text

5 in double figures in Memphis' 20-point win over UCF

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 27, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Tyler Harris scored 14 points, 11 in the second half, with four 3-pointers to lead five Tigers in double figures and Memphis defeated UCF 77-57 on Sunday.

The Knights (15-4, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) came into Memphis having won nine out their last 10 games and with four straight wins over the Tigers, but Memphis took the lead early, never trailed and rolled to their fourth victory in their last five.

Mike Parks scored 13 points, Raynere Thornton had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in three games, Kyvon Davenport also scored 11 points and Jeremiah Martin added 10 with seven assists for Memphis (13-7, 5-2), which outrebounded the Knights 46-28, including 21-12 on the offensive glass.

B.J. Taylor opened the second half with a 3-pointer to cut the Tigers' lead to seven but Davenport responded with a dunk and Harris and Thornton added 3-pointers for a double-digit lead that would endure. The Tigers' lead reached 23 points late in the second half.

Except for one tie in the opening minutes, Memphis led the entire way, going up by as many as 15 with 7:13 left in the first half after a 13-1 run including 3-pointers by Martin and Harris before going into the break ahead 38-28.

Taylor was the only UCF player to score in double figures with 10.

UCF and Memphis are in a three-way with Temple for second in the conference, a game back of No. 17 Houston and Cincinnati.

Key Players
T. Allen
J. Martin
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
49.0 Field Goal % 42.7
51.4 Three Point % 28.2
66.7 Free Throw % 68.6
  Shot clock violation turnover on Memphis 9.0
+ 1 Xavier Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Xavier Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Personal foul on Jeremiah Martin 39.0
+ 2 Tyler Harris made layup, assist by Jeremiah Martin 39.0
  Bad pass turnover on Chad Brown, stolen by Jeremiah Martin 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Chad Brown 39.0
  Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot 41.0
+ 2 Raynere Thornton made layup 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Raynere Thornton 57.0
  Raynere Thornton missed layup 59.0
Team Stats
Points 57 77
Field Goals 22-58 (37.9%) 29-65 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 8-24 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 45
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 14 25
Team 4 5
Assists 12 16
Steals 9 7
Blocks 7 6
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Taylor G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
T. Harris G
14 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo UCF 15-4 282957
home team logo Memphis 13-7 383977
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 15-4 74.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo Memphis 13-7 83.6 PPG 40.7 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
1
B. Taylor G 17.1 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.9 APG 40.2 FG%
1
T. Harris G 12.7 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.3 APG 37.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Taylor G 10 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
1
T. Harris G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
37.9 FG% 44.6
23.1 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 78.6
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
C. Smith
T. Fall
T. Allen
A. Dawkins
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Taylor 10 1 2 3/11 2/6 2/2 0 31 1 0 1 0 1
C. Smith 8 3 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 3 25 3 0 2 2 1
T. Fall 7 6 1 3/4 0/0 1/4 3 19 0 2 3 2 4
T. Allen 5 0 3 2/5 1/3 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 0 0
A. Dawkins 2 3 1 1/10 0/5 0/0 4 29 1 0 4 1 2
Bench
C. DeJesus
F. Bertz
D. Griffin
C. Brown
X. Grant
R. Anders
L. Renaud
C. McSpadden
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 8 0 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 0 0
F. Bertz 6 1 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 0 1
D. Griffin 4 1 2 1/6 1/6 1/4 1 25 2 1 2 0 1
C. Brown 3 9 0 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 17 0 3 2 5 4
X. Grant 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. Anders 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
L. Renaud 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 24 12 22/58 6/26 7/14 16 200 9 7 15 10 14
Memphis
Starters
K. Davenport
R. Thornton
J. Martin
I. Maurice
K. Brewton Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davenport 11 5 1 4/6 1/1 2/2 2 24 0 0 3 2 3
R. Thornton 11 11 1 4/7 1/1 2/2 2 34 1 0 1 4 7
J. Martin 10 3 7 4/13 1/5 1/2 3 34 2 1 0 1 2
I. Maurice 7 5 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 5 16 0 2 0 1 4
K. Brewton Jr. 3 4 2 1/4 0/2 1/2 0 13 1 0 4 2 2
Bench
T. Harris
M. Parks Jr.
A. Lomax
E. Olds
A. Jones
K. Sameh Azab
L. Thomas
V. Enoh
R. Boyce
J. Hardaway
D. Wingett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 2 0 5/10 4/9 0/0 0 23 0 0 1 0 2
M. Parks Jr. 13 8 0 5/9 0/1 3/4 0 19 1 0 1 5 3
A. Lomax 8 2 3 4/8 0/0 0/0 2 22 2 0 4 1 1
E. Olds 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Jones 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 3 2 0 1
K. Sameh Azab - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Enoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hardaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wingett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 40 16 29/65 8/24 11/14 15 200 7 6 16 15 25
NCAA BB Scores