McDaniels has 6th straight double-double in SDSU's 66-51 win
SAN DIEGO (AP) Jalen McDaniels had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double, the most at San Diego State since Michael Cage had eight straight in 1983-84, to help the Aztecs beat Air Force 66-51 Wednesday night.
McDaniels came into the game tied with Kawhi Leonard (2010-11) with five double-doubles, the most at the school in the Mountain West era, which started in 1999-2000.
The redshirt sophomore, who came in leading the Aztecs with 16.8 points and 8.4 rebounds, secured the double-double with a jumper with 2:38 to go.
Devin Watson scored 15 points, Jeremy Hemsley 14 and Matt Mitchell 11 for the Aztecs (12-8, 4-3), who avenged a 62-48 loss at Air Force on Jan. 12.
SDSU was coming off a 94-77 home win against UNLV on Saturday night. This is the first time SDSU won consecutive games since beating Cal State Dominguez Hills on Dec. 12 and BYU on Dec. 22, both at home.
Lavelle Scottie scored 22 and A.J. Walker 10 for Air Force (9-12, 4-5).
Unlike the game at Air Force earlier this month, the Aztecs never trailed. They quickly built an 18-7 lead thanks in part to 3-pointers by Mitchell, Adam Seiko, McDaniels and Hemsley. Air Force got within single digits only once more.
SDSU hit 7 of 12 3-pointers in taking a 36-19 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
Air Force: The Falcons' win against SDSU on Jan. 12 was their first of three wins in four games but they've now lost two straight.
San Diego State: The Aztecs beat the Falcons for the 14th straight time in San Diego. They've played Air Force twice in 19 days but have yet to play Colorado State, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State.
UP NEXT
Air Force hosts Colorado State on Saturday.
San Diego State is at San Jose State on Saturday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|2.9
|Reb. Per Game
|2.9
|48.4
|Field Goal %
|42.7
|27.8
|Three Point %
|38.9
|65.2
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on San Diego State
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop
|2.0
|Ed Chang missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 3
|A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris
|59.0
|Offensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|1:01
|Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Abe Kinrade
|1:12
|Michael Sohikish missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:14
|+ 2
|Lavelle Scottie made layup, assist by Ryan Swan
|1:36
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan
|1:56
|Jalen McDaniels missed jump shot
|1:58
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|66
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|9-25 (36.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|9-10 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|39
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|23
|29
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|15
|Fouls
|13
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Air Force 9-12
|68.3 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|13.4 APG
|San Diego State 12-8
|76.3 PPG
|38 RPG
|15.6 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|14.0 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|1.5 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
0
|D. Watson G
|15.4 PPG
|2.9 RPG
|4.8 APG
|43.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Scottie F
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. Watson G
|15 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|
|37.5
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|36.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|22
|2
|2
|9/18
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Walker
|10
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|5
|3
|3
|2/8
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|21
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|R. Swan
|2
|4
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|2
|1
|3
|0
|4
|S. Tomes
|0
|5
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|15
|1
|4
|5/13
|2/8
|3/3
|0
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hemsley
|14
|6
|5
|5/7
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|29
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|J. McDaniels
|11
|11
|4
|5/16
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|1
|4
|2
|9
|M. Mitchell
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Mensah
|4
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|27
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
