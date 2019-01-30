Battle and coach's son Buddy Boeheim carry SU past BC
BOSTON (AP) Chants for Boeheim came reigning down in Boston College's Conte Forum by a large gathering of visiting fans dressed in orange.
This time it wasn't for 74-year-old legendary coach Jim, who is running Syracuse for his 43rd season. Nope, it was for his son, Buddy.
Tyus Battle scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half and Syracuse, getting an additional spark from the coach's son Buddy, who scored 13 points, beat Boston College 77-71 on Wednesday night.
Buddy Boeheim, a freshman who came off the bench when starters Oshae Brissett and Elijah Hughes got in first-half foul trouble, hit three 3-pointers for the Orange (15-6, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
A few times in the first half chants of ''Buddy Boeheim!'' echoed down from the stands. When the game was in hand late, it started up again.
''That was crazy,'' he said, smiling. ''It felt like a home game.''
The 6-foot-5 guard went 5 for 7 from the floor, knocking down 3 of 5 3-point attempts.
''I thought Buddy got some looks and he was making them,'' Jim Boeheim said. ''He's been making them in practice and once we got into the league.''
It really came down to the Battle's play in the second half that carried the Orange.
''In the second half they couldn't guard Tyus and he took over the game,'' Jim Boeheim said. ''They just couldn't stop Tyus and that was the ballgame.''
Ky Bowman and Jordan Chatman each had 21 points for Boston College (11-8, 2-5).
''I think when you've got a great player like that and you give him some tee-ed up shots early in the game, it gets him going,'' BC coach Jim Christian said of Battle. ''Credit to him - any tough shot after that becomes easier.''
BC closed to 53-51 and had a chance to take the lead twice before Battle nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. It sparked an 11-4 run that pushed the Orange ahead 64-55 with just under 9 minutes to play.
Battle hit two 3s and a jumper - all from the top of the key - in the spurt.
''I just try to see what I have,'' Battle said. ''Most people are just worried about me going by them so much that I just give them a little hesitation and I just rise up sometimes.''
The closest the Eagles got the rest of the way was six points.
Both teams went on good scoring runs in the opening half, which controlled tempo mainly due to SU's zone dictating the pace and BC's inability to get out on the break because of the Orange's solid outside shooting.
Like most home games against SU, BC's students and fans were drowned out many times by a contingent of fans dressed in Orange that broke into chants of `Let's Go Orange!'
The expected large crowd seemed down a bit and very late arriving, which was likely due to a line of snow squalls that came into the area about an hour before tipoff.
BIG PICTURE
Syracuse: Coming off a lopsided 22-point loss at No. 10 Virginia Tech on Saturday, the Orange got a much-needed bounce-back win. They find themselves in the upper half of the top-heavy ACC standings.
Boston College: The Eagles were looking for their first three-game winning streak in the conference since a four-game streak near the end of the 2014-15 season, which was Christian's first as head coach. . Freshman guard Wynston Tabbs, their second-leading scorer, missed his second straight because of a left knee injury.
TEMPERS
Chatman and Hughes had words, got up into each other and had to be separated midway into the second half, which each getting a technical because of the incident.
GOOD HALF
The Orange shot 63 percent (17 of 27) in the opening half, including 7 of 14 on 3-point attempts.
EARLY STREAKS
BC outscored the Orange 15-5 to go up by nine early in the game before SU went on a 14-0 spree that was triggered by consecutive baskets by Hughes, the second a 3 from the left wing.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: At Pittsburgh on Saturday evening.
Boston College: Hosts Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|38.8
|Min. Per Game
|38.8
|20.5
|Pts. Per Game
|20.5
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|38.8
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|28.4
|Three Point %
|37.1
|69.0
|Free Throw %
|80.8
|Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim
|3.0
|Jared Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Chatman
|5.0
|Ky Bowman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Boston College
|12.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|18.0
|Jordan Chatman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Oshae Brissett
|25.0
|+ 2
|Ky Bowman made layup
|38.0
|+ 1
|Tyus Battle made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|71
|Field Goals
|29-52 (55.8%)
|21-45 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-15 (53.3%)
|20-23 (87.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|25
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|16
|17
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Syracuse 15-6
|71.1 PPG
|41 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Boston College 11-8
|74.3 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|
|55.8
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|53.3
|FT%
|87.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Battle
|31
|4
|6
|11/17
|4/8
|5/8
|1
|38
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|E. Hughes
|10
|4
|1
|4/10
|2/7
|0/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|F. Howard
|9
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Brissett
|9
|5
|1
|4/7
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|28
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|P. Chukwu
|2
|4
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Boeheim
|13
|1
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|M. Dolezaj
|3
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|B. Sidibe
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Autry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Belbey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Feldman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Featherston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Braswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Paul
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Balandi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|77
|23
|11
|29/52
|11/26
|8/15
|19
|200
|6
|1
|11
|7
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Chatman
|21
|2
|1
|6/15
|4/12
|5/5
|2
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Bowman
|21
|2
|4
|6/13
|3/6
|6/6
|4
|40
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Popovic
|11
|6
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|32
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|S. Mitchell
|1
|9
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|C. Herren Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|12
|1
|1
|5/8
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|5
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Reyes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kraljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|23
|13
|21/45
|9/22
|20/23
|19
|200
|5
|0
|11
|6
|17
-
CSN
CSFULL59
66
2nd 3:28 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST84
65
2nd 3:37 PACN
-
AF
SDGST51
69
2nd 0.0 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH18
28
1st 4:10 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final