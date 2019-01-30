Allen steps up late, helps Florida beat Ole Miss 90-86 in OT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Despite missing his first six 3-pointers, KeVaughn Allen remained confident.
He even wanted the ball in crunch time.
Allen hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime and added two huge baskets in the extra frame to help Florida beat Mississippi 90-86 on Wednesday night.
Allen finished with 21 points, none bigger than those three that came on a shot in front of Florida's bench with 2.5 seconds to play in regulation. He made two driving layups in overtime and then made a diving save of a ball headed out of bounds in the final minute.
''Guys made some huge plays, led by KeVaughn down the stretch,'' coach Mike White said. ''Guys earned a W against a very good team.''
Allen's night wasn't perfect, though. He had a critical turnover in the final seconds of overtime that put the outcome in jeopardy. Fortunately for the Gators (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), Noah Locke made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left to seal the victory.
Locke finished with 22 points. Keyontae Johnson added a career-high 15 points before fouling out in overtime. And Andrew Nembhard chipped in 12 points and six assists.
Allen, Locke and Nembhard - Florida's starting backcourt - scored the final 26 points for Florida. The Gators shot 56 percent in the second half.
''I thought we took a big step offensively tonight,'' White said.
Terence Davis led Mississippi with 26 points, and Breein Tyree added 20. The Rebels (14-6, 4-3), who felt out of the AP poll this week, have dropped four of five.
Ole Miss really struggled in overtime, missing five of six shots.
The Rebels might have been shocked to see the game get past regulation. Coach Kermit Davis considering fouling Florida with a three-point lead and 8.8 seconds on the clock, but he opted against it and will spend the next few days second-guessing his decision.
''Normally about 90 percent of the time we foul in that situation, which was almost nine seconds,'' Davis said. ''Still bad. We switched it off like we were supposed to, and he made a dead run and 3. ... A lot of good things in the game. Florida made a couple of plays right at the end.''
Allen has been at his best this season in the last five games, including his top two performances in Florida's last two home games.
''I am feeling more comfortable,'' said Allen, a senior and one of the quieter players on the team. He said he heard assistant coach Jordan Mincey's voice running through his head late, telling him to make ''winning plays.''
Davis and Tyree looked like they would carry Ole Miss to victory in regulation. Davis scored on a spinning, baseline drive that put the Rebels up 72-71 with 1:23 to play, and Tyree followed with both ends of a one-and-one with 8.8 seconds remaining.
But Allen gave the Gators life on the other end and a big lift in the final period.
''He makes those types of shots all the time,'' Locke said. ''I thought it was going in. I know him. He practices those all the time, shot clock going down and he makes one of those. I wasn't surprised it went in.''
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi: The Rebels fell to 2-5 when trailing at halftime. This one was a shocker considering they did just about everything right in the second half, making 16 of 27 shots (59.3 percent) and hitting all 10 free throws. But KJ Buffen's extended arm wasn't enough to affect Allen's 3-pointer near the end of regulation.
Florida: After sitting out five of the last six games, forward Isaiah Stokes played eight minutes and gave the Gators some much-needed help in the paint. He finished with two pints, but his layup ignited a 7-0 run in the second half. It was hardly a game-changing performance but exactly what Florida needed after losing big men Keith Stone (knee), Gorjok Gak (knee) and Chase Johnson (transfer).
UP NEXT
Mississippi hosts in-state rival and 22nd-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday. The Rebels won the first meeting, 81-77 in Starkville earlier this month.
Florida begins a brutal stretch against No. 7 Kentucky, which has won seven straight, on Saturday. After that, the Gators play road games against Auburn and top-ranked Tennessee.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|7.0
|Pts. Per Game
|7.0
|5.9
|Ast. Per Game
|5.9
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|36.1
|40.0
|Three Point %
|33.3
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|Defensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|2.0
|Breein Tyree missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Noah Locke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Noah Locke made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|11.0
|+ 2
|Terence Davis made tip-in
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Terence Davis
|11.0
|Devontae Shuler missed layup
|12.0
|Bad pass turnover on KeVaughn Allen, stolen by Devontae Shuler
|14.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Breein Tyree made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|90
|Field Goals
|29-63 (46.0%)
|31-63 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-23 (26.1%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|22-26 (84.6%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|27
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|24
|19
|Team
|4
|0
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|46.0
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|26.1
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|26
|12
|5
|8/17
|2/7
|8/10
|4
|43
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|B. Tyree
|20
|4
|1
|6/15
|3/9
|5/6
|2
|41
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|D. Shuler
|9
|9
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|0
|3
|3
|6
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Hinson
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|26
|12
|5
|8/17
|2/7
|8/10
|4
|43
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|B. Tyree
|20
|4
|1
|6/15
|3/9
|5/6
|2
|41
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|D. Shuler
|9
|9
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|36
|4
|0
|3
|3
|6
|D. Olejniczak
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Hinson
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Buffen
|17
|5
|1
|4/7
|1/2
|8/8
|3
|29
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|B. Stevens
|6
|1
|0
|3/6
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|D. Davis
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Naylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rodriguez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Halums
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|37
|10
|29/63
|6/23
|22/26
|23
|225
|7
|1
|16
|13
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Locke
|22
|3
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|2/2
|1
|42
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Allen
|21
|2
|5
|6/19
|1/7
|8/8
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|15
|6
|2
|7/11
|1/2
|0/3
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Nembhard
|12
|3
|6
|4/5
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Hayes
|9
|8
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Locke
|22
|3
|1
|7/13
|6/11
|2/2
|1
|42
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|K. Allen
|21
|2
|5
|6/19
|1/7
|8/8
|1
|37
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|K. Johnson
|15
|6
|2
|7/11
|1/2
|0/3
|5
|34
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Nembhard
|12
|3
|6
|4/5
|2/3
|2/2
|2
|36
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Hayes
|9
|8
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hudson
|6
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|1/3
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Bassett
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|I. Stokes
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Ballard
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Okauru
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|90
|27
|18
|31/63
|11/26
|17/22
|20
|225
|6
|1
|13
|8
|19
-
CSN
CSFULL39
56
2nd 11:58 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST66
52
2nd 11:33 PACN
-
AF
SDGST36
57
2nd 8:44 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH11
15
1st 11:57 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final