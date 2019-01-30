Auburn snaps 3-game skid with 92-58 rout of Missouri
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Jared Harper scored 16 points while Chuma Okeke and Bryce Brown each had 14 to help Auburn snap a three-game losing streak with a 92-58 rout of Missouri Wednesday night.
Auburn (14-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) used a dominant second half to end the slide that sent the team tumbling out of the Top 25 following a six-week run in the Top 10. This one was actually close for the first 20-plus minutes.
Auburn matched its season-high with 41 3-point attempts and made 16 to help pick apart the league's No. 2 scoring defense, especially after halftime.
Okeke had a career-high 12 rebounds and Brown made four 3-pointers.
Missouri (10-9, 1-6) got 15 points from Jeremiah Tilmon and 11 apiece from Jordan Geist and freshman Xavier Pinson, who made his first start. No. 2 scorer Mark Smith missed the game with an ankle injury.
Okeke scored 11 points in the final 7:32 of the first half to stake Auburn to a 34-31 lead that only grew when the rest of the team heated up, too.
Auburn's offense snapped out of its funk for a 3-point flurry. Samir Doughty hit one 3 and Brown added two more, all in a 1:15 span, to push the lead to double digits for the first time.
Auburn made seven 3s in the first seven minutes after the half to help turn the game into a rout.
It was the most 3s Auburn had made since hitting 18 in the opener against South Alabama.
BIG PICTURE
Missouri: Has dropped three straight and six of its last seven games. Made just nine shots in the second half (32 percent).
Auburn: Heated up after a lackluster first half to snap its three-game skid. Had plenty of empty seats after Auburn's fall from No. 7 to unranked.
INJURED STARTERS
Auburn center Austin Wiley (lower right leg) and Missouri's Smith (ankle) both remained out with injuries. Wiley has sat out the past four games but wasn't wearing a boot on the bench. Smith, who has missed two games in a row, leads the SEC in 3-point percentage.
PURIFOY'S GAME
Danjel Purifoy had his best game since returning from an NCAA suspension that kept him out last season and the start of this one. He scored eight points and made two 3-pointers.
UP NEXT
Missouri hosts Vanderbilt Saturday night.
Auburn hosts in-state rival Alabama Saturday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.8
|Min. Per Game
|33.8
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|40.1
|36.4
|Three Point %
|38.5
|76.6
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 3
|Devontae Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Macoy
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Will Macoy
|32.0
|Torrence Watson missed jump shot
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Missouri
|43.0
|Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
|46.0
|+ 1
|Myles Parker made free throw
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|56.0
|+ 2
|Myles Parker made layup, assist by Cole Blackstock
|56.0
|+ 1
|Xavier Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 2
|Myles Parker made layup, assist by Cole Blackstock
|56.0
|Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|92
|Field Goals
|21-56 (37.5%)
|33-69 (47.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|16-41 (39.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|9
|10
|Defensive
|26
|28
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|7
|20
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|20
|9
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|37.5
|FG%
|47.8
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|39.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tilmon
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|J. Geist
|11
|9
|0
|4/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|X. Pinson
|11
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/4
|3/5
|3
|27
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|J. Pickett
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Santos
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tilmon
|15
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|J. Geist
|11
|9
|0
|4/12
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|X. Pinson
|11
|1
|4
|3/8
|2/4
|3/5
|3
|27
|1
|0
|6
|0
|1
|J. Pickett
|4
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|24
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|K. Santos
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Watson
|10
|4
|1
|3/12
|2/8
|2/4
|1
|29
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. Nikko
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Mi. Smith
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|17
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|R. Suggs
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Puryear
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. VanLeer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ma. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Braun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|35
|7
|21/56
|7/24
|9/15
|20
|200
|5
|3
|20
|9
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|16
|2
|5
|6/13
|1/6
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Brown
|14
|4
|1
|4/10
|4/10
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Okeke
|14
|12
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|9
|A. McLemore
|8
|5
|1
|3/8
|2/7
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Doughty
|7
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harper
|16
|2
|5
|6/13
|1/6
|3/4
|3
|30
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|B. Brown
|14
|4
|1
|4/10
|4/10
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Okeke
|14
|12
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|2/3
|0
|28
|0
|2
|0
|3
|9
|A. McLemore
|8
|5
|1
|3/8
|2/7
|0/1
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|S. Doughty
|7
|5
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|21
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Purifoy
|8
|1
|2
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|H. Spencer
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|1/3
|2
|17
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|M. Dunbar
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. McCormick
|6
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Parker
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Blackstock
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Macoy
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Collier
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Maasdorp
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Wiley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|38
|20
|33/69
|16/41
|10/16
|20
|200
|5
|5
|9
|10
|28
-
CSN
CSFULL46
58
2nd 10:33 ESP3
-
UCLA
WASHST68
52
2nd 11:29 PACN
-
AF
SDGST36
57
2nd 8:36 FBOOK
-
USC
WASH11
15
1st 11:29 FS1
-
MISS
FLA86
90
Final/OT
-
10MARQET
BUTLER76
58
Final
-
USCUP
NCASHV62
71
Final
-
12VATECH
MIAMI82
70
Final
-
STETSON
JVILLE57
72
Final
-
CAN
NIAGARA70
78
Final
-
AMER
LOYMD74
68
Final
-
FGC
NJTECH54
66
Final
-
UNF
KENSAW64
81
Final
-
WVU
20IOWAST68
93
Final
-
SDAK
IPFW71
102
Final
-
PROV
SETON63
65
Final
-
IND
RUT58
66
Final
-
MAINE
MASLOW78
59
Final
-
ARMY
COLG56
76
Final
-
ALBANY
NH62
42
Final
-
FORD
GWASH61
79
Final
-
BING
HARTFD60
86
Final
-
RI
DUQ72
75
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE51
60
Final
-
CAMP
RADFRD68
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
UMBC49
57
Final
-
NIOWA
LOYCHI60
61
Final
-
RICH
STLOU84
81
Final
-
HOLY
BU54
68
Final
-
NAVY
BUCK57
69
Final
-
HIGHPT
GWEBB67
69
Final
-
BRAD
EVAN81
73
Final
-
HAMP
LONGWD96
83
Final
-
CARK
SFA99
105
Final/OT
-
UAB
MTSU65
71
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARSO84
85
Final
-
LAMAR
NICHST90
69
Final
-
HOUBP
UIW96
92
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU62
52
Final
-
NWST
NORL64
72
Final
-
15LVILLE
WAKE82
54
Final
-
ILLST
DRAKE69
55
Final
-
CUSE
BC77
71
Final
-
14NOVA
DEPAUL86
74
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA79
95
Final
-
TXAMCC
ABIL71
78
Final
-
STJOHN
CREIGH83
67
Final
-
LEHIGH
LAFAY93
86
Final/OT
-
MIZZOU
AUBURN58
92
Final
-
CALBPTST
UTVALL62
79
Final
-
ILL
MINN75
86
Final
-
INDST
SILL73
88
Final
-
19LSU
TEXAM72
57
Final
-
SJST
UTAHST73
103
Final
-
SMU
WICHST83
85
Final
-
FRESNO
WYO75
62
Final