Trio of 20s help Richmond upend Saint Louis 84-81

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo all scored more than 20 points Wednesday night and Richmond overcame some shaky moments down the stretch and a career game by Javon Bess to defeat Saint Louis 84-81.

Golden had 19 of his 23 points in the first half as the Spiders (8-13, 2-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) built a 10-point lead and led 47-40 on Gildyard's 3 just before intermission.

Cayo had 14 of his 21 in the second half, including a jumper that made it 78-67 with 2:31 to go. But Richmond had five of its 11 second-half turnovers after that and Bess rallied the Billikens.

Saint Louis (14-7, 5-3) scored seven quick points before Cayo had a layup that gave Richmond a 80-74 lead heading into the final minute. A free throw followed by a Bess floater in the lane made it a one-possession game with 41.5 to go. Gilyard, who had 12 of his 24 in each half, made two free throws before a basket by Bess and a layup by Fred Thatch Jr. following a backcourt turnover with 18.7 seconds remaining.

Gilyard missed the front end of a 1-and-1 - Richmond's only miss on 17 free throws - but when Bess drove into the lane and tried to split two defenders, Jake Wojcik got his hand on the ball and Gilyard recovered. He was fouled and cashed in on the 1-and-1. Bess' half-court heave was an airball with .9 left but the Spiders threw the ball away at half court and Bess got another half court toss at the buzzer that went off the front of the rim and over the backboard.

Bess hit five 3s and scored 31 points. The Billikens shot 33 percent in the second half while Richmond shot 58 percent for the game.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Goodwin
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
48.0 Field Goal % 38.9
35.5 Three Point % 25.0
77.0 Free Throw % 57.3
  Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Javon Bess 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jake Wojcik 1.0
  Javon Bess missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Richmond 1.0
  Javon Bess missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Tramaine Isabell 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Jacob Gilyard 6.0
  Javon Bess missed jump shot, blocked by Jake Wojcik 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Javon Bess 15.0
Team Stats
Points 84 81
Field Goals 30-52 (57.7%) 31-72 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 26 38
Offensive 5 21
Defensive 19 15
Team 2 2
Assists 18 16
Steals 7 12
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 11 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
J. Gilyard G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
J. Bess G
31 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 8-13 473784
home team logo Saint Louis 14-7 404181
Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 8-13 69.5 PPG 32.6 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 14-7 66.8 PPG 43.1 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
0
J. Gilyard G 15.8 PPG 2.7 RPG 5.3 APG 47.2 FG%
3
J. Bess G 15.8 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.7 APG 42.5 FG%
Top Scorers
0
J. Gilyard G 24 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
3
J. Bess G 31 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
57.7 FG% 43.1
43.8 3PT FG% 31.8
94.4 FT% 70.6
Richmond
Starters
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
N. Cayo
J. Wojcik
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gilyard 24 6 3 7/11 4/7 6/7 2 40 3 0 7 2 4
G. Golden 23 7 4 8/14 1/1 6/6 2 39 0 2 3 1 6
N. Cayo 21 4 4 9/13 0/0 3/3 2 37 2 2 3 2 2
J. Wojcik 8 2 0 3/6 2/4 0/0 2 35 0 1 1 0 2
A. Gustavson 4 2 4 1/3 0/2 2/2 3 29 1 1 0 0 2
Bench
J. Johnson
N. Yates
M. Grace
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
S. Koureissi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 2 2 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 2
N. Yates 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 1 1 0 1
M. Grace 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Koureissi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 24 18 30/52 7/16 17/18 11 200 7 7 15 5 19
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Bess
H. French
J. Goodwin
D. Foreman
T. Isabell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bess 31 4 1 10/26 5/11 6/7 3 40 3 0 0 2 2
H. French 13 12 3 6/14 0/0 1/3 4 34 1 3 4 7 5
J. Goodwin 9 4 5 3/10 0/3 3/4 1 35 4 0 2 3 1
D. Foreman 8 7 0 3/5 0/0 2/2 3 21 0 0 1 3 4
T. Isabell 2 2 6 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 25 1 0 3 1 1
Bench
K. Hankton
F. Thatch Jr.
D. Wiley
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hankton 11 6 1 5/7 1/2 0/1 1 16 2 1 1 4 2
F. Thatch Jr. 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 1 0 1 1 0
D. Wiley 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 36 16 31/72 7/22 12/17 17 200 12 4 12 21 15
