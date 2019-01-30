SMU
Haynes-Jones gives Wichita State dramatic win over SMU

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and hit a dramatic layup with a second remaining to lift Wichita State to an 85-83 victory over SMU on Wednesday night.

SMU's Jimmy Whitt Jr. hit a step-back 10-footer to tie the game at 83 with 19 seconds to go. After a Wichita State timeout, the Shockers got the ball to Haynes-Jones who worked the clock down then drove the lane. He crossed over from the right side to the left and made a scooping left-handed layup for the go-ahead bucket with one second left. After an SMU timeout, the Shockers knocked a long inbound pass out of bounds as time ran out.

Jahmal McMurray scored nine consecutive SMU points as the score moved from 69-all to 78-all with 1:59 remaining. At that point Jaime Echenique scored for WSU, Isiaha Mike hit a 3-pointer for an SMU 1-point lead, and Echenique made two free throws to put the Shockers back ahead 82-81 with a minute left. SMU finally missed but Feron Hunt got the rebound and was fouled. He missed both, then Echenique made 1 of 2 before Whitt tied it one last time.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points and Echenique added 12 points. They both had six rebounds for the Shockers (9-11, 2-6 American Conference).

Mike scored 25 points, McMurray added 19 and Ethan Chargois had 16 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (12-8, 4-4).

Neither team led by more than four points in the final 12 minutes, a period with seven ties and five lead changes.

Key Players
J. Whitt Jr.
S. Haynes-Jones
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
12.4 Pts. Per Game 12.4
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
51.5 Field Goal % 36.9
17.6 Three Point % 32.2
62.5 Free Throw % 77.8
  30-second timeout called 1.0
+ 2 Samajae Haynes-Jones made layup 0.0
+ 2 Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by SMU 30.0
  Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Isiaha Mike 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique 31.0
  Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
  Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on Markis McDuffie 31.0
Team Stats
Points 83 85
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 31-65 (47.7%)
3-Pointers 11-25 (44.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 34
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 21 22
Team 6 5
Assists 13 19
Steals 2 1
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 6 5
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
I. Mike F
25 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
S. Haynes-Jones G
17 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 12-8 453883
home team logo Wichita State 9-11 384785
WICHST -2, O/U 138
Charles Koch Arena Wichita, KS
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 12-8 74.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Wichita State 9-11 68.3 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.9 APG
Key Players
15
I. Mike F 10.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.8 APG 45.6 FG%
10
E. Stevenson G 6.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.0 APG 31.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
I. Mike F 25 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
10
E. Stevenson G 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
49.2 FG% 47.7
44.0 3PT FG% 47.6
66.7 FT% 68.4
SMU
Starters
I. Mike
J. McMurray
E. Chargois
J. Whitt Jr.
N. Dixon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Mike 25 7 1 8/12 5/7 4/4 4 28 1 0 1 1 6
J. McMurray 19 2 3 8/14 3/7 0/0 2 37 0 0 2 1 1
E. Chargois 16 12 2 5/15 0/6 6/9 5 30 0 1 1 2 10
J. Whitt Jr. 12 3 5 6/10 0/0 0/0 1 40 0 0 1 1 2
N. Dixon 11 1 2 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 38 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
W. Douglas
F. Hunt
J. Foster
G. Youngkin
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
J. Young Jr.
C. White
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Douglas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
F. Hunt 0 3 0 0/5 0/1 0/2 2 23 1 3 1 1 2
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Youngkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Young Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 28 13 31/63 11/25 10/15 17 200 2 4 6 7 21
Wichita State
Starters
S. Haynes-Jones
E. Stevenson
M. McDuffie
J. Echenique
J. Burton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Haynes-Jones 17 2 2 7/12 2/4 1/2 1 34 1 0 1 0 2
E. Stevenson 17 6 2 5/9 3/6 4/4 0 29 0 0 0 0 6
M. McDuffie 15 0 1 5/11 3/6 2/3 4 25 0 0 1 0 0
J. Echenique 12 6 1 4/9 0/0 4/8 3 20 0 5 1 2 4
J. Burton 9 4 7 3/10 1/2 2/2 0 34 0 0 1 1 3
Bench
A. Midtgaard
R. Brown
D. Dennis
R. Torres
T. Allen
B. Bush
J. Herrs
I. Poor Bear-Chandler
M. Udeze
T. Busse
E. Farrakhan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Midtgaard 10 5 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 3 2
R. Brown 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
D. Dennis 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 1 0
R. Torres 0 3 4 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 3
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Poor Bear-Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Udeze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Busse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Farrakhan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 29 19 31/65 10/21 13/19 15 200 1 5 5 7 22
NCAA BB Scores