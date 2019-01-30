Haynes-Jones gives Wichita State dramatic win over SMU
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and hit a dramatic layup with a second remaining to lift Wichita State to an 85-83 victory over SMU on Wednesday night.
SMU's Jimmy Whitt Jr. hit a step-back 10-footer to tie the game at 83 with 19 seconds to go. After a Wichita State timeout, the Shockers got the ball to Haynes-Jones who worked the clock down then drove the lane. He crossed over from the right side to the left and made a scooping left-handed layup for the go-ahead bucket with one second left. After an SMU timeout, the Shockers knocked a long inbound pass out of bounds as time ran out.
Jahmal McMurray scored nine consecutive SMU points as the score moved from 69-all to 78-all with 1:59 remaining. At that point Jaime Echenique scored for WSU, Isiaha Mike hit a 3-pointer for an SMU 1-point lead, and Echenique made two free throws to put the Shockers back ahead 82-81 with a minute left. SMU finally missed but Feron Hunt got the rebound and was fouled. He missed both, then Echenique made 1 of 2 before Whitt tied it one last time.
Erik Stevenson scored 17 points and Echenique added 12 points. They both had six rebounds for the Shockers (9-11, 2-6 American Conference).
Mike scored 25 points, McMurray added 19 and Ethan Chargois had 16 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (12-8, 4-4).
Neither team led by more than four points in the final 12 minutes, a period with seven ties and five lead changes.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|12.4
|Pts. Per Game
|12.4
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|51.5
|Field Goal %
|36.9
|17.6
|Three Point %
|32.2
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|+ 2
|Samajae Haynes-Jones made layup
|0.0
|+ 2
|Jimmy Whitt Jr. made jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by SMU
|30.0
|Jaime Echenique missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Jaime Echenique made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Isiaha Mike
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaime Echenique
|31.0
|Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Personal foul on Markis McDuffie
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|83
|85
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|31-65 (47.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-25 (44.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|34
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|21
|22
|Team
|6
|5
|Assists
|13
|19
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|6
|5
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SMU 12-8
|74.4 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Wichita State 9-11
|68.3 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
15
|I. Mike F
|10.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.6 FG%
|
10
|E. Stevenson G
|6.8 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|31.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Mike F
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|E. Stevenson G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|49.2
|FG%
|47.7
|
|
|44.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mike
|25
|7
|1
|8/12
|5/7
|4/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|J. McMurray
|19
|2
|3
|8/14
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|E. Chargois
|16
|12
|2
|5/15
|0/6
|6/9
|5
|30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|10
|J. Whitt Jr.
|12
|3
|5
|6/10
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Dixon
|11
|1
|2
|4/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|38
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Douglas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Hunt
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|23
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Youngkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wilfong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Young Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|28
|13
|31/63
|11/25
|10/15
|17
|200
|2
|4
|6
|7
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Haynes-Jones
|17
|2
|2
|7/12
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|E. Stevenson
|17
|6
|2
|5/9
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M. McDuffie
|15
|0
|1
|5/11
|3/6
|2/3
|4
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Echenique
|12
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|4/8
|3
|20
|0
|5
|1
|2
|4
|J. Burton
|9
|4
|7
|3/10
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Midtgaard
|10
|5
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|R. Brown
|3
|2
|0
|1/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Dennis
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Torres
|0
|3
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Poor Bear-Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Udeze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Busse
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Farrakhan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|29
|19
|31/65
|10/21
|13/19
|15
|200
|1
|5
|5
|7
|22
