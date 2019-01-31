OREG
Richardson's 19 points, Oregon's defense break Utah 78-72

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Will Richardson scored a career-high 19 points to lead Oregon to a 78-72 win over Utah on Thursday night.

Ehab Amin scored 15 points and Paul White added 14 to compliment the Ducks' suffocating defense that caused 19 turnovers and frustrated the Utes.

Donnie Tillman and Sedrick Barefield each scored 16 for Utah, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Barefield was point of focus for the Oregon defense and made just 4 of 16 field goal attempts.

Timmy Allen had 13 for the Utes, who made only 13 of 23 free throws and wasted a big early lead.

After yet another steal, Amin drained a 3-pointer for the Ducks' largest advantage, 67-53. Parker Van Dyke's steal and layup brought the Utes within 67-60. Barefield made a 3 to get Utah within 76-72 with 20.3 seconds to play but Payton Pritchard made two free throws - to run his consecutive streak to 26 - and clinch the victory.

Early on, the Ducks couldn't solve Utah's 2-3 zone that broke down into aggressive man defense. On the other end, Tillman came off the bench and hit three consecutive 3-pointers from the same spot on the left wing.

Trailing 30-16, the Ducks' defense sparked a change. The Ducks forced a shot-clock violation, a 10-second backcourt violation, got a rebound basket and then a steal in the backcourt. Another steal by Amin and a layup by Richardson capped the 11-0 run and closed the gap to 30-27 with 3:37 remaining in the half.

Barefield made four throws before the Ducks ended the half with another 11-0 burst, powered by three more steals. Richardson's layup just before halftime gave Oregon a 38-34 edge.

UP NEXT

Oregon continues the mountain swing at Colorado Saturday night.

Utah hosts Oregon State on Saturday night.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Pritchard
S. Barefield
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
1.9 Reb. Per Game 1.9
37.8 Field Goal % 42.1
31.5 Three Point % 40.5
92.1 Free Throw % 84.6
  Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard 8.0
  Sedrick Barefield missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Will Richardson 10.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Sedrick Barefield 14.0
+ 3 Sedrick Barefield made 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Timmy Allen 33.0
+ 1 Timmy Allen made free throw 51.0
  Shooting foul on Ehab Amin 51.0
Team Stats
Points 78 72
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 24-52 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 35
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 21 21
Team 1 3
Assists 10 11
Steals 11 4
Blocks 8 3
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 0 0
Key Players
0
W. Richardson G 6.1 PPG 2.4 RPG 2.4 APG 49.4 FG%
3
D. Tillman F 10.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.6 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
0
W. Richardson G 19 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
D. Tillman F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
47.5 FG% 46.2
23.8 3PT FG% 35.5
81.0 FT% 56.5
Oregon
Starters
W. Richardson
P. White
P. Pritchard
L. King
F. Okoro
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 19 5 2 8/12 1/2 2/5 2 34 2 3 0 4 1
P. White 14 4 3 4/11 1/6 5/6 2 29 0 0 2 2 2
P. Pritchard 12 7 3 4/11 0/3 4/4 4 37 1 1 2 1 6
L. King 7 5 1 2/8 0/4 3/3 3 23 2 1 3 0 5
F. Okoro 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
Utah
Starters
S. Barefield
T. Allen
J. Johnson
P. Van Dyke
R. Battin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Barefield 16 2 5 4/16 3/11 5/6 2 37 0 0 3 0 2
T. Allen 13 4 2 5/8 0/1 3/4 4 28 1 0 3 1 3
J. Johnson 11 13 0 5/7 0/0 1/6 2 23 0 1 2 7 6
P. Van Dyke 8 1 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 4 31 2 1 0 0 1
R. Battin 8 4 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 4 30 0 0 2 2 2
