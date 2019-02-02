Ellingson, McGlynn help Drake hold off Indiana State 68-62
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Brady Ellingson scored 16 points, Nick McGlynn posted his eighth double-double of the season and Drake held off Indiana State 68-62 on Saturday.
Ellingson knocked down 7 of 12 shots for the Bulldogs (17-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who shot 48 percent from the floor. Ellingson, who came into the game shooting a conference-best 54.9 percent from 3-point range, sank 2 of 5 against the Sycamores (11-11, 3-7). McGlynn scored 12 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds. Noah Thomas added 12 points for Drake, which has won five of its last six games.
Indiana State led 34-31 at halftime and 56-55 on a Tyreke Key layup with 5:52 remaining in the game. But the Sycamores didn't score another basket until Jordan Barnes nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull ISU within 65-62. Drake answered with a McGlynn dunk off an assist from Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added a free throw as the Bulldogs handed the Sycamores their first loss of the season - after 10 straight wins - when holding an opponent to 68 points or less.
Key led Indiana State with 23 points, but he missed all six of his 3-point tries as the Sycamores sank only 3 of 21 from distance. Bronson Kessinger came off the bench to score 16 on 7-of-7 shooting. Barnes added 12 points and five assists.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|16.7
|Pts. Per Game
|16.7
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|47.8
|Field Goal %
|39.9
|40.0
|Three Point %
|37.5
|91.9
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes
|3.0
|Clayton Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese
|12.0
|Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Barnes
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz
|13.0
|Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 2
|Nick McGlynn made dunk, assist by Anthony Murphy
|18.0
|+ 3
|Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|+ 1
|Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|62
|Field Goals
|25-52 (48.1%)
|24-60 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|3-22 (13.6%)
|Free Throws
|12-16 (75.0%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|28
|Offensive
|6
|3
|Defensive
|31
|20
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|3
|13
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|8
|Fouls
|18
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Drake 17-6
|77.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Indiana State 11-11
|69.5 PPG
|36.6 RPG
|10.9 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|B. Ellingson G
|10.7 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
11
|T. Key G
|16.6 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.6 APG
|55.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Ellingson G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|T. Key G
|23 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|13.6
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|16
|5
|0
|7/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|N. McGlynn
|12
|13
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|N. Thomas
|12
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|8
|3
|2
|3/10
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|7
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellingson
|16
|5
|0
|7/12
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|36
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|N. McGlynn
|12
|13
|2
|6/13
|0/3
|0/0
|3
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|10
|N. Thomas
|12
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|D. Wilkins
|8
|3
|2
|3/10
|2/5
|0/1
|3
|37
|1
|0
|5
|0
|3
|T. Murphy
|7
|5
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|27
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Murphy
|6
|4
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|15
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|G. Sturtz
|5
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|A. Pilipovic
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Norton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gholson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Vaske
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|37
|13
|25/52
|6/18
|12/16
|18
|200
|3
|3
|18
|6
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|23
|3
|3
|8/16
|0/6
|7/9
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Barnes
|12
|5
|5
|4/15
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|E. Rickman
|6
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Holston
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Williams
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Key
|23
|3
|3
|8/16
|0/6
|7/9
|2
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Barnes
|12
|5
|5
|4/15
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|34
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|E. Rickman
|6
|0
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Holston
|2
|4
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Williams
|0
|1
|2
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kessinger
|16
|3
|1
|7/7
|0/0
|2/5
|3
|23
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|D. Washington
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Neese
|0
|5
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|C. Hughes
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|C. Bacote
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Huenermann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Brinkmeyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|23
|16
|24/60
|3/22
|11/16
|15
|200
|13
|2
|8
|3
|20
-
AKRON
OHIO65
53
2nd 1.0
-
LIU
WAGNER52
51
2nd 7:53
-
KENSAW
STETSON67
80
2nd 3:54
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT54
55
2nd 8:08
-
NTEXAS
CHARLO60
58
2nd 6:56
-
STLOU
RI39
39
2nd 9:07 CBSSN
-
UCLA
WASH39
49
2nd 9:17 ESP2
-
DEL
WMMARY43
66
2nd 9:12
-
FURMAN
MERCER66
53
2nd 3:57 ESP+
-
7UK
FLA43
46
2nd 7:24 ESPN
-
TOWSON
CHARLS47
45
2nd 4:18
-
SANFRAN
MARYCA65
77
2nd 3:41
-
SCST
UMES42
52
2nd 8:00
-
USM
FAU69
67
2nd 2:22
-
16TXTECH
11KANSAS41
59
2nd 11:55 CBS
-
COLOST
AF71
42
2nd 7:32
-
MORGAN
COPPST40
35
2nd 15:50
-
MOREHD
EILL56
54
2nd 9:42 ESP+
-
WMICH
CMICH35
39
2nd 20:00
-
CHARSO
USCUP46
35
2nd 18:04
-
ETNST
CHATT30
33
2nd 19:11
-
UNLV
UTAHST28
48
2nd 20:00 ATSN
-
ROBERT
FDU44
50
2nd 17:40
-
LAMAR
MCNSE31
35
2nd 19:44
-
SAV
DELST39
38
2nd 17:58
-
OREGST
UTAH27
14
1st 7:48 PACN
-
NICHST
SELOU16
27
1st 7:34 ESP3
-
NALAB
LPSCMB30
49
1st 6:02
-
CHIST
NMEXST7
21
1st 8:00
-
TXARL
TEXST7
6
1st 15:36 ESP+
-
SUTAH
EWASH24
17
1st 7:31
-
UIW
NORL2
9
1st 15:29
-
NORFLK
HOW30
45
1st 0.0
-
HOFSTRA
NEAST29
37
1st 0.0
-
UMASS
STJOES30
36
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
NCAT
FAMU19
29
1st 0.0
-
NCCU
BCU23
32
1st 0.0
-
PEAY
JAXST0
0
Delay ESP+
-
NWST
CARK0
0
Delay
-
RUT
OHIOST62
76
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST83
80
Final/OT
-
MEMP
SFLA78
84
Final
-
12VATECH
23NCST47
24
Final
-
OKLA
WVU71
79
Final
-
GATECH
25FSU49
59
Final
-
SETON
BUTLER68
70
Final
-
MIAOH
EMICH59
48
Final
-
STJOHN
2DUKE61
91
Final
-
BU
COLG76
68
Final
-
YOUNG
DTROIT72
70
Final
-
SIENA
IONA56
54
Final
-
LEHIGH
ARMY75
70
Final
-
GASOU
GAST72
81
Final
-
SC
UGA86
80
Final
-
WOFF
CIT99
61
Final
-
9UNC
15LVILLE79
69
Final
-
DRAKE
INDST68
62
Final
-
RIDER
MNMTH71
75
Final
-
LAMON
APPST84
85
Final
-
DUQ
DAYTON64
68
Final
-
LOYMD
NAVY68
71
Final
-
BUCK
LAFAY94
66
Final
-
MIAMI
3UVA46
56
Final
-
TULSA
WICHST68
79
Final
-
RADFRD
WINTHR80
61
Final
-
TEXAS
20IOWAST60
65
Final
-
LONGWD
CAMP62
83
Final
-
VALPO
EVAN53
64
Final
-
HOLY
AMER49
66
Final
-
SILL
BRAD72
68
Final
-
ND
BC79
73
Final
-
LALAF
CSTCAR79
96
Final
-
NEB
ILL64
71
Final
-
PROV
DEPAUL55
67
Final
-
CLEVST
OAK68
83
Final
-
WCAR
SAMFORD81
92
Final
-
NCASHV
GWEBB81
82
Final/OT
-
TOLEDO
NILL69
55
Final
-
22MISSST
MISS81
75
Final
-
STFRAN
SACHRT62
71
Final
-
BRYANT
CCTST59
64
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW0
0152.5 O/U
+8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
MVSU
JACKST0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
5:30pm
-
KSTATE
OKLAST0
0125.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm ESPU
-
BOISE
8NEVADA0
0144 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
ALAM
PVAM0
0135.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm
-
ARKPB
GRAM0
0135 O/U
-6
6:00pm
-
CUSE
PITT0
0136 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
TEMPLE
TULANE0
0144.5 O/U
+10
6:00pm ESP3
-
IND
6MICHST0
0138 O/U
-14
6:00pm ESPN
-
TNMART
BELMONT0
0163.5 O/U
-18
6:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
RICH0
0145 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARK
19LSU0
0154.5 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
TROY
SALAB0
0142.5 O/U
PK
6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
ARKLR0
0148.5 O/U
-5
6:30pm ESP+
-
GMASON
VCU0
0137 O/U
-7.5
6:30pm NBCS
-
STHRN
ALCORN0
0133 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
STPETE
MANH0
0114 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BROWN
HARV0
0136 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
DREXEL
ELON0
0
7:00pm
-
JMAD
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
FGC0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
USC
WASHST0
0156 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm PACN
-
LATECH
FIU0
0154 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
YALE
DART0
0146 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
WKY0
0135.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0168.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FAIR
MARIST0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
ODU0
0142.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
STNYBRK0
0139 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BING
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
HIGHPT0
0139.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
NJTECH
LIB0
0126 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
CORN0
0134 O/U
+1.5
7:30pm
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0136 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
IPFW
ORAL0
0157 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
UMKC
TEXPA0
0137.5 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
MOST
NIOWA0
0126.5 O/U
-1
8:00pm ESP+
-
SMU
CINCY0
0134.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
WILL0
0139 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
EKY
SIUE0
0167.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm ESP+
-
BAMA
AUBURN0
0153 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
TCU
BAYLOR0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
MTSU
UAB0
0134.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
PENN
CLMB0
0140 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
1TENN
TEXAM0
0149 O/U
+11.5
8:00pm ESPN
-
USD
4GONZAG0
0150.5 O/U
-22.5
8:00pm ROOT
-
MURYST
TNTECH0
0142.5 O/U
+14.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
SEMO
TNST0
0142.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP+
-
ALST
TEXSO0
0150.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
VANDY
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm SECN
-
SACST
WEBER0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCRIV0
0132 O/U
PK
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
MONST0
0153.5 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
BYU0
0140 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
SDGST
SJST0
0140 O/U
+13.5
9:00pm
-
PORT
SNCLRA0
0135.5 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
PORTST
IDST0
0150 O/U
-2
9:05pm
-
OREG
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
+1
9:30pm PACN
-
CALBPTST
SEATTLE0
0
10:00pm
-
CPOLY
CSN0
0145 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
PEPPER
UOP0
0143.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
GC
CSBAK0
0140 O/U
+4
10:00pm ESP3
-
NMEX
FRESNO0
0146.5 O/U
-9
10:00pm ESPU
-
LOYCHI
ILLST0
0127.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm ESP2
-
NAU
IDAHO0
0140.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
LNGBCH0
0139.5 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm
-
UCSB
HAWAII0
0136.5 O/U
-3.5
1:00am