Ellingson, McGlynn help Drake hold off Indiana State 68-62

  • Feb 02, 2019

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Brady Ellingson scored 16 points, Nick McGlynn posted his eighth double-double of the season and Drake held off Indiana State 68-62 on Saturday.

Ellingson knocked down 7 of 12 shots for the Bulldogs (17-6, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference), who shot 48 percent from the floor. Ellingson, who came into the game shooting a conference-best 54.9 percent from 3-point range, sank 2 of 5 against the Sycamores (11-11, 3-7). McGlynn scored 12 and matched his career high with 13 rebounds. Noah Thomas added 12 points for Drake, which has won five of its last six games.

Indiana State led 34-31 at halftime and 56-55 on a Tyreke Key layup with 5:52 remaining in the game. But the Sycamores didn't score another basket until Jordan Barnes nailed a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to pull ISU within 65-62. Drake answered with a McGlynn dunk off an assist from Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz added a free throw as the Bulldogs handed the Sycamores their first loss of the season - after 10 straight wins - when holding an opponent to 68 points or less.

Key led Indiana State with 23 points, but he missed all six of his 3-point tries as the Sycamores sank only 3 of 21 from distance. Bronson Kessinger came off the bench to score 16 on 7-of-7 shooting. Barnes added 12 points and five assists.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Norton
20 G
J. Barnes
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
47.8 Field Goal % 39.9
40.0 Three Point % 37.5
91.9 Free Throw % 86.3
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Barnes 3.0
  Clayton Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Cooper Neese 12.0
  Garrett Sturtz missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Garrett Sturtz made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Barnes 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Sturtz 13.0
  Tyreke Key missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 2 Nick McGlynn made dunk, assist by Anthony Murphy 18.0
+ 3 Jordan Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Garrett Sturtz made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
Team Stats
Points 68 62
Field Goals 25-52 (48.1%) 24-60 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 3-22 (13.6%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 41 28
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 31 20
Team 4 5
Assists 13 16
Steals 3 13
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 18 8
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
B. Ellingson G
16 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
11
T. Key G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Drake 17-6 313768
home team logo Indiana State 11-11 342862
INDST -1, O/U 142.5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
INDST -1, O/U 142.5
Hulman Center Terre Haute, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Drake 17-6 77.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Indiana State 11-11 69.5 PPG 36.6 RPG 10.9 APG
Key Players
22
B. Ellingson G 10.7 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.6 APG 49.1 FG%
11
T. Key G 16.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.6 APG 55.3 FG%
Top Scorers
22
B. Ellingson G 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
11
T. Key G 23 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
48.1 FG% 40.0
33.3 3PT FG% 13.6
75.0 FT% 68.8
Drake
Starters
B. Ellingson
N. McGlynn
N. Thomas
D. Wilkins
T. Murphy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellingson 16 5 0 7/12 2/5 0/0 1 36 0 1 3 0 5
N. McGlynn 12 13 2 6/13 0/3 0/0 3 30 0 0 3 3 10
N. Thomas 12 3 2 3/7 2/4 4/4 3 30 2 1 3 1 2
D. Wilkins 8 3 2 3/10 2/5 0/1 3 37 1 0 5 0 3
T. Murphy 7 5 2 3/5 0/0 1/2 1 27 0 1 3 0 5
Bench
A. Murphy
G. Sturtz
A. Pilipovic
N. Norton
C. Gholson
S. Jones
R. Penn
L. Robbins
M. Gray
L. Vaske
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Murphy 6 4 4 2/4 0/1 2/3 3 15 0 0 0 1 3
G. Sturtz 5 3 1 0/0 0/0 5/6 4 17 0 0 1 1 2
A. Pilipovic 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
N. Norton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gholson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Penn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Vaske - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 37 13 25/52 6/18 12/16 18 200 3 3 18 6 31
Indiana State
Starters
T. Key
J. Barnes
E. Rickman
A. Holston
C. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Key 23 3 3 8/16 0/6 7/9 2 37 2 0 2 0 3
J. Barnes 12 5 5 4/15 2/7 2/2 3 34 3 0 2 2 3
E. Rickman 6 0 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 2 15 2 0 3 0 0
A. Holston 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 0 4
C. Williams 0 1 2 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 23 2 0 0 0 1
Bench
B. Kessinger
D. Washington
C. Neese
C. Hughes
C. Bacote
D. Huenermann
D. Thomas
T. Martin
B. Brinkmeyer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kessinger 16 3 1 7/7 0/0 2/5 3 23 1 1 0 0 3
D. Washington 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 0
C. Neese 0 5 3 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 4
C. Hughes 0 2 1 0/5 0/3 0/0 2 22 1 1 0 0 2
C. Bacote - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Huenermann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Brinkmeyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 23 16 24/60 3/22 11/16 15 200 13 2 8 3 20
