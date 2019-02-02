OREGST
Tinkle scores 31, Kelley sets blocks mark as OSU beats Utah

  • Feb 02, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Tres Tinkle scored 31 points and Kylor Kelley blocked six shots in Oregon State's 81-72 win over the Utah on Saturday, marking the first time the Beavers have swept the Colorado-Utah road trip.

Ethan Thompson had 13 points and Kelley also 13 points to help the Beavers (14-7, 6-3 Pac-12) win their third game in the last four to stay near the top of the conference standings.

Timmy Allen scored a career-best 24 points and Sedrick Barefield had 19 points for the Utes, who dropped a pair to the Oregon schools at home.

Tinkle, the conference's leading scorer, made 10 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and four assists (and six turnovers).

Kelley, a seven-foot junior from Gervais, Ore., became Oregon State's all-time single season leader in blocked shots in his first year in orange. Kelley passed Eric Moreland, who held the record with 73 in the 2012-13 campaign, with his third block of the game midway through the second half.

Allen, who rallied the Utes with his emotion and ability to get to the basket, made a twisting left-hand layup to cut the Beavers' lead to 71-67 with 2:13 to play. The Beavers ran the clock down and gave the ball to Tinkle above the top of the arc. With two Utes watching him closely, Tinkle dribbled to his left, rose up and drained a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining.

Barefield was determined to get one right back but Kelley rejected the Ute guard right when he looked like he had an opening to the basket. Tinkle blocked Riley Battin on a 3-point attempt moments later and made two free throws on the other end to clinch the victory.

From a 9-all tie, the Beavers held the Utes scoreless for more than four minutes and tallied 14 consecutive points, capped by Antoine Vernon's three free throws to make it 23-9.

Utah whittled the lead back to six, but Tinkle's inside-outside game powered the Beavers back to a commanding advantage. Just after the half, Ethan Thompson staked OSU to its biggest lead with a free throw, 47-32.

OSU is 11-0 when leading at halftime

UP NEXT

Oregon State hosts Stanford on Thursday night.

Utah plays at Southern Cal on Wednesday night.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
S. Barefield
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
48.6 Field Goal % 42.3
31.2 Three Point % 40.6
76.9 Free Throw % 81.9
Team Stats
Points 81 72
Field Goals 25-51 (49.0%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 26-32 (81.3%) 16-25 (64.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 21 17
Team 4 4
Assists 10 10
Steals 8 6
Blocks 10 1
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 21 23
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Tinkle F
31 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
20
T. Allen F
24 PTS, 6 REB
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon State 14-7 74.4 PPG 41 RPG 15.8 APG
home team logo Utah 11-10 75.1 PPG 39.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
3
T. Tinkle F 20.2 PPG 8.2 RPG 4.1 APG 47.7 FG%
20
T. Allen F 10.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.5 APG 56.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Tinkle F 31 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
20
T. Allen F 24 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
49.0 FG% 43.1
31.3 3PT FG% 27.3
81.3 FT% 64.0
Oregon State
Starters
T. Tinkle
E. Thompson
K. Kelley
S. Thompson Jr.
Z. Reichle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Tinkle 31 6 4 10/15 3/5 8/9 3 38 0 2 6 2 4
E. Thompson 13 5 1 3/7 1/2 6/8 3 26 2 0 1 1 4
K. Kelley 13 4 0 5/6 0/0 3/4 3 27 0 6 1 1 3
S. Thompson Jr. 8 7 1 3/9 0/2 2/2 3 36 3 0 2 3 4
Z. Reichle 3 2 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 3 16 1 0 0 2 0
Bench
A. Vernon
G. Rakocevic
A. Hollins
P. Dastrup
I. Barnes
W. Washington
K. Blaser
E. Glenzel
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Vernon 7 1 2 1/1 0/0 5/5 3 19 1 0 3 0 1
G. Rakocevic 5 3 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 13 0 0 0 1 2
A. Hollins 1 3 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 1 25 1 2 0 0 3
P. Dastrup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Blaser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Glenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 31 10 25/51 5/16 26/32 21 200 8 10 13 10 21
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
S. Barefield
J. Johnson
P. Van Dyke
R. Battin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 24 6 0 10/15 0/0 4/5 4 38 2 0 0 2 4
S. Barefield 19 3 4 6/13 3/7 4/7 4 35 0 0 3 2 1
J. Johnson 9 10 0 3/8 0/0 3/5 2 20 2 0 2 4 6
P. Van Dyke 5 2 1 2/8 1/6 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 1 1
R. Battin 4 2 2 1/5 1/4 1/3 3 26 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Tillman
C. Jones Jr.
N. Topalovic
B. Gach
M. Reininger
B. Rydalch
B. King
N. Gaskin
L. Thioune
K. Kremer
B. Morley
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Tillman 6 7 1 1/5 0/2 4/5 3 28 0 0 4 4 3
C. Jones Jr. 5 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 0
N. Topalovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 1 0 0 0
B. Gach 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rydalch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thioune - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kremer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Morley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 30 10 25/58 6/22 16/25 23 200 6 1 11 13 17
NCAA BB Scores