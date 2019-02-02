TCU
Mason 40 points as Baylor beats TCU 90-64 for 6th win in row

  Feb 02, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Makai Mason got the ball right back from a teammate after passing it away, and hit a 3-pointer. There was a blocked shot that led to another 3, and then Baylor's guard drew a charge that he immediately followed by making yet another long-range shot.

Mason made nine 3-pointers, the most by a Big 12 player this season, and scored a career-high 40 points as the Bears stretched their winning streak to six games with a 90-64 victory over rival TCU on Saturday night.

''It was pretty fun. I was just kind of locked in and my teammates did a great job of finding me,'' said Mason, who finished 14-of-20 shooting, including 9-of-12 on 3-pointers. ''I got some pretty easy looks just by some penetrations and kicks.''

Baylor's first 16 points after halftime were scored by Mason, part of a longer incredible 7 1/2-minute stretch when he made his first eight shots after the break - six of them from beyond the arc.

''I wasn't even looking at the 3-point line, I was just looking at the basket,'' he said. ''It was just kind of one of those nights.''

The Bears (15-6, 6-2 Big 12) won their fifth consecutive Big 12 game. They remained in a tie for the conference lead with Kansas State after the Wildcats won at Oklahoma State earlier in the day.

JD Miller had 17 points for TCU (15-6, 3-5). Alex Robinson had 16 and Kouat Noi 15.

''Get Mason up here and talk to him,'' TCU coach Jamie Dixon said when he took the podium after the game. ''We tried different defenses that we're not very good at, and I think he got some more on that. ... We're not good at certain things, and we tried them tonight in desperation down 20, and he just kept going.''

Mason's nine made 3s were one short of the Baylor overall single-game school record set by LaceDarius Dunn eight years ago, and matched Dunn's record for a Big 12 game. His 40 points were the most by a Baylor player ever in a Big 12 game.

The first graduate transfer ever at Baylor, his previous career high had been 31 points - when playing for Yale in a win over Baylor in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

''It was definitely similar in being in the zone,'' Mason said. ''I got a couple easy looks early and then went from there.''

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs, who beat Baylor 85-81 at home in the Big 12 opener for both teams Jan. 5 and won in Waco last season, are 0-5 in Big 12 road games this year.

''We're concerned about everything. You can go down the list. We got hammered,'' Dixon said.

Baylor: This is the fourth time Baylor has won five consecutive Big 12 games in the same season, and the third time in four years. The school record is six in a row, the final four conference games in 2010 and the first two in 2011.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor went into this season as one of nine teams to be ranked in each of the previous 11 seasons (back to 2007-08). The Bears didn't get any votes in this week's Top 25, but should start making a move to their first ranking this season with a long winning streak that includes three Big 12 road wins.

UP NEXT

TCU plays three of its next four games at home, starting Wednesday night against Oklahoma State.

Baylor goes to Texas on Wednesday night before playing consecutive home games.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Robinson
M. Mason
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
46.3 Field Goal % 46.9
35.6 Three Point % 39.3
65.2 Free Throw % 80.0
  Defensive rebound by Flo Thamba 27.0
  RJ Nembhard missed layup 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Lat Mayen 33.0
  Darius Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
+ 3 RJ Nembhard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kouat Noi 55.0
+ 2 Obim Okeke made jump shot 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Obim Okeke 1:15
  Matthew Mayer missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel 1:17
+ 2 RJ Nembhard made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 1:33
  Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis 1:41
  Darius Allen missed layup, blocked by Kevin Samuel 1:43
Team Stats
Points 64 90
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 35-63 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 4-14 (28.6%) 15-28 (53.6%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 26 40
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 14 25
Team 2 0
Assists 9 21
Steals 2 1
Blocks 6 10
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
15
J. Miller F
17 PTS, 5 REB
10
M. Mason G
40 PTS, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 15-6 76.4 PPG 39.5 RPG 17.6 APG
home team logo Baylor 15-6 72.5 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
15
J. Miller F 10.4 PPG 6.5 RPG 2.0 APG 47.9 FG%
10
M. Mason G 15.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 3.0 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Miller F 17 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
10
M. Mason G 40 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
42.1 FG% 55.6
28.6 3PT FG% 53.6
70.6 FT% 62.5
TCU
Starters
J. Miller
A. Robinson
K. Noi
D. Bane
K. Samuel
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Miller 17 5 0 5/11 1/3 6/7 1 32 0 0 1 3 2
A. Robinson 16 3 6 6/8 1/2 3/5 4 32 0 1 1 0 3
K. Noi 15 4 1 7/13 1/6 0/0 0 38 0 0 3 1 3
D. Bane 5 2 1 2/7 0/0 1/1 2 30 1 1 2 1 1
K. Samuel 2 6 0 1/6 0/0 0/1 3 26 0 3 1 5 1
Bench
R. Nembhard
K. Davis
L. Mayen
R. Barlow
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Nembhard 5 0 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
K. Davis 4 2 1 1/6 0/1 2/3 1 19 1 0 0 0 2
L. Mayen 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 0 0 1
R. Barlow 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 24 9 24/57 4/14 12/17 14 200 2 6 9 10 14
Baylor
Starters
M. Mason
M. Kegler
K. McClure
M. Vital
J. Butler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mason 40 0 4 14/20 9/12 3/4 4 33 0 0 3 0 0
M. Kegler 6 6 2 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 23 0 0 1 0 6
K. McClure 5 5 3 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 22 0 2 1 1 4
M. Vital 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 23 0 3 0 3 1
J. Butler 5 5 2 2/6 1/2 0/0 3 24 0 0 3 2 3
Bench
F. Gillespie
D. Bandoo
M. Mayer
O. Okeke
F. Thamba
D. Allen
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Gillespie 11 7 1 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 17 0 3 1 3 4
D. Bandoo 9 1 3 3/6 3/5 0/0 0 21 1 0 1 0 1
M. Mayer 5 5 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 2 3
O. Okeke 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
F. Thamba 2 6 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 2 0 3 3
D. Allen 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 90 40 21 35/63 15/28 5/8 15 200 1 10 10 15 25
