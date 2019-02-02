TEMPLE
Alston nets 29, Temple hands Tulane 11th straight loss 76-67

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Shizz Alston Jr. scored 29 points, Nate Pierre-Louis had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Temple handled Tulane its 11th straight loss 75-67 on Saturday night.

Quinton Rose added 10 points for the Owls (16-6, 6-3 American Athletic Conference), who scored the first nine points of the game and never let the Green Wave (4-17, 0-9) closer than six the rest of the way.

Caleb Daniels had 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Tulane. Samir Sehic added 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Green Wave had a 43-37 rebounding advantage but Temple turned 15 turnovers into 21 points. Tulane shot just 37 percent and was 8 of 11 at the foul line, where the Owls were 21 of 26.

Tulane was within six with a minute left but Alston made four free throws. The Owls went 8 of 10 from the line in the final 58 seconds to offset two Tulane 3s.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Alston Jr.
C. Daniels
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
38.1 Field Goal % 43.9
36.1 Three Point % 32.1
91.1 Free Throw % 65.4
  Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 2.0
  Caleb Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Alani Moore II made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Alani Moore II missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Shakwon Barrett 8.0
+ 3 Caleb Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Moses Wood 10.0
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Cornish 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis 12.0
  Jordan Cornish missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
Team Stats
Points 75 67
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 25-67 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 21-26 (80.8%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 43
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 27 22
Team 3 10
Assists 15 17
Steals 7 4
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
S. Alston Jr. G
29 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
10
C. Daniels G
21 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 16-6 74.9 PPG 38.1 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo Tulane 4-17 67.0 PPG 40.9 RPG 13.9 APG
Key Players
10
S. Alston Jr. G 17.9 PPG 2.6 RPG 5.0 APG 37.5 FG%
10
C. Daniels G 15.3 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.9 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
S. Alston Jr. G 29 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
10
C. Daniels G 21 PTS 11 REB 6 AST
41.8 FG% 37.3
32.0 3PT FG% 29.0
80.8 FT% 72.7
Bench
J. Moorman II
D. Perry
A. Moore II
D. Moore
T. Lowe
Q. Jackson Jr.
M. Scott
A. Parks
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 3 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 15 0 0 0 1 0
D. Perry 3 3 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 1 2
A. Moore II 2 3 0 0/3 0/1 2/4 1 13 0 0 0 1 2
D. Moore 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 1 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Jackson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 34 15 23/55 8/25 21/26 15 200 7 3 9 7 27
Bench
B. Paul
M. Wood
S. Barrett
G. Quinn
R. Ona Embo
J. Walker
B. Ajang
B. Koka
C. Galic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Paul 6 6 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 3 3
M. Wood 6 2 3 2/6 2/3 0/0 1 24 2 0 1 0 2
S. Barrett 2 1 2 1/3 0/1 0/0 3 19 0 0 2 0 1
G. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ona Embo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ajang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Koka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Galic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 33 17 25/67 9/31 8/11 17 200 4 0 14 11 22
