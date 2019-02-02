USC
WASHST

No Text

USC cruises to victory over Washington State, 93-84

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 02, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Nick Rakocevic scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and USC never trailed en route to a 93-84 win over Washington State on Saturday night.

Jonah Mathews scored 20 points on 6-7 shooting from 3-point range for USC (13-9, 6-3). Bennie Boatwright added 18 points and five rebounds.

Robert Franks scored 25 points for Washington State (8-14, 1-8). Ahmed Ali added 18 points and seven assists.

USC exploded to start the game with a 16-4 run in the first seven minutes of the game. Shaqquan Aaron knocked down a 3-pointer, followed by a jumper from Derryck Thornton and a big dunk underneath the basket by Victor Uyaelunmo.

WSU fought back with an 8-0 run of their own to make it a seven-point game after 3's from Aljaz Kunc and Viont'e Daniels, followed by a layup from Franks.

USC answered with a 17-2 run over 3:30 to retain a 19-point lead. Rakocevic scored the first six points of the run after a layup and four-point play. Rakocevic was fouled on a layup, missed his free throw and recovered his own rebound for an easy bucket under the rim completing the four-point play.

The run was capped by a jumper from Thornton and a 3-pointer from Boatwright. USC lead at halftime 47-33.

WSU cut the lead to eight points at one point in the second half but USC went on an 11-2 run over 3:30 with a jumper and 3-pointer from Kevin Porter Jr. during the run. The Trojan run gave them a 16-point lead with 10 left in the game.

The Cougars within single digits after a 3-pointer from Franks cut the lead to eight with 22 seconds remaining but USC would make their free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Big Picture:

USC: The Trojans wrapped up their two-game road trip with a much-needed win against a bad Cougar team. The race is heating up in the Pac-12 Conference where the first four seeds get a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a five-game losing streak after beating California on Jan. 17. With blowout losses in the last four games, WSU is desperate to get back in the win column. WSU looks to finish the season at the bottom of the conference standings.

UP NEXT:

USC: The Trojans will host Utah on Wednesday.

Washington State: The Cougars will travel to play Arizona State on Thursday.

Key Players
B. Boatwright
R. Franks
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
47.5 Field Goal % 51.2
38.3 Three Point % 34.9
73.4 Free Throw % 78.5
  Defensive rebound by Shaqquan Aaron 9.0
  Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot 11.0
+ 1 Shaqquan Aaron made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
  Shaqquan Aaron missed 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Carter Skaggs 20.0
+ 3 Robert Franks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carter Skaggs 22.0
+ 1 Shaqquan Aaron made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Shaqquan Aaron made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wade 34.0
+ 3 Carter Skaggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robert Franks 41.0
+ 1 Nick Rakocevic made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 93 84
Field Goals 33-56 (58.9%) 29-69 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 10-18 (55.6%) 14-41 (34.1%)
Free Throws 17-25 (68.0%) 12-12 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 37 32
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 26 19
Team 2 4
Assists 19 17
Steals 3 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 15 23
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
31
N. Rakocevic F
25 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
R. Franks F
25 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo USC 13-9 474693
home team logo Washington St. 8-14 335184
WASHST +5.5, O/U 156
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
WASHST +5.5, O/U 156
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo USC 13-9 76.9 PPG 39.5 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo Washington St. 8-14 77.0 PPG 35.1 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
31
N. Rakocevic F 15.8 PPG 9.8 RPG 1.3 APG 55.4 FG%
3
R. Franks F 21.2 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.7 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
31
N. Rakocevic F 25 PTS 13 REB 3 AST
3
R. Franks F 25 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
58.9 FG% 42.0
55.6 3PT FG% 34.1
68.0 FT% 100.0
USC
Starters
N. Rakocevic
J. Mathews
B. Boatwright
D. Thornton
S. Aaron
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Rakocevic 25 13 3 9/16 0/0 7/9 2 37 1 0 2 4 9
J. Mathews 20 2 2 7/9 6/7 0/0 3 37 0 0 3 1 1
B. Boatwright 18 5 4 6/12 1/5 5/7 2 35 0 0 2 3 2
D. Thornton 12 3 6 6/10 0/1 0/1 2 30 1 1 2 0 3
S. Aaron 8 4 2 1/2 1/2 5/6 4 25 0 0 0 0 4
Washington St.
Starters
R. Franks
C. Elleby
M. Cannon
J. Pollard
J. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Franks 25 6 4 8/17 3/9 6/6 1 37 0 0 3 3 3
C. Elleby 7 4 1 3/10 1/3 0/0 3 24 3 0 1 2 2
M. Cannon 3 2 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 2
J. Pollard 2 2 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 22 2 0 0 1 1
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
NCAA BB Scores