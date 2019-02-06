FLA
Florida
Gators
12-10
62
TF 16
FINAL
End
2nd
ESPU
Tue Feb. 5
9:00pm
BONUS
76
TF 11
AUBURN
Auburn
Tigers
16-6
FLA
Auburn beats Florida at home for 1st time in 20 years

  • Feb 06, 2019

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bryce Brown scored 14 points and Auburn beat Florida 76-62 on Tuesday night for its first win at home in the series since 1999, snapping an 11-game overall losing streak against the Gators.

Florida had won 21 of the last 22 matchups in the series.

Samir Doughty scored 10 of his 12 points in the opening 20 minutes for the Tigers (16-6, 5-4 Southeastern Conference), who led 36-30 at the break. Chuma Okeke had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block. Center Austin Wiley returned after missing five games with a lower right leg injury.

Auburn began the second half on a 13-4 run and continued to pull away, building an 18-point lead with 8:28 to play. The Tigers led by double digits for the final 11:29 of the game.

Florida was within 68-56 with 5:26 to go but didn't make another field goal until the 20-second mark.

Kevarrius Hayes, who did not start the game due to being late for a team meeting, scored 11 points for Florida (12-10, 4-5). Freshman guard Noah Locke scored all 10 of his points in the first half and KeVaughn Allen also had 10.

''Good teams execute the important things,'' said Florida coach Mike White. ''This current Gator team doesn't do that very well.''

Florida, which entered second in the SEC in turnover margin, had 17 giveaways, including Allen's six, leading to 19 Auburn points.

''That's really our main focus: force turnovers, run on the break and look pretty while we're doing it,'' Auburn forward Horace Spencer said.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: The loss is the Gators' second straight in SEC play after a three-game win streak. With 10 points, Allen extends his double-digit scoring streak to 11 straight and 15 of the last 16.

Auburn: After losing three straight games by a combined 13 points to Kentucky, Mississippi State and South Carolina, the Tigers have won their last three by 69 combined points.

UP NEXT

Florida: Travels to No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday.

Auburn: Faces No. 21 LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Key Players
A. Nembhard
2 G
J. Harper
1 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
15.5 Pts. Per Game 15.5
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
37.5 Field Goal % 40.3
33.3 Three Point % 38.6
73.3 Free Throw % 81.4
+ 2 KeVaughn Allen made jump shot 20.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Samir Doughty 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Horace Spencer 57.0
  Jalen Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Hudson 1:06
  Horace Spencer missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:06
+ 1 Horace Spencer made 1st of 2 free throws 1:06
  Personal foul on Kevarrius Hayes 1:06
  Out of bounds turnover on Keyontae Johnson 1:08
  Offensive rebound by Keyontae Johnson 1:08
  Jalen Hudson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 62 76
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 25-52 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 29
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 20 18
Team 3 1
Assists 9 14
Steals 3 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 10
Fouls 22 16
Technicals 0 0
13
K. Hayes C
11 PTS, 4 REB
2
B. Brown G
14 PTS, 1 AST
12T
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
N. Locke
A. Nembhard
K. Johnson
D. Bassett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Allen 10 0 3 4/11 0/3 2/2 2 36 1 0 6 0 0
N. Locke 10 2 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 4 33 0 0 1 0 2
A. Nembhard 8 3 2 3/5 0/2 2/2 1 25 0 0 3 0 3
K. Johnson 7 10 1 2/6 0/1 3/3 3 24 1 0 5 3 7
D. Bassett 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
K. Hayes
D. Ballard
J. Hudson
M. Okauru
I. Stokes
K. Stone
G. Gak
A. Fava
M. Krause
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hayes 11 4 0 3/4 0/0 5/5 5 29 0 1 0 1 3
D. Ballard 8 3 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 0 13 1 1 0 1 2
J. Hudson 4 3 2 2/6 0/4 0/0 3 28 0 0 1 0 3
M. Okauru 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Stokes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fava - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Krause - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 25 9 23/50 4/20 12/12 22 200 3 2 17 5 20
Auburn
Starters
B. Brown
S. Doughty
C. Okeke
J. Harper
A. McLemore
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brown 14 0 1 6/12 2/6 0/0 2 32 0 0 1 0 0
S. Doughty 12 5 2 4/8 2/4 2/2 2 32 3 0 1 3 2
C. Okeke 11 8 2 3/9 1/4 4/7 0 27 3 1 0 3 5
J. Harper 8 0 3 2/5 1/4 3/4 2 27 0 0 1 0 0
A. McLemore 5 3 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 4 14 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
D. Purifoy
J. McCormick
A. Wiley
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
D. Williams
J. Johnson
P. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Dunbar 9 1 1 3/5 1/3 2/3 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
H. Spencer 6 7 1 2/5 0/1 2/4 4 21 1 1 3 2 5
D. Purifoy 5 2 2 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
J. McCormick 4 0 2 1/1 0/0 2/3 0 13 1 0 1 0 0
A. Wiley 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 2
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 28 14 25/52 9/25 17/27 16 200 8 2 10 10 18
