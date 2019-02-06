SDGST
McGee scores 19, New Mexico beats San Diego State 83-70

  • Feb 06, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Anthony Mathis scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers in a 22-6 run to start the second half, as New Mexico overcame an early-double deficit Tuesday night to beat San Diego State 83-70.

Keith McGee scored a career-high 19 points for the Lobos (10-12, 4-6 Mountain West) and Mathis scored all of his points in the second half as New Mexico won just its third conference home game.

Jalen McDaniels had 25 points for the Aztecs (13-9, 5-4) and Devin Watson added 13.

The Lobos trailed 33-22 late in the first half before closing with a 14-3 surge to cut it to 37-36. Then Mathis got hot, not only hitting all three of his 3-pointers, but also making three foul shots after being fouled behind the arc.

San Diego State never got within single digits thereafter.

New Mexico got a late lift from Drue Drinnon, who scored six points in the final five minutes after missing four games because of a concussion.

UP NEXT

San Diego State dropped into a fourth-place tie with UNLV and Boise State, and will host second-place Utah State on Saturday.

New Mexico is tied for eighth with Air Force and faces No. 6 Nevada Saturday. The Lobos are the only team to beat Nevada this season, winning 85-58 in early January.

Key Players
D. Watson
V. Jackson
2 G
27.1 Min. Per Game 27.1
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
42.4 Field Goal % 41.2
38.4 Three Point % 32.5
75.3 Free Throw % 63.3
  Bad pass turnover on Devin Watson, stolen by Makuach Maluach 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 24.0
  Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Ed Chang made 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Ed Chang made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Personal foul on Drue Drinnon 52.0
  Defensive rebound by San Diego State 52.0
  Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 1 Devin Watson made free throw 1:25
  Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis 1:25
+ 2 Devin Watson made jump shot 1:25
Team Stats
Points 70 83
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 2-10 (20.0%) 7-20 (35.0%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 18 21
Team 5 4
Assists 9 13
Steals 6 9
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
5
J. McDaniels F
25 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
K. McGee G
19 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 13-9 373370
home team logo New Mexico 10-12 364783
NMEX +2.5, O/U 150.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
NMEX +2.5, O/U 150.5
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 13-9 75.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo New Mexico 10-12 76.7 PPG 38.8 RPG 13.7 APG
Key Players
5
J. McDaniels F 17.1 PPG 8.5 RPG 2.4 APG 49.8 FG%
3
K. McGee G 8.2 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.8 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. McDaniels F 25 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
3
K. McGee G 19 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 53.8
20.0 3PT FG% 35.0
87.5 FT% 80.0
San Diego State
Starters
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
J. Hemsley
N. Mensah
M. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McDaniels 25 9 1 11/19 1/1 2/2 3 34 0 1 3 5 4
D. Watson 13 2 3 5/17 0/4 3/4 2 34 2 0 4 0 2
J. Hemsley 6 4 3 2/7 0/1 2/2 3 33 0 2 5 1 3
N. Mensah 6 6 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 4 23 0 1 1 2 4
M. Mitchell 5 2 1 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 17 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
N. Narain
A. Arop
J. Schakel
E. Chang
A. Seiko
J. Mensah
M. Flynn
M. Sohikish
C. Giordano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Narain 6 3 0 3/6 0/1 0/1 4 15 0 0 1 3 0
A. Arop 5 1 0 1/3 0/1 3/3 2 9 1 0 0 0 1
J. Schakel 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 18 1 1 0 0 0
E. Chang 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Seiko 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 1 0 0 1
J. Mensah 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 9 27/65 2/10 14/16 24 200 6 6 16 11 18
New Mexico
Starters
K. McGee
M. Maluach
C. Bragg
D. Kuiper
T. Percy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGee 19 0 2 8/10 2/4 1/1 1 24 2 0 5 0 0
M. Maluach 11 3 3 3/9 2/5 3/4 1 31 1 3 1 1 2
C. Bragg 8 11 1 2/4 0/0 4/5 3 26 2 1 2 2 9
D. Kuiper 7 0 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 1 25 1 1 1 0 0
T. Percy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Mathis
D. Drinnon
C. Manigault
V. Jackson
V. Pinchuk
J. Lyle
Z. Martin
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mathis 17 3 4 4/9 3/8 6/6 3 31 1 0 0 1 2
D. Drinnon 8 1 1 3/3 0/0 2/2 3 17 0 0 0 1 0
C. Manigault 7 2 0 3/5 0/1 1/2 2 15 1 0 1 0 2
V. Jackson 4 7 2 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 20 0 0 3 1 6
V. Pinchuk 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 1 0 0 1 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 28 13 28/52 7/20 20/25 18 200 9 5 14 7 21
NCAA BB Scores