McGee scores 19, New Mexico beats San Diego State 83-70
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Anthony Mathis scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers in a 22-6 run to start the second half, as New Mexico overcame an early-double deficit Tuesday night to beat San Diego State 83-70.
Keith McGee scored a career-high 19 points for the Lobos (10-12, 4-6 Mountain West) and Mathis scored all of his points in the second half as New Mexico won just its third conference home game.
Jalen McDaniels had 25 points for the Aztecs (13-9, 5-4) and Devin Watson added 13.
The Lobos trailed 33-22 late in the first half before closing with a 14-3 surge to cut it to 37-36. Then Mathis got hot, not only hitting all three of his 3-pointers, but also making three foul shots after being fouled behind the arc.
San Diego State never got within single digits thereafter.
New Mexico got a late lift from Drue Drinnon, who scored six points in the final five minutes after missing four games because of a concussion.
UP NEXT
San Diego State dropped into a fourth-place tie with UNLV and Boise State, and will host second-place Utah State on Saturday.
New Mexico is tied for eighth with Air Force and faces No. 6 Nevada Saturday. The Lobos are the only team to beat Nevada this season, winning 85-58 in early January.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|27.1
|Min. Per Game
|27.1
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|42.4
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|38.4
|Three Point %
|32.5
|75.3
|Free Throw %
|63.3
|Bad pass turnover on Devin Watson, stolen by Makuach Maluach
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|24.0
|Anthony Mathis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Ed Chang made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Ed Chang made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Personal foul on Drue Drinnon
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by San Diego State
|52.0
|Makuach Maluach missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Devin Watson made free throw
|1:25
|Shooting foul on Anthony Mathis
|1:25
|+ 2
|Devin Watson made jump shot
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|83
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-10 (20.0%)
|7-20 (35.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|6
|9
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 13-9
|75.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|New Mexico 10-12
|76.7 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. McDaniels F
|17.1 PPG
|8.5 RPG
|2.4 APG
|49.8 FG%
|
3
|K. McGee G
|8.2 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. McDaniels F
|25 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|K. McGee G
|19 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|35.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|25
|9
|1
|11/19
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|D. Watson
|13
|2
|3
|5/17
|0/4
|3/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|6
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|N. Mensah
|6
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|M. Mitchell
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McDaniels
|25
|9
|1
|11/19
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|3
|5
|4
|D. Watson
|13
|2
|3
|5/17
|0/4
|3/4
|2
|34
|2
|0
|4
|0
|2
|J. Hemsley
|6
|4
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|2
|5
|1
|3
|N. Mensah
|6
|6
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|M. Mitchell
|5
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Narain
|6
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|A. Arop
|5
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Schakel
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Chang
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Seiko
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mensah
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|29
|9
|27/65
|2/10
|14/16
|24
|200
|6
|6
|16
|11
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|19
|0
|2
|8/10
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|24
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|M. Maluach
|11
|3
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bragg
|8
|11
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|2
|1
|2
|2
|9
|D. Kuiper
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Percy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGee
|19
|0
|2
|8/10
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|24
|2
|0
|5
|0
|0
|M. Maluach
|11
|3
|3
|3/9
|2/5
|3/4
|1
|31
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|C. Bragg
|8
|11
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/5
|3
|26
|2
|1
|2
|2
|9
|D. Kuiper
|7
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Percy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|17
|3
|4
|4/9
|3/8
|6/6
|3
|31
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Drinnon
|8
|1
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Manigault
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|V. Jackson
|4
|7
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|V. Pinchuk
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|28
|13
|28/52
|7/20
|20/25
|18
|200
|9
|5
|14
|7
|21
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU60
73
Final
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE67
74
Final
-
FLA
AUBURN62
76
Final
-
VANDY
ARK66
69
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO82
81
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX70
83
Final