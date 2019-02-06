Utah State edges Fresno State in battle for 2nd in MWC
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Sam Merrill scored 20 points and freshman Neemias Queta had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help Utah State hold off Fresno State 82-81 on Tuesday night in a battle for second place in the Mountain West Conference.
Sam Bittner nailed a 3-pointer to give Fresno State a 67-64 lead with 8:22 left to play. Abel Porter pulled the Aggies (18-5, 8-2 MWC) even with a 3-pointer, added 1 of 2 free throws, Queta followed with a dunk and Brock Miller hit from deep 3 to cap a 9-0 run that gave Utah State the lead for good. Noah Blackwell's 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 80-78 with three seconds left, but Merrill sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game before Deshon Taylor hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Miller, a freshman, hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 for Utah State.
Braxton Huggins topped Fresno State (16-6, 7-3) with 26 points and six rebounds.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|16.2
|Pts. Per Game
|16.2
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.4
|Reb. Per Game
|3.4
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|43.1
|38.2
|Three Point %
|36.2
|89.2
|Free Throw %
|78.1
|+ 3
|Deshon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Braxton Huggins
|3.0
|+ 3
|Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deshon Taylor
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Deshon Taylor
|3.0
|Deshon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Personal foul on Abel Porter
|9.0
|Personal foul on Sam Merrill
|10.0
|+ 3
|Quinn Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
|14.0
|+ 2
|Braxton Huggins made jump shot
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|81
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|12-26 (46.2%)
|12-27 (44.4%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|28
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|18
|11
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Utah State 18-5
|79.8 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|17.5 APG
|Fresno State 16-6
|76.4 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|S. Merrill G
|19.4 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.4 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
4
|B. Huggins G
|17.8 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.7 APG
|42.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Merrill G
|20 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|B. Huggins G
|26 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|46.2
|3PT FG%
|44.4
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Merrill
|20
|5
|5
|6/15
|2/5
|6/6
|4
|38
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|N. Queta
|18
|15
|6
|8/9
|1/1
|1/3
|3
|32
|0
|4
|0
|5
|10
|B. Miller
|17
|0
|2
|6/9
|5/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Taylor
|9
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|36
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|A. Porter
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brito
|7
|1
|2
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Brown Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bean
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Knight
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ainge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Knight III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fakira
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|30
|18
|30/55
|12/26
|10/13
|12
|200
|4
|5
|10
|9
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Huggins
|26
|6
|1
|8/16
|3/8
|7/7
|4
|28
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|D. Taylor
|17
|4
|2
|6/13
|3/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|S. Bittner
|13
|3
|2
|5/9
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|N. Williams
|7
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/1
|3
|27
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Grimes
|6
|5
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Blackwell
|9
|2
|4
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Agau
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|L. Rojas
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Gray
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. McWilliams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Dhaliwal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Diouf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|26
|11
|29/59
|12/27
|11/14
|15
|200
|8
|2
|10
|9
|17
-
AKRON
TOLEDO52
63
Final
-
PITT
WAKE76
78
Final/OT
-
BGREEN
WMICH85
72
Final
-
MIAOH
KENTST67
70
Final
-
RIDER
MANH66
73
Final
-
9MICHST
ILL74
79
Final
-
SC
5UK48
76
Final
-
STJOES
LSALLE69
83
Final
-
STETSON
LIB54
57
Final
-
DRAKE
LOYCHI64
86
Final
-
BC
2DUKE55
80
Final
-
7MICH
RUT77
65
Final
-
22FSU
CUSE80
62
Final
-
NCST
8UNC96
113
Final
-
VALPO
ILLST69
53
Final
-
STJOHN
10MARQET70
69
Final
-
BALLST
NILL72
71
Final
-
DAYTON
STLOU60
73
Final
-
13KANSAS
KSTATE67
74
Final
-
FLA
AUBURN62
76
Final
-
VANDY
ARK66
69
Final
-
MIZZOU
1TENN60
72
Final
-
UTAHST
FRESNO82
81
Final
-
SDGST
NMEX70
83
Final