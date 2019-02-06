UTAHST
Utah State edges Fresno State in battle for 2nd in MWC

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Sam Merrill scored 20 points and freshman Neemias Queta had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help Utah State hold off Fresno State 82-81 on Tuesday night in a battle for second place in the Mountain West Conference.

Sam Bittner nailed a 3-pointer to give Fresno State a 67-64 lead with 8:22 left to play. Abel Porter pulled the Aggies (18-5, 8-2 MWC) even with a 3-pointer, added 1 of 2 free throws, Queta followed with a dunk and Brock Miller hit from deep 3 to cap a 9-0 run that gave Utah State the lead for good. Noah Blackwell's 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 80-78 with three seconds left, but Merrill sank two free throws to make it a two-possession game before Deshon Taylor hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Miller, a freshman, hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 for Utah State.

Braxton Huggins topped Fresno State (16-6, 7-3) with 26 points and six rebounds.

Key Players
S. Merrill
D. Taylor
35.6 Min. Per Game 35.6
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
48.2 Field Goal % 43.1
38.2 Three Point % 36.2
89.2 Free Throw % 78.1
+ 3 Deshon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Braxton Huggins 3.0
+ 3 Noah Blackwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deshon Taylor 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Deshon Taylor 3.0
  Deshon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Personal foul on Abel Porter 9.0
  Personal foul on Sam Merrill 10.0
+ 3 Quinn Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 14.0
+ 2 Braxton Huggins made jump shot 41.0
Team Stats
Points 82 81
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 12-26 (46.2%) 12-27 (44.4%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 28
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 21 17
Team 0 2
Assists 18 11
Steals 4 8
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 12 15
Technicals 0 0
5
S. Merrill G
20 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
4
B. Huggins G
26 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Utah State 18-5 433982
home team logo Fresno State 16-6 374481
FRESNO +2, O/U 142
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 18-5 79.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 17.5 APG
home team logo Fresno State 16-6 76.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
5
S. Merrill G 19.4 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.4 APG 48.6 FG%
4
B. Huggins G 17.8 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.7 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
S. Merrill G 20 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
4
B. Huggins G 26 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
54.5 FG% 49.2
46.2 3PT FG% 44.4
76.9 FT% 78.6
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
N. Queta
B. Miller
Q. Taylor
A. Porter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Merrill 20 5 5 6/15 2/5 6/6 4 38 2 0 3 1 4
N. Queta 18 15 6 8/9 1/1 1/3 3 32 0 4 0 5 10
B. Miller 17 0 2 6/9 5/7 0/0 1 34 1 0 0 0 0
Q. Taylor 9 5 1 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 36 1 1 3 3 2
A. Porter 6 2 2 2/4 1/2 1/2 3 22 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
D. Brito
D. Brown Jr.
J. Bean
T. Knight
K. Stall
C. Ainge
R. Grootfaam
J. Knight III
B. Fakira
A. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brito 7 1 2 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 1
D. Brown Jr. 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bean 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
T. Knight 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Knight III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fakira - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 30 18 30/55 12/26 10/13 12 200 4 5 10 9 21
Fresno State
Starters
B. Huggins
D. Taylor
S. Bittner
N. Williams
N. Grimes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Huggins 26 6 1 8/16 3/8 7/7 4 28 0 0 2 1 5
D. Taylor 17 4 2 6/13 3/6 2/2 3 34 1 0 3 4 0
S. Bittner 13 3 2 5/9 3/5 0/0 1 36 2 1 1 1 2
N. Williams 7 3 0 3/7 1/3 0/1 3 27 3 0 0 1 2
N. Grimes 6 5 1 2/4 0/1 2/4 0 27 1 1 1 1 4
Bench
N. Blackwell
A. Agau
L. Rojas
C. Gray
J. McWilliams
C. Seeley
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
A. Dhaliwal
A. Diouf
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Blackwell 9 2 4 4/6 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 0 0 2
A. Agau 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
L. Rojas 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 1
C. Gray 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. McWilliams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dhaliwal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Diouf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 26 11 29/59 12/27 11/14 15 200 8 2 10 9 17
