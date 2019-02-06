VCU
GWASH

No Text

Jenkins scores 14, VCU holds off George Washington 60-50

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 06, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) De'Riante Jenkins scored 14 points, Marcus Evans and Vince Williams hit six straight free throws in the final minute and VCU held off George Washington 60-50 Wednesday night.

Evans and Marcus Silva-Santos scored 10 points each for VCU (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Williams scored four of his six points in the last 84 seconds to blunt a George Washington comeback. Santos-Silva had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.

The Rams led by as many as 12 in the second half, but DJ Williams drained a 3-pointer to pull the Colonials (7-15, 3-6) to within 52-48 with just under two minutes to play. Williams tipped in an Isaac Vann miss on the other end and then was fouled, making both free throws, the four quick points doubling the lead to eight.

Williams led George Washington with 16 points and three 3-pointers, Maceo Jack added 14.

VCU has held 10 opponents to 60 points or fewer this season.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
I. Vann
J. Mazzulla
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
10.3 Pts. Per Game 10.3
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
41.0 Field Goal % 43.0
29.0 Three Point % 32.0
81.3 Free Throw % 69.6
  Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas 12.0
  Armel Potter missed layup 14.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Armel Potter 20.0
+ 2 Armel Potter made layup 25.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Justin Williams 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Vince Williams 36.0
  Justin Williams missed jump shot 38.0
Team Stats
Points 60 50
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 15-44 (34.1%)
3-Pointers 3-20 (15.0%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 17-22 (77.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 29
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 25 22
Team 0 1
Assists 12 10
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Jenkins G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
D. Williams G
16 PTS, 5 REB
12T
away team logo VCU 16-6 342660
home team logo George Wash. 7-15 302050
GWASH +8, O/U 136.5
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
GWASH +8, O/U 136.5
Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 16-6 70.2 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo George Wash. 7-15 65.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
0
D. Jenkins G 11.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.9 APG 38.2 FG%
13
D. Williams G 14.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.3 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Jenkins G 14 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
13
D. Williams G 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
42.6 FG% 34.1
15.0 3PT FG% 21.4
61.1 FT% 77.3
VCU
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
S. Mobley
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 14 5 2 6/10 0/4 2/2 1 32 0 0 1 1 4
M. Evans 10 4 4 2/10 1/7 5/7 2 34 2 0 2 1 3
M. Santos-Silva 10 11 1 5/11 0/0 0/3 1 29 1 2 1 6 5
S. Mobley 5 1 2 2/4 0/1 1/2 3 21 1 0 3 0 1
I. Vann 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 0 3
Starters
D. Jenkins
M. Evans
M. Santos-Silva
S. Mobley
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jenkins 14 5 2 6/10 0/4 2/2 1 32 0 0 1 1 4
M. Evans 10 4 4 2/10 1/7 5/7 2 34 2 0 2 1 3
M. Santos-Silva 10 11 1 5/11 0/0 0/3 1 29 1 2 1 6 5
S. Mobley 5 1 2 2/4 0/1 1/2 3 21 1 0 3 0 1
I. Vann 2 3 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 0 3
Bench
V. Williams
C. Douglas
M. Simms
M. Gilmore
M. Crowfield
P. Byrd
K. Curry
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Williams 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 2 16 1 0 1 1 2
C. Douglas 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 4 7 0 0 2 1 2
M. Simms 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 1 1
M. Gilmore 3 4 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 3 4 0 0 0 2 2
M. Crowfield 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
P. Byrd 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
K. Curry 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 38 12 23/54 3/20 11/18 20 200 6 2 14 13 25
George Wash.
Starters
D. Williams
M. Jack
J. Mazzulla
J. Langarica
T. Nolan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 16 5 0 6/10 3/5 1/3 3 36 1 0 4 1 4
M. Jack 14 6 1 3/9 0/3 8/9 0 34 0 0 3 2 4
J. Mazzulla 4 5 4 1/7 0/1 2/2 3 38 1 0 4 1 4
J. Langarica 2 3 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 4 23 2 1 2 1 2
T. Nolan Jr. 0 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 18 0 0 2 0 3
Starters
D. Williams
M. Jack
J. Mazzulla
J. Langarica
T. Nolan Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Williams 16 5 0 6/10 3/5 1/3 3 36 1 0 4 1 4
M. Jack 14 6 1 3/9 0/3 8/9 0 34 0 0 3 2 4
J. Mazzulla 4 5 4 1/7 0/1 2/2 3 38 1 0 4 1 4
J. Langarica 2 3 0 1/7 0/2 0/0 4 23 2 1 2 1 2
T. Nolan Jr. 0 3 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 4 18 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
A. Potter
J. Williams
A. Mitola
L. Sasser
A. Toro
M. Littles
M. Offurum
S. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Potter 11 1 0 4/7 0/1 3/4 1 25 0 0 1 0 1
J. Williams 3 5 3 0/1 0/0 3/4 3 23 2 0 0 1 4
A. Mitola 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Sasser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Toro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Littles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Offurum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 28 10 15/44 3/14 17/22 18 200 6 1 16 6 22
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores