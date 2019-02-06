Jenkins scores 14, VCU holds off George Washington 60-50
WASHINGTON (AP) De'Riante Jenkins scored 14 points, Marcus Evans and Vince Williams hit six straight free throws in the final minute and VCU held off George Washington 60-50 Wednesday night.
Evans and Marcus Silva-Santos scored 10 points each for VCU (16-6, 7-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Williams scored four of his six points in the last 84 seconds to blunt a George Washington comeback. Santos-Silva had 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season.
The Rams led by as many as 12 in the second half, but DJ Williams drained a 3-pointer to pull the Colonials (7-15, 3-6) to within 52-48 with just under two minutes to play. Williams tipped in an Isaac Vann miss on the other end and then was fouled, making both free throws, the four quick points doubling the lead to eight.
Williams led George Washington with 16 points and three 3-pointers, Maceo Jack added 14.
VCU has held 10 opponents to 60 points or fewer this season.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|10.3
|Pts. Per Game
|10.3
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|41.0
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|29.0
|Three Point %
|32.0
|81.3
|Free Throw %
|69.6
|Defensive rebound by Corey Douglas
|12.0
|Armel Potter missed layup
|14.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Personal foul on Armel Potter
|20.0
|+ 2
|Armel Potter made layup
|25.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Justin Williams
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Vince Williams
|36.0
|Justin Williams missed jump shot
|38.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|60
|50
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|15-44 (34.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-20 (15.0%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|29
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|25
|22
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|12
|10
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 16-6
|70.2 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|13.1 APG
|George Wash. 7-15
|65.0 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Jenkins G
|11.7 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.9 APG
|38.2 FG%
|
13
|D. Williams G
|14.0 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.3 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Jenkins G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|D. Williams G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.6
|FG%
|34.1
|
|
|15.0
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jenkins
|14
|5
|2
|6/10
|0/4
|2/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Evans
|10
|4
|4
|2/10
|1/7
|5/7
|2
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|M. Santos-Silva
|10
|11
|1
|5/11
|0/0
|0/3
|1
|29
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|S. Mobley
|5
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|21
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Vann
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Williams
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Douglas
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|M. Simms
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Gilmore
|3
|4
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|M. Crowfield
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|P. Byrd
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Curry
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|X. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|38
|12
|23/54
|3/20
|11/18
|20
|200
|6
|2
|14
|13
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Williams
|16
|5
|0
|6/10
|3/5
|1/3
|3
|36
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|M. Jack
|14
|6
|1
|3/9
|0/3
|8/9
|0
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. Mazzulla
|4
|5
|4
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|38
|1
|0
|4
|1
|4
|J. Langarica
|2
|3
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|T. Nolan Jr.
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Potter
|11
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Williams
|3
|5
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|A. Mitola
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Sasser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Toro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Littles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Offurum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|28
|10
|15/44
|3/14
|17/22
|18
|200
|6
|1
|16
|6
|22
