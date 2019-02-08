Brown carries St. Joseph's past Saint Louis 91-61
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown had 28 points as Saint Joseph's rolled past Saint Louis 91-61 on Friday night. Jared Bynum added 20 points for the Hawks.
Brown shot 10 for 13 from the floor.
Chris Clover had 15 points for Saint Joseph's (11-13, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lorenzo Edwards added 11 points.
Saint Louis put up 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Tramaine Isabell had 17 points for the Billikens (15-9, 6-5). Javon Bess added 12 points.
The Hawks leveled the season series against the Billikens with the win. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph's 68-57 on Jan. 18. Saint Joseph's takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Tuesday. Saint Louis takes on George Washington on the road on Wednesday.
---
|36.5
|Min. Per Game
|36.5
|10.9
|Pts. Per Game
|10.9
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|38.6
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|24.2
|Three Point %
|30.3
|56.2
|Free Throw %
|67.8
|Defensive rebound by Troy Holston
|26.0
|Fred Thatch Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|+ 3
|Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Muggeo
|37.0
|Offensive rebound by Mike Muggeo
|43.0
|Toliver Freeman missed free throw
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Dion Wiley
|43.0
|+ 2
|Toliver Freeman made driving layup
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|1:03
|D.J. Foreman missed dunk
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by D.J. Foreman
|1:06
|Dion Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:08
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|91
|Field Goals
|22-59 (37.3%)
|33-59 (55.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|35
|Offensive
|11
|7
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|13
|16
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|5
|Fouls
|16
|13
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 15-9
|67.1 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Saint Joseph's 11-13
|69.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|T. Isabell G
|10.5 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|3.3 APG
|36.3 FG%
|
2
|C. Brown F
|19.9 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Isabell G
|17 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|C. Brown F
|28 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|55.9
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Isabell
|17
|6
|4
|6/13
|1/5
|4/4
|3
|34
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|J. Bess
|12
|5
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|J. Goodwin
|8
|8
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|0/3
|2
|33
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|H. French
|6
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|30
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|D. Foreman
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/3
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wiley
|9
|0
|3
|3/11
|3/10
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|F. Thatch Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/3
|0/2
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|E. Welmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|31
|13
|22/59
|6/26
|11/20
|16
|200
|4
|2
|10
|11
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|28
|9
|3
|10/13
|2/3
|6/7
|1
|39
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|J. Bynum
|20
|5
|6
|8/13
|3/6
|1/3
|2
|39
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|C. Clover
|15
|1
|2
|5/11
|1/4
|4/4
|3
|32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|L. Edwards
|11
|3
|4
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|M. Lodge
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Funk
|8
|7
|0
|2/7
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|30
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|T. Holston
|7
|4
|0
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|T. Freeman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Muggeo
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Longpre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|31
|16
|33/59
|12/28
|13/17
|13
|200
|6
|3
|5
|7
|24