Brown carries St. Joseph's past Saint Louis 91-61

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 08, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown had 28 points as Saint Joseph's rolled past Saint Louis 91-61 on Friday night. Jared Bynum added 20 points for the Hawks.

Brown shot 10 for 13 from the floor.

Chris Clover had 15 points for Saint Joseph's (11-13, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lorenzo Edwards added 11 points.

Saint Louis put up 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Tramaine Isabell had 17 points for the Billikens (15-9, 6-5). Javon Bess added 12 points.

The Hawks leveled the season series against the Billikens with the win. Saint Louis defeated Saint Joseph's 68-57 on Jan. 18. Saint Joseph's takes on Saint Bonaventure at home on Tuesday. Saint Louis takes on George Washington on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Goodwin
J. Bynum
36.5 Min. Per Game 36.5
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
38.6 Field Goal % 38.7
24.2 Three Point % 30.3
56.2 Free Throw % 67.8
  Defensive rebound by Troy Holston 26.0
  Fred Thatch Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
+ 3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Muggeo 37.0
  Offensive rebound by Mike Muggeo 43.0
  Toliver Freeman missed free throw 43.0
  Shooting foul on Dion Wiley 43.0
+ 2 Toliver Freeman made driving layup 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards 1:03
  D.J. Foreman missed dunk 1:05
  Offensive rebound by D.J. Foreman 1:06
  Dion Wiley missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:08
Team Stats
Points 61 91
Field Goals 22-59 (37.3%) 33-59 (55.9%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 37 35
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 20 24
Team 6 4
Assists 13 16
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 10 5
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
2
T. Isabell G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
C. Brown F
28 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 15-9 342761
home team logo Saint Joseph's 11-13 454691
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Louis 15-9 67.1 PPG 42.7 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 11-13 69.4 PPG 37.8 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
2
T. Isabell G 10.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.3 APG 36.3 FG%
2
C. Brown F 19.9 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.2 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
T. Isabell G 17 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
2
C. Brown F 28 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
37.3 FG% 55.9
23.1 3PT FG% 42.9
55.0 FT% 76.5
Saint Louis
Starters
T. Isabell
J. Bess
J. Goodwin
H. French
D. Foreman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Isabell 17 6 4 6/13 1/5 4/4 3 34 3 0 2 3 3
J. Bess 12 5 1 4/10 2/5 2/2 2 34 0 0 0 0 5
J. Goodwin 8 8 2 4/10 0/3 0/3 2 33 1 0 3 3 5
H. French 6 7 2 1/6 0/0 4/6 2 30 0 1 2 2 5
D. Foreman 5 4 0 2/4 0/0 1/3 2 23 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
D. Wiley
F. Thatch Jr.
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiley 9 0 3 3/11 3/10 0/0 1 25 0 1 1 0 0
F. Thatch Jr. 4 1 1 2/5 0/3 0/2 3 21 0 0 1 1 0
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 31 13 22/59 6/26 11/20 16 200 4 2 10 11 20
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
J. Bynum
C. Clover
L. Edwards
M. Lodge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 28 9 3 10/13 2/3 6/7 1 39 0 0 2 2 7
J. Bynum 20 5 6 8/13 3/6 1/3 2 39 1 0 1 0 5
C. Clover 15 1 2 5/11 1/4 4/4 3 32 0 0 0 0 1
L. Edwards 11 3 4 4/7 3/6 0/0 4 27 1 2 1 1 2
M. Lodge 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
T. Funk
T. Holston
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
A. Longpre
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Funk 8 7 0 2/7 2/6 2/2 1 30 2 0 0 2 5
T. Holston 7 4 0 3/7 1/3 0/0 2 16 2 0 1 1 3
T. Freeman 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Muggeo 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
G. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 31 16 33/59 12/28 13/17 13 200 6 3 5 7 24
