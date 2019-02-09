No. 23 Buffalo tops Central Mich. for 22nd straight home win
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) Battling through injuries and playing without one of its best players for a half, No. 23 Buffalo was resilient and rallied for its 22nd straight win at home.
Jeremy Harris had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Bulls overcame an 18-point first half deficit, their largest of the season, to beat Central Michigan 90-76 on Saturday.
''It speaks to our character,'' Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. ''What we were able to do when our backs are against the wall and we're not playing well.''
CJ Massinburg, who has an injured right shoulder, poured in 18 points after playing tentatively in a scoreless first half. Dontay Caruthers added 16 points after missing a week of practice with a foot injury that required him to use crutches just a few days earlier.
Buffalo (20-3, 8-2 Mid-American Conference) got 10 points and six rebounds in the second half from senior center Nick Perkins. The Bulls' leading rebounder and second-leading scorer was benched for first 20 minutes for violating team rules in the locker room following the team's last game, a 92-88 loss at Bowling Green on Feb. 9.
''He was great for us in the second half,'' Oats said. ''His attitude has been great all week. It was literally nothing big. Just wanted to help him grow up and be a man a little bit. And I thought he responded.''
Perkins' absence was notable early as the Bulls struggled to defend the basket and control the boards. Central Michigan used a 24-4 run to build an 18-point advantage in the first 12 minutes. Buffalo closed the gap before halftime and pulled away with a 16-0 run in the second half.
''Just an effort thing,'' Massinburg said. ''Once we were able to start playing hard and see the ball go through the net and get a steal, then we were able to get it rolling.''
Shawn Roundtree Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Chippewas (16-7, 5-5). He made 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
STREAK EXTENDED
Buffalo won its 22nd game in a row at Alumni Arena. The streak, which dates to a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017, is tied for the second-longest in the country with No. 1 Tennessee. No. 12 Houston has won 31 in a row at home.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Buffalo forced Central Michigan into a season-high 23 turnovers, five more than the Chippewas had totaled over their previous two games. The takeaways contributed to the Bulls scoring 30 points on fast breaks.
''It wasn't just the turnovers that we had, but it was the turnovers into buckets on the other end, dunks on the other end, that really got them going,'' Central Michigan coach Keno Davis said.
FOUL TROUBLE
Central Michigan's leading scorer, Larry Austin Jr., played 24 minutes and fouled out with 9:19 remaining. Three of Austin's fouls came on the offensive end, including the disqualifying one. He finished with eight points, less than half of his season average entering the game (17.6), and seven turnovers.
BIG PICTURE
Central Michigan: The Chippewas could not maintain their early hot shooting and fell to .500 in MAC play after winning two in a row. They have lost their last three on the road.
Buffalo: Having refocused during an eight-day break after dropping two of its past four conference games, the Bulls reached the 20-win milestone for fourth time in five years.
UP NEXT
Central Michigan: Visits MAC leader Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Buffalo: The Bulls start a two-game trip Tuesday at Akron.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|90
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|34-62 (54.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|8-24 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|14-22 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|23
|Steals
|10
|11
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|21
|15
|Fouls
|23
|17
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|C. Michigan 16-7
|84.7 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|23 Buffalo 20-3
|84.8 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|S. Roundtree G
|15.5 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|3.3 APG
|44.1 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|13.9 PPG
|6.4 RPG
|2.8 APG
|40.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Roundtree G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|J. Harris G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|43.3
|FG%
|54.8
|
|
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|19
|8
|6
|8/18
|2/9
|1/4
|4
|33
|1
|1
|5
|0
|8
|C. Massinburg
|18
|3
|3
|6/11
|4/7
|2/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|J. Graves
|9
|5
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|D. Jordan
|7
|2
|8
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|24
|3
|1
|3
|0
|2
|M. McRae
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
-
COPPST
SAV55
67
2nd 1:26
-
GRAM
STHRN55
40
2nd 50.0
-
TNST
EKY34
32
2nd 19:44
-
CLMB
DART30
53
2nd 13:17
-
CORN
HARV28
41
2nd 14:58 ESP+
-
MVSU
ALAM24
33
2nd 11:19
-
WCAR
WOFF33
58
2nd 15:24
-
NCWILM
DEL35
45
2nd 16:30
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT31
41
2nd 19:50
-
SAMHOU
ABIL39
31
2nd 16:34 ESP3
-
FGC
LIB39
47
2nd 15:20
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK40
41
2nd 16:24
-
PENN
YALE42
47
2nd 11:25 ESP+
-
OAK
NKY40
42
2nd 16:14
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA51
55
2nd 9:57
-
ODU
MTSU31
27
2nd 14:31
-
NCGRN
CHATT44
41
2nd 11:55
-
WASHST
ARIZ28
17
1st 2:25 PACN
-
MRSHL
RICE13
11
1st 13:27 ESP+
-
TEXAS
WVU4
2
1st 16:01 ESP2
-
CREIGH
SETON2
5
1st 17:38 CBSSN
-
EVAN
SILL6
5
1st 15:28
-
TULANE
WICHST7
9
1st 15:32 ESPU
-
CSFULL
UCRIV3
6
1st 17:25
-
SIUE
MURYST3
8
1st 17:43
-
INDST
BRAD5
13
1st 15:13 ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMCC3
8
1st 16:58
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0
1st 19:33
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER3
2
1st 13:31 FS1
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
ARK
SC65
77
Final
-
CMICH
23BUFF76
90
Final
-
WEBER
NAU86
71
Final
-
JMAD
TOWSON59
66
Final
-
CHARLS
DREXEL86
84
Final
-
16LVILLE
22FSU75
80
Final/OT
-
ETNST
FURMAN61
91
Final
-
USD
PEPPER67
70
Final
-
IDST
SUTAH72
78
Final
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD66
69
Final/OT
-
DAYTON
RI77
48
Final
-
FLA
1TENN61
73
Final
-
ARKLR
SALAB73
68
Final
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA87
93
Final
-
RUT
ILL94
99
Final/OT
-
FDU
STFRAN84
73
Final
-
FAU
TXSA74
86
Final
-
CCTST
ROBERT77
68
Final
-
18TXTECH
OKLA66
54
Final
-
ELON
NEAST60
72
Final/OT
-
CIT
MERCER67
61
Final
-
IDAHO
MONST72
86
Final
-
UNF
NALAB82
73
Final
-
DELST
NCAT52
82
Final
-
HOW
FAMU70
66
Final
-
NJTECH
KENSAW62
63
Final
-
USCUP
CAMP66
82
Final
-
TNTECH
TNMART58
77
Final
-
GWEBB
PRESBY101
103
Final/OT
-
WAGNER
LIU68
65
Final
-
SACST
NCOLO59
65
Final
-
NAVY
LEHIGH57
83
Final
-
MORGAN
SCST81
85
Final
-
BELMONT
MOREHD96
86
Final
-
NORFLK
BCU76
84
Final
-
UMES
NCCU53
78
Final
-
NWST
MCNSE74
72
Final
-
FRESNO
UNLV83
65
Final
-
CSTCAR
TEXST57
65
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST71
81
Final
-
UTAH
UCLA93
92
Final
-
LATECH
USM71
73
Final/OT
-
EILL
PEAY86
94
Final
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB77
86
Final
-
NICHST
NORL64
63
Final
-
CAL
OREGST71
79
Final
-
JAXST
SEMO81
64
Final
-
NDAK
SDAKST55
80
Final
-
SELOU
CARK75
67
Final
-
LAMAR
SFA82
67
Final
-
PRINCE
BROWN70
78
Final
-
WKY
NTEXAS62
59
Final
-
NMEX
6NEVADA62
91
Final
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR70
63
Final
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU68
59
Final
-
NIOWA
DRAKE77
83
Final
-
GWASH
RICH63
89
Final
-
2DUKE
3UVA81
71
Final
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN78
71
Final
-
WISGB
YOUNG77
96
Final
-
ARKPB
ALST75
69
Final
-
JACKST
ALCORN52
66
Final
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD