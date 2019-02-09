Tyree stays hot with 31 points, Ole Miss tops Georgia 80-64
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Breein Tyree's hot-scoring streak has fueled Mississippi's recovery from a four-game losing streak.
Georgia is in dire need of a similar boost after an ugly loss led first-year coach Tom Crean to say he was embarrassed and needed to apologize to former coaches and players who were watching.
Tyree scored 31 points, his fifth straight game with at least 20, and Mississippi beat Georgia 80-64 on Saturday, giving the struggling Bulldogs their fourth straight loss.
Ole Miss (16-7, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) leaned heavily on Tyree, who matched his career scoring high. The junior guard reached 20 points, scoring on a drive about seven minutes into the second half, before any teammate was in double figures.
''When I have that much space, it's hard to stay in front of me,'' Tyree said. ''... I took 22 shots but don't think I took too many jump shots.''
The Rebels have recovered from a four-game losing streak with two straight wins.
Rayshaun Hammonds scored 10 points before fouling out with about five minutes remaining for Georgia (10-13, 1-9). The Bulldogs have lost eight of their last nine games.
More than 90 former Georgia players and coaches attended the game on Lettermen's Day.
''I'm embarrassed right now to be honest with you,'' Crean said. ''The worst loss you take is when you've got lettermen and former coaches in the stands. I apologize to them, I really do, because I want them to walk out of here feeling like they really see growth and progress and at times today it didn't look like that.''
Hammonds hit two of Georgia's four early 3-pointers as the Bulldogs led 18-8. Georgia, hurt by persistent ball-handling woes and unable to find consistent scoring closer to the basket, couldn't keep the lead.
Georgia took its last lead at 28-27 on a 3-pointer by Teshaun Hightower. Ole Miss scored the next 14 points. Hinson started the run by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.
Crean said his team's inability to answer the Rebels' run was ''disheartening.''
Tyree continued his hot scoring streak after averaging 22.3 points in his last four games.
Tyree, a junior guard from Somerset, New Jersey, sank a fallback jumper and added a buzzer-beating shot that stood up on a long video review by the officials during the Rebels' 14-0 run. Ole Miss led 45-33 at halftime and kept the lead in double figures most of the second half.
Jordan Harris and Tyree Crump also had 10 points for Georgia.
BIG PICTURE
Ole Miss: The Rebels' 28-18 advantage in points in the paint was built on their strong backcourt play. Tyree made 11 of 22 shots from the field and six of seven free throws. ... Blake Hinson had 13 points. Terence Davis scored 12 points and had four assists. ... Tyree also scored 31 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 5.
Georgia: Spotty guard play and unforced errors continue to plague the Bulldogs, but guards don't deserve all the blame for the rash of turnovers. Hammonds was responsible for four of 16 first-half turnovers that led to 16 points for the Rebels. Georgia finished with 20 turnovers, leading to 19 points for Ole Miss. ... Nicolas Claxton was scoreless before sinking a jumper less than three minutes into the second half. Claxton had eight points.
KEY STAT
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said ''the biggest stat of the game'' was his team's 21-5 advantage on second-chance points. Bruce Stevens had nine rebounds, including a game-high four offensive rebounds to help provide the second scoring opportunities.
THROWBACK DAY
Georgia wore throwback uniforms. For Claxton, that meant the opportunity to wear the No. 33 uniform also worn by his father, former Georgia center Charles Claxton, who attended the game.
''It's sentimental value to me wearing this number,'' said Nicolas Claxton, a sophomore.
The former players, coaches and staffers were honored at halftime. Hugh Durham, the school's leader in coaching wins, received loud applause, as did former Georgia guard J.J. Frazier.
UP NEXT
Ole Miss: At Auburn on Wednesday night
Georgia: At Texas A&M on Tuesday night
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|9.3
|Reb. Per Game
|9.3
|47.4
|Field Goal %
|43.3
|38.4
|Three Point %
|26.5
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|64.4
|Tyree Crump missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Jojo Toppin
|13.0
|Brian Halums missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Brian Halums missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Shooting foul on Connor O'Neill
|13.0
|+ 2
|Tyree Crump made driving layup
|35.0
|+ 1
|Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Tyree Crump
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Ole Miss
|45.0
|Breein Tyree missed layup, blocked by Tye Fagan
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|64
|Field Goals
|28-63 (44.4%)
|21-52 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|11-16 (68.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|32
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|10
|5
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|10
|19
|Fouls
|17
|20
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
4
|B. Tyree G
|18.0 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|2.8 APG
|48.1 FG%
|
20
|R. Hammonds F
|12.9 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.6 APG
|49.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Tyree G
|31 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|R. Hammonds F
|10 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.4
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|68.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|31
|1
|1
|11/22
|3/8
|6/7
|1
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Hinson
|13
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Davis
|12
|5
|4
|4/14
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|31
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Shuler
|8
|7
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|D. Olejniczak
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|31
|1
|1
|11/22
|3/8
|6/7
|1
|36
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|B. Hinson
|13
|2
|1
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Davis
|12
|5
|4
|4/14
|1/4
|3/4
|2
|31
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|D. Shuler
|8
|7
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|D. Olejniczak
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stevens
|6
|9
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|D. Davis
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Buffen
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Z. Naylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Rodriguez
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Halums
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Morgano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Miller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|32
|12
|28/63
|9/25
|15/19
|17
|200
|10
|2
|10
|9
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|10
|11
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|33
|2
|2
|3
|3
|8
|R. Hammonds
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/3
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|T. Hightower
|9
|2
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Claxton
|8
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|31
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|D. Ogbeide
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|10
|11
|2
|3/11
|1/4
|3/4
|3
|33
|2
|2
|3
|3
|8
|R. Hammonds
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/3
|2/2
|5
|22
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|T. Hightower
|9
|2
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|N. Claxton
|8
|6
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|2/5
|3
|31
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|D. Ogbeide
|6
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Crump
|10
|0
|2
|3/9
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W. Jackson II
|6
|1
|2
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Fagan
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|E. Wilridge
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harrison
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Edwards
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. O'Neill
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Sargiunas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Ngumezi
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Toppin
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Total
|64
|29
|11
|21/52
|11/25
|11/16
|20
|200
|5
|5
|19
|8
|21
-
CMICH
23BUFF63
71
2nd 4:50
-
ARK
SC65
71
2nd 2:10 SECN
-
USD
PEPPER48
44
2nd 13:06
-
JMAD
TOWSON41
44
2nd 10:34
-
CHARLS
DREXEL64
52
2nd 10:03
-
IDST
SUTAH53
56
2nd 10:37
-
ARKLR
SALAB29
38
2nd 19:26
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD32
41
2nd 7:45
-
DAYTON
RI49
34
2nd 12:54 CBSSN
-
FLA
1TENN36
48
2nd 14:13 ESPN
-
16LVILLE
22FSU36
33
2nd 16:56 ESP2
-
WEBER
NAU63
48
2nd 11:53
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA56
46
2nd 16:40
-
FDU
STFRAN54
55
2nd 10:50
-
FAU
TXSA53
62
2nd 11:40
-
CCTST
ROBERT44
46
2nd 12:06
-
ETNST
FURMAN43
52
2nd 13:30 ESP+
-
18TXTECH
OKLA46
31
2nd 15:24 ESPU
-
RUT
ILL56
56
2nd 13:53 BTN
-
ELON
NEAST35
34
2nd 19:28
-
CIT
MERCER36
41
2nd 14:18
-
IDAHO
MONST41
57
2nd 15:21
-
NAVY
LEHIGH23
42
1st 2.0
-
USCUP
CAMP27
42
1st 3:04
-
NJTECH
KENSAW29
27
1st 1:34
-
UMES
NCCU32
44
2nd 19:24
-
EILL
PEAY12
20
1st 11:58 ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV25
14
1st 10:45 ESP3
-
LATECH
USM13
16
1st 11:21
-
UTAH
UCLA11
14
1st 12:06 FOX
-
CSTCAR
TEXST8
17
1st 12:29
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB10
13
1st 14:38
-
NWST
MCNSE40
41
1st 0.0
-
HOW
FAMU34
36
1st 0.0
-
DELST
NCAT24
34
1st 0.0
-
UNF
NALAB40
30
1st 0.0
-
WAGNER
LIU28
34
1st 0.0
-
GWEBB
PRESBY41
39
1st 0.0
-
SACST
NCOLO29
25
1st 0.0
-
TNTECH
TNMART24
34
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
NORFLK
BCU24
33
1st 0.0
-
BELMONT
MOREHD53
37
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MORGAN
SCST39
35
1st 0.0
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
BC
CUSE56
67
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
NCST
PITT79
76
Final
-
TCU
17IOWAST92
83
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
NILL
EMICH49
57
Final
-
VCU
STBON85
55
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
83
Final
-
ARMY
AMER68
71
Final
-
14NOVA
10MARQET65
66
Final
-
ARKST
TROY79
84
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
78
Final
-
MOUNT
SACHRT76
73
Final
-
MILW
CLEVST68
78
Final
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0142.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELOU
CARK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-16
5:15pm
-
NICHST
NORL0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
5:15pm
-
CAL
OREGST0
0142 O/U
-14.5
5:30pm PACN
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
JAXST
SEMO0
0
5:30pm
-
PRINCE
BROWN0
0133 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR0
0126.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP2
-
NMEX
6NEVADA0
0157.5 O/U
-20.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
COPPST
SAV0
0160.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0164.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0147.5 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
GWASH
RICH0
0137 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
2DUKE
3UVA0
0135.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm SECN
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0120.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
TNST
EKY0
0160.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CORN
HARV0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0132 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0148 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK0
0149.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ODU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
LIB0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
OAK
NKY0
0152 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0145.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
INDST
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0172 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+8
10:00pm
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
PPD