Mitchell leads Clemson to 59-51 victory over No. 11 Hokies
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Clemson coach Brad Brownell has seen plenty of teams with high expectations fall apart when adversity hits. He is proud that his Tigers are not among them.
Shelton Mitchell scored 22 points with a career-best five 3-pointers as Clemson won its fourth straight with a 59-51 victory over No. 11 Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Tigers (15-8, 5-5 ACC) were ranked when the year began, but looked done after losing five of their first six Atlantic Coast Conference games, including a 68-67 loss at North Carolina State after blowing a seven-point lead in the final minute - a defeat that would have crushed plenty of teams.
Not these Tigers, led by four starting seniors including Mitchell.
''It doesn't surprise me that with their backs against the wall in terms of basketball that they're going to fight,'' Brownell said.
It took plenty of fight to upend the Hokies (18-5, 7-5), who had not lost consecutive games all season.
Clemson limited Virginia Tech to just one field goal over the final eight minutes to beat a ranked opponent for the first time this season.
Virginia Tech had its chances and was down just 41-40 after Kerry Blackshear Jr.'s basket with 12:29 to go. But Clemson's Marcquise Reed and Hunter Tyson followed with 3-pointers to build the lead. Blackshear hit two foul shots make it 47-44, but that was as close as the Hokies would get.
''They defended us incredibly well,'' Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. ''They were prepared for everything.''
Virginia Tech missed the next eight shots, a string finally broken by Ty Outlaw's 3 with 12.5 seconds. By then, Clemson had a double-digit lead and the crowd at Littlejohn Coliseum was poised for a celebration.
Reed finished with 15 points, 10 in the second half. Elijah Thomas had seven of Clemson's 12 blocks, a total that tied for the best showing by the Tigers in coach Brad Brownell's nine seasons.
Blackshear scored 17 points to lead Virginia Tech before fouling out in the final minutes. The Hokies' leading scorer, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, had 13 points on 3-of-14 shooting.
Mitchell said he and his teammates didn't hang their heads as the losses mounted, knowing they were better than their record showed. Things have gradually turned their way, improving everyone's confidence and attitude, Mitchell said. ''We've got our swagger back,'' he said.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies have been out of sync without injured point guard Justin Robinson, who missed his third straight game - two of them losses. Virginia Tech needs to rediscover its balance.
Clemson: The Tigers are on the move after their early struggle in the ACC. Clemson is leaning heavily on its four seniors, Mitchell, Reed, Thomas and David Skara. The four combined for 46 of the team's 59 points.
GETTING TO WORK
Mitchell said he and his teammates are taking extra shooting reps in the gym to improve the offense. It has certainly worked for Mitchell. He has gone for double digits in two of Clemson's past four games after starting ACC play with just one game with 10 or more points in the Tigers' first six.
ROBINSON'S TEAM
There is no question who the Hokies' leader is. Despite walking with crutches and wearing a large protective boot on his left foot, Robinson was involved in keeping Virginia Tech in the game. He gathered players around him frequently and was off the bench to greet them during stoppages. Williams said Robinson, who has averaged 14.4 points this season, is out indefinitely.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech returns home to play Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.
Clemson goes to Miami on Wednesday night.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.2
|Min. Per Game
|34.2
|19.1
|Pts. Per Game
|19.1
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|5.1
|Reb. Per Game
|5.1
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|46.5
|41.1
|Three Point %
|32.1
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|+ 3
|Ty Outlaw made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ahmed Hill
|12.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 2nd of 2 free throws
|25.0
|+ 1
|Marcquise Reed made 1st of 2 free throws
|25.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ahmed Hill, stolen by Marcquise Reed
|28.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|38.0
|+ 1
|Shelton Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws
|38.0
|Personal foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|38.0
|Turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|54.0
|Offensive foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|54.0
|+ 2
|Marcquise Reed made jump shot
|1:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|59
|Field Goals
|15-53 (28.3%)
|19-46 (41.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-19 (26.3%)
|11-28 (39.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-17 (94.1%)
|10-13 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|31
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|1
|12
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|11 Virginia Tech 18-5
|76.7 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Clemson 15-8
|71.0 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|13.1 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.2 FG%
|
4
|S. Mitchell G
|11.2 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|3.0 APG
|38.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|S. Mitchell G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|28.3
|FG%
|41.3
|
|
|26.3
|3PT FG%
|39.3
|
|
|94.1
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|7
|1
|5/8
|1/1
|6/6
|5
|26
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|N. Alexander-Walker
|13
|6
|0
|3/14
|1/5
|6/7
|5
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|T. Outlaw
|10
|8
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|A. Hill
|8
|3
|1
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|W. Bede
|0
|6
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|39
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|7
|1
|5/8
|1/1
|6/6
|5
|26
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|N. Alexander-Walker
|13
|6
|0
|3/14
|1/5
|6/7
|5
|38
|1
|0
|5
|0
|6
|T. Outlaw
|10
|8
|3
|3/5
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|38
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|A. Hill
|8
|3
|1
|3/11
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|W. Bede
|0
|6
|3
|0/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|39
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Kabongo
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Wilkins
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Horne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|33
|8
|15/53
|5/19
|16/17
|17
|200
|9
|1
|11
|11
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|22
|5
|3
|7/14
|5/9
|3/3
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Reed
|15
|5
|4
|3/10
|2/5
|7/7
|3
|36
|4
|0
|5
|0
|5
|A. Simms
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E. Thomas
|6
|9
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|7
|1
|2
|7
|D. Skara
|3
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|37
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mitchell
|22
|5
|3
|7/14
|5/9
|3/3
|1
|40
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|M. Reed
|15
|5
|4
|3/10
|2/5
|7/7
|3
|36
|4
|0
|5
|0
|5
|A. Simms
|8
|3
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|25
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|E. Thomas
|6
|9
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|25
|0
|7
|1
|2
|7
|D. Skara
|3
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/5
|0/1
|1
|37
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Tyson
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. White
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|C. Trapp
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|J. Newman III
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|28
|13
|19/46
|11/28
|10/13
|18
|200
|6
|12
|12
|5
|23
-
BC
CUSE56
64
2nd 2:11
-
VCU
STBON85
55
2nd 17.0 CBSSN
-
NCST
PITT76
73
2nd 16.0
-
TCU
17IOWAST85
74
2nd 1:05 ESPU
-
NILL
EMICH49
55
2nd 48.0 ESP+
-
WMICH
BALLST59
79
2nd 0.0
-
AUBURN
21LSU78
81
2nd 2.0 ESP2
-
ARMY
AMER66
69
2nd 48.0
-
14NOVA
10MARQET42
47
2nd 9:33 FOX
-
CMICH
23BUFF32
21
1st 6:33
-
ARK
SC26
14
1st 7:50 SECN
-
FAU
TXSA0
0
1st 19:00
-
FLA
1TENN0
0
1st 19:25 ESPN
-
RUT
ILL0
2
1st 18:43 BTN
-
MOUNT
SACHRT35
28
1st 0.0
-
ARKST
TROY34
36
1st 0.0
-
APPST
TXARL37
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
MILW
CLEVST37
46
1st 0.0
-
PROV
STJOHN70
56
Final
-
BUTLER
GTOWN73
69
Final
-
MIAMI
8UNC85
88
Final/OT
-
19WISC
7MICH52
61
Final
-
11VATECH
CLEM51
59
Final
-
OKLAST
13KANSAS72
84
Final
-
BU
BUCK76
82
Final
-
TEMPLE
TULSA58
76
Final
-
MISS
UGA80
64
Final
-
MNMTH
FAIR61
49
Final
-
SAMFORD
VMI84
77
Final/OT
-
BING
NH68
61
Final
-
ILLCHI
IUPUI76
75
Final
-
5UK
MISSST71
67
Final
-
DAVID
UMASS51
54
Final
-
LOYMD
COLG72
75
Final
-
SJST
BOISE57
105
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH59
79
Final
-
HAMP
WINTHR91
101
Final
-
COLOST
WYO66
74
Final
-
ALBANY
UVM49
67
Final
-
DUQ
FORD74
66
Final
-
MINN
9MICHST55
79
Final
-
CHARSO
NCASHV85
75
Final
-
DELST
NCAT0
0136 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
ELON
NEAST0
0143 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm
-
IDAHO
MONST0
0151.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm
-
CIT
MERCER0
0161.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
18TXTECH
OKLA0
0131 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPU
-
HOW
FAMU0
0137 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm
-
CCTST
ROBERT0
0137 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MORGAN
SCST0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
UNF
NALAB0
0149.5 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UMES
NCCU0
0121.5 O/U
-12
4:00pm
-
FDU
STFRAN0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
NWST
MCNSE0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
ARKLR
SALAB0
0145.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
WEBER
NAU0
0151 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
DAYTON
RI0
0137.5 O/U
-2
4:00pm CBSSN
-
HIGHPT
RADFRD0
0130.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
NORFLK
BCU0
0145 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HOFSTRA0
0150 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
IDST
SUTAH0
0149 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
USD
PEPPER0
0146 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
ETNST
FURMAN0
0134 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLS
DREXEL0
0145 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm
-
16LVILLE
22FSU0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
JMAD
TOWSON0
0131.5 O/U
-3
4:00pm
-
UTVALL
SEATTLE0
0
4:00pm
-
NAVY
LEHIGH0
0152.5 O/U
-10
4:30pm
-
USCUP
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-12
4:30pm
-
SACST
NCOLO0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
NJTECH
KENSAW0
0134.5 O/U
+8
4:30pm
-
WAGNER
LIU0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
4:30pm
-
GWEBB
PRESBY0
0147.5 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
TNTECH
TNMART0
0142.5 O/U
-5.5
4:30pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
MOREHD0
0158.5 O/U
+10
4:35pm ESP+
-
JVILLE
LPSCMB0
0155.5 O/U
-20
5:00pm
-
DENVER
NDAKST0
0142.5 O/U
-8
5:00pm
-
SELOU
CARK0
0141 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
UTAH
UCLA0
0152.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
TEXST0
0137 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LATECH
USM0
0132.5 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
EILL
PEAY0
0148.5 O/U
-12
5:00pm ESP+
-
FRESNO
UNLV0
0149.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm ESP3
-
NDAK
SDAKST0
0154 O/U
-16
5:15pm
-
NICHST
NORL0
0142 O/U
-7.5
5:15pm
-
LAMAR
SFA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
5:30pm
-
CAL
OREGST0
0143 O/U
-14.5
5:30pm PACN
-
JAXST
SEMO0
0
5:30pm
-
NMEX
6NEVADA0
0157 O/U
-20
6:00pm CBSSN
-
PRINCE
BROWN0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
YOUNG0
0164.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm
-
WKY
NTEXAS0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
KSTATE
BAYLOR0
0125.5 O/U
-3
6:00pm ESP2
-
COPPST
SAV0
0160.5 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm
-
GWASH
RICH0
0137 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TOLEDO
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm
-
2DUKE
3UVA0
0136.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESPN
-
NIOWA
DRAKE0
0133.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
TEXAM
MIZZOU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm SECN
-
ARKPB
ALST0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
GRAM
STHRN0
0136.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
JACKST
ALCORN0
0120.5 O/U
+3
6:30pm
-
TNST
EKY0
0160.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
CLMB
DART0
0139.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CORN
HARV0
0133.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
WCAR
WOFF0
0149 O/U
-22
7:00pm
-
BRYANT
SFTRPA0
0148 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DEL0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
NCGRN
CHATT0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
ODU
MTSU0
0132 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
MASLOW
STNYBRK0
0149.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
MVSU
ALAM0
0131 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
DTROIT
WRIGHT0
0143.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
FGC
LIB0
0132 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
PENN
YALE0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
ABIL0
0134.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESP3
-
OAK
NKY0
0152 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
WASHST
ARIZ0
0148.5 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm PACN
-
TULANE
WICHST0
0140 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
DEPAUL
XAVIER0
0145.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm FS1
-
CSFULL
UCRIV0
0137.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
TEXAS
WVU0
0141 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
UIW
TXAMCC0
0133.5 O/U
-11
8:00pm
-
SIUE
MURYST0
0153 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm
-
CREIGH
SETON0
0148 O/U
-4
8:00pm CBSSN
-
INDST
BRAD0
0134.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
CHARLO
UAB0
0126 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
EVAN
SILL0
0133.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
MRSHL
RICE0
0172 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PVAM
TEXSO0
0155 O/U
-5
8:30pm
-
BAMA
VANDY0
0145 O/U
+3
8:30pm SECN
-
NEB
15PURDUE0
0138 O/U
-12.5
8:30pm BTN
-
EWASH
MNTNA0
0143.5 O/U
-13.5
9:00pm
-
FIU
UTEP0
0151.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
NMEXST
GC0
0136.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UOP
BYU0
0140 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm
-
UMKC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
TEXPA
CSBAK0
0138.5 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
COLO
USC0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPU
-
WASH
ARIZST0
0
10:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130 O/U
-6.5
10:00pm ESP3
-
MARYCA
4GONZAG0
0149.5 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
LOYMRY
PORT0
0126 O/U
+7.5
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
10:00pm
-
SNCLRA
SANFRAN0
0136.5 O/U
-13
11:00pm
-
UCDAV
UCSB0
0131 O/U
-7
12:00am ESPU